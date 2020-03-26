When Rob Leonard was in high school in Pennsylvania in the 1970s, guidance counsellors were pushing “college, college, college.” Problem was, that wasn’t what Leonard was interested in. “From the time I was 3 years old I knew I wanted to work with my hands,” he says. Grudgingly, he says, the school “let” him take a vocational program. “We were ‘the dummies,’ shoved off to a whole other building,” Leonard says. “Shop classes were dissolving, the industry was stigmatized.” But once there, the shop teacher had a revelatory message for his students. “He said ‘you guys are the doctors of the future,’” Leonard recalls. Not enough students were going into the trades. “By the turn of the century, these are going to be lost arts,” the teacher said.
Well, guess what? That turn of the century is now two decades in the rearview mirror and that message from the disco era turned out to be prophetic. Of all the changes in the world, here’s one that has been particularly dizzying: The trades are now glamorous again and there’s pressure from politicians on both sides of the aisle for schools to put more emphasis on what today is called “career and technical education.” Some of this is purely old-fashioned supply and demand: There aren’t enough workers in those fields, which means the price for them is going up. Don’t believe us? Try calling a plumber and see what the going rate is. Last April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that there were 434,000 jobs going unfilled in the construction industry nationwide. That number came down as the year went on but even in the slow period of mid-winter the number stood at 239,000. Moreover, the bureau projects the industry will need 747,000 more workers by 2026 — a function of both a growing economy and a workforce that is rapidly aging out as baby boomers retire.
That’s a lot of jobs to fill — three-quarters of construction companies in the U.S. say they’re having a hard time finding workers, according to a survey by the Associated General Contractors of America. In response, the construction industry is turning to some unusual ways to recruit a new generation of workers. Some schools are holding “signing days” for students who have already signed with an employer, much like they do for students who have signed an athletic scholarship. Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem schools held an “apprenticeship day” in January to pair students with different companies. Leonard says 158 students showed up — 35 alone for his employer at F&S Building Innovations. Some waited more than 10 minutes for a chance to talk with a company representative. Virginia Western Community College is starting a construction management certificate program, The Virginia Housing Development Authority has donated $50,000 for scholarships that will over the cost of tuition, books and fees for 11 students. The deadline for applying is May 3.
Those aren’t the most unusual recruitment methods, though. Here’s one: Summer camps for future construction workers.
Gary Feazell of F&S Building Innovations has started the Build Smart Institute and installed Leonard as its director. The institute’s goal: To help grow that next generation of construction workers. Leonard sees two broad categories of adults who might be interested – people left behind by the manufacturing industry and people who find themselves deep in college debt. Lots of people, he figures, went to college because that’s what they were told to do and now have huge debts to pay for fields they’re not particularly interested in. Suddenly those carpenters making $56,000 a year or plumbers making $57,000 look a lot more interesting than that dead-end office job. (Those, by the way, are the latest average salaries based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data).
There’s also a third category of recruits who aren’t adults at all: Students. This summer the Build Smart Institute will host two three-week summer camps for students ages 11 to 15. The cover photo on the institute’s brochure that shows a girl in a hardhat suggests this isn’t your granddaddy’s idea of construction (you can find more on the institute’s Facebook page). “We’re trying to get both young men and young women in the industry,” Leonard says. This camp – housed at the institute’s location on Gainsboro Road near downtown — will be much like a lot of other career-oriented summer camps. Leonard outlines four main things the camp will cover — safety (that’s first), followed by construction math, an introduction to tools and equipment, and then finally “employability”— the so-called “soft skills” of how to conduct yourself during an interview and be professional on the job. Come fall, he’s hoping the institute can provide after-school instruction for other students. Even if someone isn’t interested in construction per se, Leonard hopes this will be a good experience for students who pursue related fields. Having any kind of construction background “makes you a better project manager, a better architect, a better software designer.”
That last category hints at another thing the construction industry is doing to recruit new workers: Video gamers. It turns out they have exactly the type of skills the construction industry needs for certain jobs — such as working with virtual designers. What was once a two-dimension blueprint is now often a 3-D computer program. A generation that grew building whole worlds in Minecraft wasn’t wasting all that time, after all. “Two of the best detailers and construction engineers we employed were avid gamers,” says Matthew Rutrough, director of safety and human resources for Pro Con Construction in Rocky Mount. He notes “their attention for detail. The feedback they’ve given me — when you’re playing a game, you’re in that virtual 3-D world, you’re always looking for clues that help you advance the game.” That is exactly what is needed when working with those construction designs.
He’s not alone in discovering this. Construction Manager magazine reported in 2017 that “construction companies are seeing an influx of game design graduates and ex-gamers, transferring their visualization and digital design skills from the virtual to the physical world.”
This year, the Virginia High School League launched its “esports” program – there are now state championships in video games. Those gamers may never become pro gamers, but they might find themselves recruited in other ways. This is just one of many ways in which the world is changing.
