Some people open their presents on Christmas Day. Others make a tradition of opening them on Christmas Eve. Some of our gifts have already been opened, though.
Here’s a look at some of the early Christmas presents we’ve received.
• Carilion Clinic’s new cancer center. OK, this is actually several years off yet. However, the project has been announced, so there’s that. In November, Carilion President and CEO Nancy Agee announced that she and her husband — Steven, a federal appeals court judge — are donating $1 million toward creating a “world-class” cancer center on Reserve Avenue. The total cost is estimated to be $75 million to $100 million, so there’s lots of fund-raising yet to be done, but everything has to start somewhere. This is where this one does.
• An Ironman triathlon. Or, more formally, the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon. It’s scheduled to come to the Roanoke Valley in June, bringing with it 2,500 athletes from around the world who will swim in Carvins Cove, bike the Blue Ridge Parkway and run along the Roanoke River Greenway — all in the course of a day. For comparison purposes, the Tour DuPont bike race that came through the Roanoke and New River valleys in 1994-96 involved 125 athletes, so this event is at least 20 times bigger. Why does this matter if you’re not the one swimming, biking or running? Here’s why: This is a high-profile recognition of the region’s growing reputation for outdoors recreation. The 2,500 athletes are really just a sliver of the total number of people coming with the Ironman. It’s estimated to be more like 10,000 — trainers, families, event officials, and so forth. That’s a lot of people paying lodging taxes, meals taxes and gas taxes — so you don’t have to pay more real estate taxes. So there’s that.
• Interstate 81 upgrades. True, you may not have actually seen these in action yet. However, for the first time, there’s now a dedicated funding mechanism to generate revenue for I-81 upgrades. This isn’t perfect by any measure. The state’s process of funding roads has been out-of-whack with the on-the-ground reality for many years now. With the biggest demands being in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, the solution has generally been to let those regions fend for themselves with regional taxes. Now, it’s our turn. Philosophically, this isn’t the way to go – roads are supposed to be state responsibilities, so they ought to be paid for on a statewide basis. The reality, though, was we could have either a regional solution or none at all. When there wasn’t a consensus on tolls, we wound up with taxes. Taxes aren’t necessarily something to get excited about it, but roads aren’t free and anyone who’s ever been stuck on I-81 would surely agree that something should be done. Now it has been, thanks to some skillful legislating by Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt County, and Gov. Ralph Northam. Relying on gas taxes – be they statewide or regional ones –isn’t a permanent solution. Gas mileage is getting better and now some cars — electric ones — don’t require gasoline at all, so those drivers will start getting a free ride. Still, as they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and I-81 won’t be upgraded in a day, either. Something is better than nothing.
• Scooters! In Blacksburg! In Roanoke! They’re everywhere! They’re everywhere! All right, maybe they’re not really everywhere, but they are definitely somewhere. If you’re ridden on one, you know what fun they are. We even have a judge in Roanoke who’s bought one of his very own. Now, we realize some of you may consider these scooters to be a menace to society — much like, oh, people riding bicycles. But we’re going to count these scooters as a gift — granted, one you have to pay to use.
• The regional summit of local governments. This is one of those gifts that’s like a kid hoping for a toy and instead getting a sweater — one that’s two sizes too big. Hear us out, though: In September, representatives from 20 local governments from the Alleghany Highlands, Roanoke Valley and New River Valley held what was billed as a first-ever summit. The specific event was to get a briefing on all the things happening with Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Tech Carilion Academic Health Center. The bigger picture was to get everybody in the same place to talk about the same thing — regional economic development. We can tell you’re still not excited but trust us, you’ll grow into that sweater.
Here’s why this summit was a big deal. It wasn’t that long ago, in the grand scheme of things, that local governments didn’t talk to each other at all, except to say bad things about one another. That era, thankfully, ended a long time ago. Still, we can remember when it was a rare to get Roanoke and Roanoke County talking to one another. Now we have local governments all the way from Clifton Forge to Pulaski County getting together to strategize – and likely getting together again. There isn’t a specific action item to come out of this, but someday there may be. We can’t even promise that, though. Still, it’s a lot better to have governments thinking regionally as opposed to not thinking regionally. We should all feel warm and fuzzy about that – you know, like that warm and fuzzy sweater you’ll someday come to like.
• A constitutional amendment to ban gerrymandering. This comes with those dreaded words “some assembly required.” In this case, the “assembly required” refers to the General Assembly. Earlier this year, the legislature passed a proposed amendment to the Virginia Constitution to take the power of redistricting out of the hands of legislators and give it to a bipartisan citizens commission instead. That won’t ban gerrymandering, but sure makes it less likely, and at least avoids the unseemly spectacle of legislators picking their own constituents rather than the other way around. The catch: Under Virginia law, the new General Assembly that meets in January must pass the amendment again before it can go before voters in a referendum in November. This year, we had a rare political alignment of Republicans fearful they’d lose their majority and Democrats not sure they’d win one. Now, Democrats have won both chambers — and face the mighty temptation to disregard the amendment and keep the power of gerrymandering for themselves. So far, this is a gift that’s only half complete. Let’s hope the General Assembly puts the rest of this together next year so we can vote on the amendment next November. That would be an early Christmas gift for 2020.
