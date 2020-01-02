We are now 20% of the way through the 2000s. How’s that for perspective?
For some of us, it seems only yesterday that we were worrying about whether Y2K would shut down modern civilization. How quaint.
The first 20 years of the 2000s have brought changes we could not have foreseen when we turned the calendar over from 1999. September 11 then was just another date on the calendar; now it’s scarred into memories — and for some, our daily routines. Take your shoes off at the airport. Prepare to be inspected.
Two decades ago, we didn’t have Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. We also didn’t have wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. We also had “only” 364 parts per million of carbon in the atmosphere two decades ago. Last June it hit 413. By contrast, a century ago it was 303. Two centuries ago it was 284.
Those are global changes we’ll have to deal with for a long time. Locally, the 2000s have come with significant transformations, too. 1999 and 2002 brought droughts and water crises to the Roanoke Valley; the latter drought saw Carvins Cove drop to its lowest levels in 55 years. Those twin crises brought about something that had been only talked about for decades — Roanoke and Roanoke County merged their water systems into a single water authority in 2004. Today, our local governments no longer fight about water and the Western Virginia Water Authority extends from Franklin County to Botetourt County. The water authority is emblematic of another change that’s taken place: Our local governments once seemed to fight over everything. At some point they realized their competition isn’t on the other side of Peters Creek Road, it’s on the other side of the world. The Roanoke Valley — once a textbook example of quarrelsome local governments — now seems a textbook example of cooperative ones.
Economically, we’ve seen changes once thought inconceivable: Norfolk Southern’s office is gone; the railroad itself is not even headquartered in Norfolk, it’s in Atlanta. A city that once was thrilled to have Virginia Tech own its landmark hotel now has a medical school and research institute in its midst. Virginia Tech not only has a major presence in Roanoke; so does Radford University now. Roanoke has become a college town, albeit in an unconventional way. The first two decades of this century feel like a hinge point in history, closing a door on one chapter and opening another.
As 2020 begins, it seems a good time to look ahead – not just for a year but for 10 or even 20 years. What will we look like when the 2020s we’re now beginning come to an end? Or what will we look like in 2040 — a date now as close to us as 2000 is in the rear-view mirror?
We won’t dare make predictions, but we will pose some questions — the answers to which will shape our future one way or another.
1. How will the Virginia Tech Carilion Academic Health Center evolve and what will that mean for the local economy? The hope is that it will generate spin-off businesses that grow here. Will it? We’ve written that what’s happening on the corner of Reserve Avenue and Jefferson Street is akin to North Carolina’s creation of the Research Triangle in 1959. That took decades to evolve into the economic powerhouse it is today; by the time another decade goes by we should have a much better sense of what the new biomedical research economy will mean for Roanoke.
2. Will the New River Valley become a center for autonomous vehicles? It already is, of course, thanks mostly to Torc Robotics, now part of Daimler, which acquired the Blacksburg start-up last year. The company also announced last year it was starting to test autonomous trucks on Southwest Virginia roads. So the question is how quickly that technology evolves and how quickly the market adopts self-driving vehicles. And, back to our point here, what does that mean for the local economy? Between Torc, Volvo Trucks and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, the New River seems poised to cash in. Will the region become a mini-Detroit for the new transportation age?
3. How will drones change our lives? Last year, Google began testing drone deliveries in Christiansburg – the first residential deliveries anywhere in the U.S. As with self-driving vehicles, how quickly will drones become part of the marketplace? And how will society – and laws — adapt when we’re having pizzas, medicines and lots of other things delivered by drones? How much can our region cash in on being pioneers in the research phase? Wise County boasts being the “Kitty Hawk” of drones — it was in 2015 that a drone there made the first delivery anywhere, when a drone test flight delivered medicine to a health clinic. However, the actual Kitty Hawk never became a center for either testing or manufacturing aircraft. Will the drone moment pass us by?
4. How will our demographics change? Demographics, the old saying goes, are destiny, so part of our destiny is already foretold unless something happens to change it. Rural localities will become smaller and older — as people die or move away. Just based on actuarial tables, the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia projects that by in 20 years, Buchanan County will be about half the size it was 20 years ago — from 26,978 in 2000 to 14,508 in 2040. That doesn’t even show the full scope of the county’s population decline. In 1980, the county had 37,989 people — so over the course of a generation, the county’s population will have fallen by 62%. There are other demographic changes coming. Whites will be on their way to becoming in a minority in the U.S. Demographers project that tipping point will be hit about 2045. When it is, there won’t be any majority ethnic group in the country: Whites will comprise 49.7% of the population. The rest will be 24.6% Hispanic, 13.1% black, 7.9% Asian and 3.8% multi-racial. Furthermore, a disproportionate number of those whites will be older. The Brookings Institute projects that this year whites will become a minority for those under 18. We’re already seeing the political stresses from these demographic changes. More are likely coming. Yet one thing is certain: In the future, an older white population will be dependent on a younger, non-white working population to pay the taxes for their retirement benefits.
Put another way, we’re all in this together if we’re going to make it to 2040, and beyond.
