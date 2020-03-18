In 1918, a flu pandemic swept the world, the deadliest in recorded human history. We remember it as the Spanish flu. Except that particular strain was not Spanish at all.
Scholars still debate exactly where that particular H1N1 virus came from, other than that genetically it has genes that point to an avian origin — a type of “bird flu.” Some say it first surfaced in China, others in France and Austria. There were flu outbreaks in all those places that may have predated the 1918 pandemic. There’s also some body of research that suggests the flu began in the United States — specifically in Haskell County, Kansas, under a major migratory bird flyway. That’s where the flu first appeared in the United States; soldiers from there carried the disease to training camps and, eventually, to Europe. So why isn’t the flu called the American flu or the Kansas flu? The short answer: Wartime censorship. With World War I raging, the European combatants all imposed censorship. No need to mention a pandemic — that might be bad for morale. Don’t want to depress soldiers with news about people dying at home when we need those same soldiers to be enthusiastic about killing people from other countries. Spain was neutral, though, and had no such restrictions, so when King Alfonso took ill with the flu, that became international news — and led to Spain’s name being attached to a flu that knew no international borders.
The United States didn’t have outright censorship — we can still thank the First Amendment for that — but the administration of Woodrow Wilson was not exactly a champion of the free press, either. He created the Committee on Public Information, a wartime propaganda agency whose architect, Arthur Bullard, might have been right at home in an Orwellian dictatorship. Bullard was a journalist but proceeded to betray his profession. He had covered the war from Europe and had been perversely enamored by European censorship. He declared: “Truth and falsehood are arbitrary terms . . . There is nothing in experience to tell us that one is always preferable to the other . . . The force of an idea lies in its inspirational value. It matters very little if it is true or false.” Wilson’s government didn’t just flood Americans with propaganda about the necessity of going to war with Germany, it made a point of suppressing news about the flu. When a small newspaper in Wisconsin — the Jefferson County Union — warned readers about the seriousness of the outbreak, the U.S. Army proceeded to charge the paper under the wartime sedition act on the grounds that the news “depressed morale.” Best that people be kept ignorant. In that case, ignorance killed people if they didn’t know to take precautions about catching an aggressive virus.
This week is Sunshine Week, the week set aside to celebrate the public’s access to information. This is often seen — incorrectly — as a journalism-centric week focused on the state and federal versions of the Freedom of Information Act that make it possible for reporters to obtain some government document. However, ordinary citizens can use FOIA and often do. Nevertheless, journalists are frequent users of that act in our capacity as the public’s watchdog. Here are some things the public has learned in the past year thanks to the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA for short:
• The bus company hired by Roanoke city schools was under fire last fall doing a poor job of picking up students and delivering them to school and back. Using FOIA, The Roanoke Times obtained — and published — the report that Durham School Services gave the school board on how it intended to improve its performance.
• When one man shot another on the Blue Ridge Parkway, The Roanoke Times filed a request under FOIA and last summer received a 255-page partially redacted copy of the investigative report that shed light on what happened.
• When Virginia Tech had a surge of unexpected “overenrollment” last fall, it started housing some of the “extra” students in a pair of Blacksburg hotels. Using FOIA, The Roanoke Times learned just how much that’s costing — $8.7 million.
If you’re a parent, a taxpayer or someone just generally concerned about whether it’s safe to go on the parkway, all this information might be important to you — and governments weren’t inclined to release any of it without the force of the FOIA to compel them. Even though all this is, by definition, public information. Or, put a different way, the public’s information — the government is just the repository of those records. Remember: In a democracy, the government works for us.
Other things you wouldn’t know if it weren’t for open records laws: How three different U.S. administrations — those of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump — have misled the public about the success of the war in Afghanistan. The Washington Post last December published thousands of pages of documents it obtained through the federal Freedom of Information Act that, in the words of the Associated Press, “reveal deep frustrations about America’s conduct of the Afghanistan war, including the ever-changing U.S. strategy, the struggles to develop an effective Afghan fighting force and persistent failures to defeat the Taliban and combat corruption throughout the government.” Meanwhile, the Richmond Times-Dispatch used FOIA to learn how much money the state spent on celebrations marking the historic events of 1619: $24.2 million of your tax dollars and ours. The list goes on and on . . . The Freedom of Information Act isn’t perfect, nor is government compliance. The Roanoke Times invoked FOIA in 2018 to find out what happened to people who the Transportation Security Administration stopped from taking guns onto airplanes in Roanoke. We have yet to hear anything from the federal government.
The basic nature of government has not changed from Wilson’s time — it is not always inclined to share information, no matter what its political orientation. Certainly there are legitimate secrets that ought to be protected, but most of the routine actions of government don’t fit under that category. As a general operating principle, democracies are better off with more information, not less, which takes us back to the 1918 pandemic. Americans would have been better off then if they had known more about what was happening. Likewise, we’d be better off now if we knew more about lots of things. Sunshine, they say, is the best disinfectant. It may not kill the coronavirus, but it does have a decidedly cleansing effect on some of the worst instincts of government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.