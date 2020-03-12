You don’t need a political analyst to explain why Joe Biden has, in the span of just a few weeks, gone from single digits in New Hampshire to the Democratic Party’s likely nominee. You just need the Cowboy Junkies. In their song “First Recollection,” the Canadian band sang: “I’ve heard a man in crisis / falls back on what he knows best / a murderer to murder / a thief to theft.”
For Democrats, the Trump presidency is a crisis — and Biden is who they know best. Every criticism levelled against him may be true: He’s old, he’s boring, he’s a walking gaffe machine, he’s even out of touch with his own party that has shifted much further to the left. Judging by the results of last week’s Super Tuesday primaries (which included Virginia) and this week’s Mini-Tuesday primaries, Democratic voters have considered all that and simply don’t care.
For a long time, Democrats were gripped by the paralysis of possibilities — too many candidates to choose from. Once the choices narrowed to a more manageable four, the choice was easier to make, and Democrats moved with stunning rapidity to get behind Biden, despite all of his foibles. For many Democrats — and we see now in many states that’s a majority of Democrats —he is the safe choice, the familiar choice. Bernie Sanders promises a “revolution.” Elizabeth Warren vowed “big structural change.” Michael Bloomberg had the appeal of — well, he didn’t really have much appeal but he had lots and lots and lots of money, so there was that practical consideration. Biden doesn’t promise a revolution; he effectively offers a restoration — to turn back the clock to noon on January 20, 2017 and act as if the Trump presidency never happened. For more left-leaning Democrats who believe Barack Obama was too much the incrementalist, this is frustrating, even maddening — but those Democrats are clearly out of touch with the rest of their party. That seems the inevitable conclusion after a stunning two-week stretch in which Biden has gone from a has-been to the presumptive nominee. How did all this happen? Here are three ways:
1. The calendar matters. Biden’s worst states came first, his best states came later. Imagine how the narrative would be changed if South Carolina had voted first and not fourth. It’s also useful to look at why certain states were better for Biden than others.
2. A candidate can’t win a Democratic nomination without African-American support. Some blame sexism for Warren’s failure to rise above third place, and we’d be naïve to say that didn’t play a part. However, Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and even the candidates who departed the race before them all failed in the same way, just from different points on the ideological spectrum. They all failed to make substantial in-roads with minority voters. The only candidates who were able to do so are the two left standing —Biden and Sanders. Biden has run strongest with African-American voters, Sanders with Latinos. We can speculate all day about why this is but the bottom line is that’s how it worked out. Biden’s poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire weren’t representative of his true strength because those states weren’t demographically representative. Consider this historical context: For the first time, we have a white candidate whose main calling card is his service for the nation’s only black president.
3. Other candidates couldn’t win blue-collar whites. This demographic hasn’t gotten as much attention as others, but that doesn’t mean it’s not there. Other candidates simply couldn’t expand their base beyond college-educated whites. That’s fine for winning on social media, just not in an actual election. Of all Biden’s victories, perhaps the most significant was Michigan. This was a state that Sanders won four years ago; this year he could only muster 36% to Biden’s 53%. More significantly, Sanders’ vote totals fell — from 598,943 to 576,440. Meanwhile, Biden ran significantly ahead of Hillary Clinton’s vote four years ago. She polled 581,775 in the Michigan primary, Biden expanded that to 838,074. We saw a glimmer of that in some of the results here in Virginia. Look at three Virginia localities whose economies roughly mirror that of the Rust Belt:
Alleghany County:
2016: Clinton 433, Sanders 246
2020: Biden 586, Sanders 234
Henry County:
2016: Clinton 1,810, Sanders 664
2020: Biden: 2,697, Sanders 635
Martinsville:
2016: Clinton: 834, Sanders 264
2020: Biden: 1,117, Sanders 267
Sanders says Democrats need a massive turnout to defeat Trump. He may be right on that, but it’s Biden who is generating that turnout — or at least benefitting from a larger turnout. What exactly are we seeing here? Was Clinton’s vote depressed because of sexism? Does Biden possess some mystic connection with blue-collar voters? Has nearly four years of Trump inspired Democratic voters in a way that they were not in 2016? Scholars may debate those questions for years. All we can say now is that Clinton’s weakness among blue-collar voters in the primaries signaled her eventual weakness in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in November. Biden’s strength suggests that he’ll be a stronger candidate than she was — although Christopher Newport University political analyst Rachel Bitecofer rightly cautions that the blue-collar voters in a Democratic primary are not necessarily the same as the ones who will vote in the larger electorate in November. A local case in point: Biden may have run much better than Clinton in the Virginia localities we cited above, but nobody expects him to carry all those places in November. Martinsville is reliably Democratic but Alleghany hasn’t voted for a Democratic candidate for president since 1996 and Henry hasn’t voted for one since 1992.
So what’s next? One theory of the coming election is that Democrats are in the process of nominating a flawed candidate who will be eviscerated by Trump for everything from some vote cast in the Senate decades ago to the latest malapropism to come out of Biden’s mouth. The other theory is that none of that matters: Voters have already decided they’re tired of Trump — weary, exhausted — and will latch onto Biden as a predictable president they simply won’t have to think too much about. They may disagree with him on certain policies, but they feel they know him and know he won’t surprise them in uncomfortable ways. Call that the Cowboy Junkies theory of the election. We’ll know in November which one is right.
