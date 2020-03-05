Virginia and the other Super Tuesday states are now in the rearview mirror as the candidates — the ones still in the running — move on to six other states next week. Here are four thoughts as we clean up all the signs and stickers:
1. The idea that the ‘establishment’ orchestrated Joe Biden’s victories is, as Biden might say, malarkey. It’s certainly true that many current and former elected officials rallied to Biden just before the primary. In Virginia, that meant endorsements by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and multiple members of Congress. But those endorsements mean nothing unless and until voters actually vote. It’s just like Michael Bloomberg’s money: Could he buy the election? Only if voters were willing to be bought, which in his case they obviously weren’t. Were voters more swayed by a single press release from Kaine than all of Bloomberg’s ads? Maybe. Unfortunately, we can’t peer into an alternative universe to see how people would have voted if there had been no endorsements. We know some endorsements didn’t seem to make much of a difference. Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander endorsed Bloomberg; the former New York City mayor took just 9% of the vote in Norfolk; Biden took 56%. Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul endorsed Elizabeth Warren; she took 11% in the city; Biden took 51%. Manassas Del. Lee Carter endorsed Bernie Sanders; he took 29% there while Biden took just under 47%.
Ultimately, elections aren’t decided by a handful of party leaders in the proverbial smoke-filled room, they’re decided by voters — in this case 1,322,292 of them, all of whom had minds of their own. Biden took 77.5% of the vote in Sussex County, a poor, predominantly black county in Southside. He took almost 61% in Lee County, a poor and overwhelmingly white county in Southwest Virginia. If his election was somehow orchestrated by a shadowy party establishment, it’s a pretty big and inclusive establishment that includes a lot of voters in some of the poorest and most left-out localities in the state. Furthermore, Biden was the least organized of the major candidates competing in the state; his operation was pretty negligible compared to the other candidates. So this was hardly a case of the “establishment” working some phone tree to mobilize its voters. The more likely explanations for Biden’s big win are a combination of a) voters actually like Biden and b) voters at least like him better than the other candidates and c) voters see him as the party’s best chance to defeat Donald Trump. You can argue whether Biden really is the best candidate, but don’t dismiss voters who know what they want better than the pundits do.
2. Sanders is a far weaker candidate than people realize. In every single state that’s voted this year – every single one – his share of the vote has gone down from what it was in 2016, sometimes precipitously so. Sanders’ vote then may have been inflated by people who weren’t necessarily for him but didn’t like Hillary Clinton. This year, we’re seeing the true size of Sanders’ base. It’s certainly substantial, but is nowhere close to a majority. Outside of his home state of Vermont, Sanders’ best state Tuesday was Colorado — where he finished first with 36.2% of the vote in a primary. Four years ago, though, he took 59% of the vote in the Colorado caucuses. In most states Tuesday, Sanders polled in 20% to 29% range. That’s sometimes enough to win in a multi-candidate field, but not in a two-way race, which is what’s coming. Sanders even saw his vote decline in his home state of Vermont. Four years ago, he won 115,900 votes there — 85.7% of the vote. This year, his home state vote fell to 79,915 — and he barely topped 50%.
Sanders talks a good game about how the party needs a massive turnout to defeat Trump. The problem is, Sanders is not delivering that turnout. In Virginia, turnout Tuesday set a record, topping the previous high of 986,203 set in 2008. However, Sanders’ vote didn’t grow that much from four years ago. Mathematically speaking, it was Biden who drove the higher turnout (see numbers below.)
3. Sanders and Warren have misread the mood of the country and perhaps their own party. They both promise fundamental change and their faction of the party certainly wants that. Biden isn’t promising revolution; he’s promising a restoration. His is a modern-day version of Warren Harding’s “Return to Normalcy” campaign of 1920. Biden is more in tune with Virginia voters than Sanders and Warren are. A pre-primary poll by Christopher Newport University found that 60% of those surveyed in Virginia want to keep private health insurance; Medicare-for-all is not a winning slogan here. The same poll found that among Democrats, there is majority sentiment for doing away with private health insurance — yet Democrats voted emphatically for a candidate who wants to preserve it. Perhaps the lesson is that Democrats are willing to set policy differences aside in favor of a candidate they think can win.
4. Biden is not 2020’s Hillary Clinton. That’s one charge levelled by detractors. He may, indeed, prove to be a faulty candidate in the fall. But his primary performances are much better than hers. On Tuesday, Sanders polled just 29,666 votes higher he did in Virginia four years ago. But Biden ran 200,548 votes ahead of Clinton’s tallies even with other candidates shaving off votes. Biden even polled 77,519 more votes than Barack Obama did in his landslide in the 2008 Virginia primary. Population growth surely accounts for some of that, but not all: Even in a multi-candidate field, Biden squeezed out votes than Clinton didn’t produce four years ago in a two-way race.
He may not be the heartthrob of the party’s progressive wing, but he’s a demonstrably stronger candidate than Clinton was. The reason she’s not president is that she lost blue-collar voters in the Rust Belt. We have yet to hear from those states this year, but in similar counties in Virginia, Biden got votes she didn’t. Four years ago, Clinton carried Alleghany County over Sanders 433-246. This year, Biden won it 586-234. Clinton carried Henry County over Sanders 1,810-664. This year Biden won it 2,697-635. Clinton carried Martinsville over Sanders 834-264. Biden took it 1,117-267. Biden simply got votes she didn’t, while Sanders failed to expand his base among the working-class voters he claims to represent. This bodes well for Biden going into Michigan next week, a state that Sanders won narrowly last time around.
Not that long ago, Biden was given up for dead. Now he, not Sanders, has the clearest path to the nomination.
