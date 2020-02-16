The General Assembly last week set in motion a landmark makeover of Virginia’s energy policies with legislation intended to reduce carbon emissions and dramatically increase the amount of renewable energy.
Here’s one measure of progress: Not even opponents of the measure were defending carbon emissions. Perhaps here’s why: The day before the twin votes in Richmond, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration station in Hawaii measured the daily levels of carbon in the atmosphere at 416.08 parts per million — the highest ever in the history of humankind. The last time carbon levels were this high was the Pliocene epoch, when temperatures were higher, seas were higher and the northern ice cap was virtually gone. We are currently running a global science experiment on the only planet we currently live on — can we replicate the Pliocene?
Instead, the criticism of the so-called Clean Economy Act came from Republicans who warned it will drive up energy costs and a handful of Democrats who warned the legislation doesn’t go far enough in shutting down carbon. There’s no ban on natural gas projects, for instance.
Here’s the curiosity we noticed, though. In their enthusiasm to embrace clean energy, Democrats just voted to cut funding from schools in one specific county — and also voted to perpetuate the pollution of streams throughout far Southwest Virginia. Neither of these things seems in keeping with Democratic philosophy, and they may be unintended consequences of the Clean Economy Act, but they are consequences nonetheless. Let’s talk about those.
The explanation begins with the Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center, a Dominion Energy plant in Wise County. It burns coal, which is why environmentalists tried for years to stop its construction before the facility finally opened in 2012. The unusual thing about Virginia City, however, is that it burns waste coal —“gob” is the inelegant technical term. For generations, coal companies simply dumped their waste coal — coal that didn’t have enough thermal energy to be worth burning or was mixed with too much rock to be worth sorting. By some estimates, 200 tons of waste coal used to flow into the Clinch River every year — not a good thing for any waterway but especially not for a river considered one of most biodiverse ecosystems in North America. The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy counts at least 105 gob piles across Southwest Virginia covering more than 421 acres. It’s unclear how much gob there really is but some believe it to be in excess of 100 million tons — with every rainstorm leeching that coal into the groundwater or nearby streams. These are, to put it bluntly, small hazardous waste dumps that have eluded attempts at clean-up.
Part of the rationale behind the Virginia City plant was that it would create a market for a previously unmarketable pollutant; it mixes gob with other fuels. Since its opening, Virginia City has burned more than 3.5 million tons of gob coal. That has set in motion the clean-up of some of the biggest gob piles in Southwest Virginia. “The environmental improvements that are being made by this plant far outweigh the negative impact any carbon releases may have, which are very minimal anyway,” says Michael Hatfield, the county administrator for Wise County. Environmentalists might dispute the carbon releases part, but it’s undeniable that the ravenous maw of Virginia City has helped eat up a lot of gob that otherwise would still be sitting out there.
The original draft of the Clean Economy Act called for Virginia City to be shuttered by 2050 if it couldn’t eliminate carbon emissions — a date so far out that nobody in Southwest Virginia seemed particularly concerned. Just before the vote, though, the bill was revised to add an intermediate target — Virginia City would have to cut emissions by 83% by 2030. The suspicion is that this was done to bring in votes from some more liberal Democrats who didn’t think the original bill was strong enough. In any case, 2030 is just a decade away — and suddenly there are howls of anguish from Southwest Virginia because nobody believes there’ll be enough carbon capture technology by then to meet those goals. The anguish takes three forms. First, Virginia City is a big employer in a part of the state where jobs are hard to come by — about 150 jobs there with 400 others indirectly in the form of contractors and such hauling gob. Second, without Virginia City burning the gob, there seems no other realistic way to get rid of the stuff. Third, Virginia City is a big source of tax revenue — about 13.8% of Wise County’s budget (and about 50% of the budget for the town of St. Paul on the Wise-Russell line). Since 40% of the county’s budget goes to schools, it’s fair to say that voting to close Virginia City is effectively a vote to cut the school budget — this in a county that has already had to shut some schools because it didn’t have the money to operate them.
This has always been the Achilles Heel of the transition to green energy — there are no good answers for communities whose economies have been based on coal even if they want to transition to something else. The Clean Economy Act encourages utilities to locate new, greener projects in “economically disadvantaged” communities but there are no guarantees that will actually happen. There are already lots of tax incentives to locate in the coalfields; adding new incentives is nice but not necessarily effective. It’s fine to say that the bill gives Wise County a deadline to work toward, but the reality is all these coal counties have known for a long time that coal is dying but have few ways to replace those jobs. Environmentalists tend to be sympathetic with social justice causes — where is the social justice for Wise County here? Instead of mere rhetoric, perhaps the state should offer something real — a modern-day Marshall Plan for coal communities left behind by the end of coal. That would be a real Green New Deal. Meanwhile, cutting checks each year to Wise County for $8.4 million and to St. Paul for $2 million would seem suitable reparations. Actually, the coal counties in Southwest Virginia have been working with limited resources to try to create a new economy. Part of their answer is to encourage tourism, and the state has invested in the Clinch River State Park and the Spearhead Trails. However, their development depends in part on, yes, cleaning up all those nasty gob piles. How will that happen when Virginia City is gone? Or will they just sit there leeching away? Can anyone answer these questions?
