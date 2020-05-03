Politicians grandstanding, attacking the press and suggesting the pandemic is no big deal. Doctors pleading with the government for more restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Businesses clamoring for those same restrictions to be lifted, pandemic or no pandemic. People openly defying “social distancing” orders. Coronavirus 2020? Yes, but also the flu pandemic of 1918-19. Just about every social phenomena we’ve seen in the past few weeks we’ve seen before. The main difference between 1918 and 2020 is that now we have Twitter. That’s not necessarily progress.
The University of Michigan’s Center for the History of Medicine has a remarkable online archives called the Influenza Encyclopedia where it documents how America responded to the deadly flu outbreak in 1918. For an event more than a century old, those accounts read like they’re ripped right out of today’s headlines. For instance:
1. Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. initially wanted to continue classes, insisting students were safer on campus than anywhere else. He was out of step with other colleges, but right in step with school administrators in 1918. Then many schools insisted on staying open over the objections of health authorities —even though that flu hit young people harder than older people. Their rationale: Teachers and school nurses could keep an eye on the students’ health. Many schools then were also motivated by a bureaucratic concern: They had to log a certain number of days of instruction and didn’t want to cut into Christmas break or push the school year into summer. Most localities eventually relented and closed schools, but Chicago kept schools open even when absenteeism hit 50%.
2. Businesses are chafing against shutdown restrictions. They did in 1918, too. In Minneapolis, a hundred business owners marched on city hall to demand they be allowed to re-open — even though at that moment city hospitals were overrun with patients and administrators were putting out urgent calls for more help.
3. People are confused over why some businesses are closed and others aren’t. In Los Angeles in 1918, theatre owners marched on city hall to demand that all businesses be closed. Retail merchants wanted to stay open, but theatres argued that wasn’t fair — and that their clientele wouldn’t return until the virus was stamped out. At city council, “its sessions grew increasingly dramatic, with name-calling and some theater owners storming out in protest,” according to the archives.
4. Some politicians initially discounted the severity of the virus. We don’t need to name names, do we? If we did, we might have to list a lot of names. They all can trace their obliviousness to Edward Babcock, the Republican mayor of Pittsburgh. Early in the pandemic, the state banned public gatherings to slow the spread of the disease. Babcock refused to implement any kind of local restrictions. “Personally, it appears to me, in view of local conditions and in the absence of any epidemic of influenza, that the orders of the [state] Department are too drastic.” Eventually the virus came to Pittsburgh, and left the city with the highest death rate in the country.
5. Different media outlets frame the pandemic in different ways. Certain conservative commentators — principally Rush Limbaugh and certain Fox News personalities — initially played down the virus. So did the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1918. Philadelphia was one of the hardest-hit cities in the country. However, the Inquirer insisted that things weren’t that bad. The paper editorialized that restrictions shutting down schools, churches and entertainment venues went too far. “Editors instead advised residents maintain a normal lifestyle and their health by getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising,” according to the Michigan center’s website. “The Philadelphia Evening Bulletin, on the other hand, believed that the new closure orders were completely necessary, stating that crowds spread influenza and that readers should remain patient as the epidemic could take several more months to run its full course. The coming weeks would prove the astute editors of the Evening Bulletin correct.”
6. Politicians use the pandemic to grandstand for the public. We don’t need to name names here either, do we? The quintessential example of that in 1918 was Charles Gillen, the Democratic mayor of Newark, New Jersey. The state ordered a mandatory closing of certain businesses, along with a general ban on public gatherings — including churches and funerals. Gillen didn’t think the pandemic was that serious, and repeatedly tried to undermine the state order. In direct violation of the state order, Gillen issued a proclamation that saloons could stay open, under the guise that whiskey was medicinal. In theory, patrons need a prescription, which doctors seemed all too happy to write. When the city’s largest newspaper condemned Gillen’s action on its editorial page, the mayor fired back that he was prepared to violate the First Amendment, too: “If the Newark Evening News attempts to interfere with any orders which I have issued or may issue for the preservation of the health of the people of Newark I will close the paper immediately under the laws of the state, as a menace to the public health, just as I would close any place of assembly.” The newspaper stayed open, and so did the saloons. The paper found at least 52 saloons openly dispensing liquor even without benefit of a doctor’s prescription. The mayor responded by ordering any information on the flu come from his office, not the health department, so that he could downplay the severity of the crisis which eventually claimed more than 2,000 lives in the city. When the Evening News continued to report unflattering news, the mayor banned its reporters in his office: “The Newark Evening News persistently lies about and misrepresents the affairs of the Mayor’s office of this city.” In other words, fake news. He was re-elected four more times, although council never again made him mayor.
7. Many people ignore calls for social distancing. At one point, Gov. Ralph Northam chastised revelers at Virginia Beach. And we all know about the spring breakers in Florida. Same thing in 1918. In Omaha, authorities told theatres to make sure audience members were spaced out. According to the center’s account: “Most theatres did this by roping off half of their rows, only to find patrons casually stepping over the ropes to sit wherever they pleased.”
Viruses evolve and mutate but human nature, it seems, does not change.
