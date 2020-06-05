Isaac Newton figured out physics, but one of his most famous discoveries applies to politics, as well: For every action, there is an equal but opposite reaction.
Consider the chain of events that has led to Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement that the state will take down the statue of Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s Monument Avenue:
After Donald Trump was elected president, the first electoral response came in Virginia where in 2017 Democrats made dramatic and unexpected gains in the House of Delegates — and in 2019 finally won control of the General Assembly. If Trump had not won, would Democrats have won all those seats? Most likely not. Many of these were suburban districts that had been safely Republican for a generation until Trump triggered a political realignment.
In 2017, white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, ostensibly to defend the Confederate statues in that city. We know one result of that deadly march: It accelerated the drive to take down Confederate statues across the country, exactly the opposite of what the marchers intended. In Virginia, those who wanted to take down statues were blocked by state law that the Republican General Assembly refused to change. If those white supremacists had not marched, would Democrats have been so focused on changing that law once they finally came to power? We don’t know, but we do know that the Charlottesville march certainly made repealing that law an even higher priority.
In 2019, someone unhappy with Northam alerted the news media that his medical school yearbook page featured a racist image of a man in blackface and someone in a Klan hood. Northam denied he was in the photo, and no one has proven he was, but the revelation forced him to rededicate his governorship to racial justice. If the news about the yearbook photo had never come out, would he be quite so keen to take action on the Lee statue today? We don’t know that, either, of course, but it’s hard not to ask the question.
Consider now the counter-factual alternative to all the above: Suppose Hillary Clinton had won. Would that have prompted a big Democratic turnout in Virginia during the next two state elections? Almost certainly not; politics would likely have continued on as normal with Republicans winning those elections. Would white supremacists have still marched in Charlottesville? Maybe so, but we know that Republicans in the General Assembly, even after Charlottesville, had no interest in changing the law to allow Confederate monuments to come down. If Clinton had won in 2016, would Ralph Northam have won the governorship in 2017? Maybe. Or maybe not — Virginia has a tendency to elect governors of the opposite party of the president. But even Northam might not have been able to take down the Lee statue without a Democratic legislature in place to change the law. There’s always been a legal gray area about the Lee statue, because the old law applied to local governments and Lee is a state-owned statue — although previous governors felt the law blocked them, as well. Absent the yearbook scandal, would Northam have been keen to explore that gray area?
All that’s unknowable. But we do know this: Trump led to a Democratic legislature that removed all obstacles. For every action, there is an equal but opposite reaction, and often that reaction is quite unpredictable. Here’s some more Newtonian politics: More Confederate statues have come down throughout the South under Trump’s presidency than all the previous presidents put together.
For some Virginians, this is a disorienting moment, to the say the least. State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield County, and a candidate for governor next year, took to Facebook to say: “Let’s be honest, there is an overt effort here to erase all white history.” This would be laughable if she didn’t mean it so seriously.
Taking down a statue is not “erasing” history. It’s re-appraising whether we’re honoring the right people from our history. Why, exactly, are we honoring the leaders of a secessionist movement that, if it had been successful, would have perpetuated slavery? If Chase is concerned about “white history,” we suggest she study a white historical figure from that same era who is worthy of more official honor than Virginia has given him, which is precisely none.
John Underwood was a lawyer and farmer in Clarke County who in the 1850s did something that none of the other Confederates memorialized in bronze did: He campaigned against slavery. He denounced the institution so forcefully that in 1856 he was the subject of an angry community meeting, which first endorsed slavery and then declared the county “will not longer tolerate the presence of John C. Underwood.” A vigilante mob formed. The leader of that vigilante mob was one Turner Ashby, who today has a high school named in his honor. Fearing for his life, Underwood was forced to flee the state. For years. Like Chase, Underwood was a Republican but unlike Chase, he stood against all those Confederates whose statues she now wants to defend.
After the Civil War, Underwood chaired the convention that produced Virginia’s post-war constitution. He ran the convention so firmly that the product became known as “the Underwood convention.” It was a landmark document that granted the right to vote to African-Americans, set up free public schools, established a secret ballot, and introduced democracy to local government by requiring that boards of supervisors be elected (previously they’d been run by judges). Underwood also urged granting women the right to vote, but couldn’t persuade his fellow delegates to go that far. Later, as a federal judge, Underwood declared that racial segregation on railcars was “a relic of barbarism” but was overruled by a higher court. In short, Underwood was on what today we’d call “the right side of history.” For that, he was officially vilified in Virginia’s history textbooks into the 1970s. No other figure from the Reconstruction era was singled out for censure the way Underwood was, a sly recognition of the influence he had in his day. Today, not a single historical marker stands to honor him. Here’s a figure from “white history” who really has been erased. There will soon be some vacancies on Monument Avenue for a new generation of heroes. Here’s someone who should be put on one of those empty pedestals.
