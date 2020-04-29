Thought experiment: If the coronavirus pandemic were concentrated in Southwest Virginia, would Northern Virginia shut down?
That’s a question that answers itself. So why then is the reopening of the Southwest Virginia economy tied to the COVID-19 case count in Northern Virginia (and elsewhere in the urban crescent)?
Mind you, we’re not among those driving around waving Confederate flags and demanding the state reopen, virus or no virus. We are very much in favor of science — and when the Virginia Department of Health shows the number of new coronavirus cases Tuesday hitting a new high that tells us that a) social distancing may be helping to keep those numbers from going higher but b) we’re not close to relaxing those rules yet. We may have slowed the rise but we haven’t yet flattened the curve.
However, those case counts are statewide figures and when you look deeper into the data, it’s clear there are pretty wide geographical disparities. In this part of Virginia, we’re accustomed to being on the short end of disparities (school funding, for instance). Here’s a case where the disparities work in our favor. So that brings us to this question: Is there a scientific reason why the reopening of Southwest Virginia should be dependent on what happens in the urban crescent?
Indeed, the Virginia Department of Health website shows three localities — Bath, Bland, Dickenson counties — that have zero COVID-19 cases. None. Ever. By contrast, as of Tuesday Fairfax County has had 3,278 cases, Prince William County 1,449; Arlington County 865; Henrico County 835, Loudoun County 688 and Alexandria 653. Granted, those are all much more populous counties, but even when we look at those on a population scale, Prince William’s rate is 310 per 100,000 while Bath, Bland and Dickenson are still at zero. (Our highest infection rate locally would be in Botetourt, whose 27 cases work out to a rate of 81 per 100,000).
The notion that we should look at things regionally doesn’t seem particularly radical, or tied to any particular ideology. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who has become the anti-Trump of daily briefings —has said his state will reopen on a regional basis. Rural upstate New York, where infections are fewer, won’t be dependent on hard-hit New York City. Likewise, in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis — a Democrat — also has acted regionally. He’s relaxed restrictions in some parts of his state and extended them in others. However, in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam first insisted he’d act only on a statewide basis, but then on Monday he suggested he’d be open to a regional approach, citing the oddity of Bristol — divided by a state line — as an example. Is it fair, he asked, for Bristol, Virginia to be shuttered if Bristol, Tennessee is open for business? This signals an important shift in policy is coming.
Let’s look more deeply at this. Virginia’s official criteria for relaxing restrictions is 14 continuous days of declining cases (and hospitalizations), plus an increase in the state’s supply of personal protective equipment.
As of Tuesday, 17 localities in Virginia fit the political criteria of 14 days of continuous decline. Most of those 17 localities are west of the Blue Ridge. Now, it’s hard to reopen a locality here and a locality here — the economy is more inter-connected than that. And, unfortunately, those 17 localities don’t always border one another. But they do suggest that if Northam pursues his idea of regional reopening, Southwest Virginia could be the first place to do so.
Here’s some more science, just of a non-medical sort: Four years ago, geographer Garrett Nelson at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and urban planner Alasdair Rae at the University of Sheffield in Great Britain teamed up to produce a curious new map of the United States. The two researchers crunched a computer full of commuting data — collected by the U.S. Census Bureau — and produced what they called “the economic geography” of the United States. To no one’s surprise, they found that states are artificial constructs, that the way people live their lives doesn’t pay much attention to state lines. They found that Virginia is really divided into four distinct economic regions. Northern Virginia is part of a Washington-Baltimore economy. The Richmond-Norfolk economy extends up Interstate 64 into the Shenandoah Valley. The Roanoke and New River valleys comprise an economy that is more connected with North Carolina than the rest of Virginia. And everything from Wythe County to the west flows toward Knoxville, Tennessee. Since this is how people are moving around — potentially carrying the virus with them — perhaps these are the maps that Northam should consult as he ponders regional reopenings.
Here’s one catch with requiring 14 days of continuous decline. Some of these rural counties have such low case counts that a single infection restarts the clock. Let’s take Wythe County as an example. It had a high of three cases reported April 8, with five cases reported since but never more than one or two. If the standard were an overall decline, then Wythe County would have already passed the mark with 20 days of declining cases since its peak? However, the standard of a continuous decline means that the single case reported April 22 restarts Wythe County’s clock. That effectively makes the standard in rural Virginia the elimination of the virus, not simply its suppression — a worthy goal, to be sure, but one that’s stricter than what’s being applied in the urban crescent.
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf — another Democrat — has announced a different standard. He says a region or a county must average fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents for 14 days. If you applied that standard in Virginia, virtually every locality south of Interstate 64 and west of U.S. 29 could reopen now because only a few have an infection rate that high for the entire duration of the crisis, much less the past two weeks. The only exceptions would be Albemarle County, Augusta County, Botetourt County, Buchanan County, Charlottesville, Danville, Highland County, Lynchburg, Montgomery County and Washington County — although Highland is so small that its’s rate of 90 per 100,000 is based on a single case. If we were part of Pennsylvania, that means we’re just two counties away from reopening everything from Radford west to the Cumberland Gap, and three away from reopening everything west of Cloverdale.
So we ask the governor: What’s the scientific standard that should be applied here?
