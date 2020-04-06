Here’s a question we got from a reader in Botetourt County about the coronavirus outbreak: “Now we have four more cases in Botetourt County. Who are they? Have I been near them? Have my[family], friends, neighbors been near them? I have a strong respect for privacy in ordinary times BUT these are not ordinary times. Isn’t the safety of the multitude more important than the pride of privacy of the few? I accept that it’s a tradition, one we can return to afterwards. If I remember correctly we knew the names of the polio victims in the ’50s as described by the excellent feature about Wytheville . . . Again, who are they and in what part of Botetourt County do they live?”
Other readers have asked essentially the same thing: We’re told there’s a highly-contagious virus going around; why aren’t we being told more about who has it and where they got it? The short answer is federal patient privacy laws that didn’t exist in the 1950s; most recently codified under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, otherwise known as “HIPPA.” That law covers 169 pages of provisions relating to health care, but the operative one for our purposes today deals with privacy. Essentially, patient information can’t be released to the public without the patient’s permission. We can’t just call up Carilion and ask for the names of all the COVID-19 patients. For certain diseases — this being one of them — hospitals can share that information with the Virginia Department of Health but the VDH can’t release names or other identifying information, either. That’s why you get a very general description — a woman in her 80s from Botetourt County, a woman in her 20s from Radford. As cases have proliferated, sometimes all that gets released is something similar to this: “The Mount Rogers Health District of the Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Carroll County, and a second case in Wythe County, and a third case in Washington County. There are no community contacts of concern in these cases, and there is no evidence of community transmission in these counties at this time.” So back to our reader’s question: How do I know if I’ve been in contact with any of these people? How do I know that I’m not in danger?
The short answer to that: If you had been, you’d likely have gotten a call from the Virginia Department of Health.
The longer answer involves a conversation with Dr. Molly O’Dell, Director of Communicable Disease Control for the Alleghany and Roanoke Health Districts, which means she’s in charge of the COVID-19 response in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem, Craig County, Botetourt County, Alleghany County and Covington. This virus is new and unusual but other communicable diseases are not. Virginia classifies 55 diseases as “reportable,” meaning doctors and hospitals must report them to the Virginia Department of Health. These run from A to Y — anthrax to Yersiniosis, the latter being a particularly nasty bacteria that causes ailments too grotesque to mention in a family newspaper. It’s often associated with undercooked meats, particularly chitlins. Other diseases on the “hot list” — chicken pox, measles, mumps, hepatitis, rabies and some far-too-popular sexually-transmitted diseases.
So what happens when one of these diseases gets reported to the Virginia Department of Health? It assigns someone to investigate. “We call them disease detectives,” O’Dell says. Assuming the patient is able to communicate, the health department will ask them with whom they’ve been in contact. In the case of syphilis and gonorrhea, that means, yes, the “disease detective” will ask the patient with whom they’ve had sex. “We sometimes have some interesting conversations,” O’Dell says.
Fortunately, the most common disease the VDH investigates each year has a less interesting origin: Lyme disease, which comes from ticks. That’s the No. 1 reportable disease in a swath of localities from Augusta County to Wythe and Grayson counties, with just a few exceptions. In Botetourt County and Salem the top disease was streptococcal disease, better known as “toxic shock.” Botetourt had seven cases in 2018, the last year for which data is available; Salem had five.
Further southwest, the most reportable disease was generally campylobacteriosis, a bacterial infection that has lots of transmission methods — handling livestock, undercooked food or even sex. To the east in Bedford and Franklin counties, it was that old favorite, salmonellosis. Statewide, 13 of the 55 reportable diseases scored first in at least one locality. There are four investigators in O’Dell’s office, and they stay busy even in “normal times.” These are not normal times.
In the case of a COVID-19 patient, the VDH investigator will ask the patient for a list of all the people they’ve had “close contact” with in the past 48 hours. Then the investigator proceeds to contact all those people, assuming they can be found. Because of patient privacy laws, the VDH can’t call up someone and say “Wilma Foghorn has just come down with coronavirus and she says you ate some of her devilled eggs at the church social on Sunday.” Instead, the call is more circumspect, along the lines of “we have reason to believe you may have come in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.” That person is then quizzed about their own health and the nature of the contact with the patient. “We’re not going to talk to someone you passed by at the grocery store,” O’Dell says. “We want the close contact. If we find out if they’re asymptomatic, we educate them what the symptoms are, then we ask them, based on their risk, to self-isolate. Those with symptoms we more than likely test.”
So back to our reader who posed the question, and any other readers out there wondering the same thing: If you haven’t gotten a call from one of those “disease detectives,” then you probably haven’t been in close contact with the patient. None of that’s perfect, of course. To her, the names of the patients is really irrelevant to the problem. She recalls that when the AIDS virus first started circulating, some people wanted the names of known carriers posted on the courthouse door. “The problem is not who we know has it,” she says, “but who we don’t know.” Most people who get this virus will only have mild symptoms; they may not even realize they’re carrying a disease that is fatal to others. The best way not to catch it, she says, is what you’ve already heard: Practice social distancing and wash your hands. O’Dell frames it this way: “This is a new form of citizenship.”
