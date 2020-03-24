Gov. Ralph Northam has delivered a sobering message about trying to break the spread of the coronavirus pandemic: “This is not a matter of weeks. This is a matter of months.”
He advised Virginians: “We need to begin adjusting to that reality.” We should take him seriously. You need not like Northam the politician but you should pay heed to Northam the doctor.
He’s also not saying anything different than others are saying. The Virginia Mercury reports that the head of Virginia Department of Emergency Management sent a memo to colleagues advising that the crisis will “run into the summer.” We’re in this for the long haul. There won’t be a Virginia Tech graduation. There may not be an Olympics this year. Who knows if we’ll have a baseball season? There may not be lots of things. This isn’t going to just be a few weeks of binge-watching Netflix. We better get used to that.
“This will require everyone to change the way that we live and the way we interact with each other,” Northam said Monday. “We need to put aside what we want and replace it with what we need. This will change every part of our life.”
It took China about three months to start to “flatten the curve” of rising infections. The virus first appeared in mid-December; by mid-March they were starting to level off and for the past few days China has reported no new local infections. Virginia saw its first case on March 7. Three months from that would be June 7. Will it take that long for Virginia to “flatten the curve”?
We’re not epidemiologists so we don’t know — likely your friends sharing advice on social media aren’t, either. We do know some things, though: China initially didn’t take the covid-19 virus seriously. A study by the University of Southampton in Great Britain found that if China had acted a week earlier, it could have reduced infections by 66%. Two weeks earlier, and the rate would have been cut by 86%. Three weeks earlier, the figure would have been 95%. The message for us seems clear: Act quickly. We also know that when China did finally react, it reacted strongly and that lockdown now seems to be having the desired effect.
We have a president who initially dismissed the threat, much as the Chinese leadership did. However, some governors are taking stronger actions than the president. As of Monday, 10 governors have issued “stay at home” orders for all but “essential services”: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and West Virginia. The governor of Massachusetts issued a stay-at-home advisory, stopping short of a full mandate, but the point seems the same. Reuters reports that one in four Americans are now under some kind of instructions to stay at home.
We live in politically polarized times, which has not helped convey the seriousness of the matter to all Americans. However, this might be instructive: Those states with stay-at-home orders include ones with both Democratic and Republican governors who have all come to the same conclusion. Pay attention to what the health department director in Republican-led Ohio has to say: “There is no doubt in my mind that we have to ratchet down what we are doing in society. Listen to Italy begging us not to make mistakes — you’re hearing it from folks who are ahead of us in this curve. We don’t have a day to spare.”
Northam has not issued such a blanket stay-at-home order although you have to wonder if it’ll be coming at some point. He inched closer Monday with a list of which businesses must close. Ohio on Sunday had 351 cases and three deaths when Gov. Mike DeWine — a Republican — issued a “stay at home” order. As of Monday, Virginia had 254 cases and seven deaths.
The reality is the number of positive tests is simply a function of how many people have been tested — the actual numbers are surely much higher. That means as more people get tested, we’ll see the number of positives go up — perhaps dramatically. That doesn’t mean “social distancing” has failed; it means we’re just getting a clearer picture of the scope of the problem. Because of the long incubation period for the virus, even if everything shut down today, we’d still see the numbers go up for awhile.
Are we doing enough to break the transmission? We won’t know for some time.
We don’t mean to be hyperbolic, but this is a test of our national character. The spring breakers partying on the Florida beaches — they’ve already failed that test. We don’t know yet how many coronavirus tests they’ll flunk. We are all being asked to make some sacrifices — to prevent even harder ones in the future. It’s been a long time since Americans have been asked to sacrifice anything. When terrorists struck in 2001, people not in the miltary weren’t really asked to sacrifice very much — except to take our shoes off at the airport. Our parents and grandparents who made real sacrifices in World War II would not be impressed. The kind of state-by-state lockdowns we’re seeing may be unprecedented in our lifetimes, but they aren’t unprecedented in our history. Many cities did the same during the 1918 flu pandemic and we know they worked — the cities that responded the earliest and the strongest fared the best.
Northam has taken some strong actions short of a stay-at-home order — shutting down schools and certain businesses, banning gatherings of 10 or more people. (Germany has now banned gatherings of two or more). By nature, he is a calm, level-headed manager, not given to flights of rhetoric although his declaration that “we are in a biological war” is pretty vivid. If it’s a more dramatic call-to-arms rhetoric you need, then let’s turn to Amy Acton, the health department director in Ohio: “This is a war on a silent enemy. I don’t want you to be afraid. I am not afraid. I am determined, but I need you to do everything. I want you to think about the fact this is our one shot in this country. All of us are going to have to sacrifice, and I know someday we will be looking back and wondering what was it we did in this moment. There will be so many heroes. Everyone is being heroic right now, and I can tell you that every action you take is mattering, but this is that moment. It is our one shot.”
Our heroes and heroines of a previous generation were drafted to go fight a war, or left their homes to work in munitions factories, even as they were subjected to rationing. We’re being asked to stay at home if we can and wash our hands. As Rosie the riveter might say: We can do it. But as Northam said: “This will require everyone to sacrifice. It will require everyone to live differently.”
