Today is the first day of summer. Our concept of when summer really begins is different from what the calendar says, but here’s why this year’s beginning of summer was supposed to be a big deal. Back in April, The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation produced a model that said the COVID-19 virus would be virtually gone by now — with the last virus-related death in the U.S. projected for tomorrow, June 21.
So much for models, eh?
Given that faulty projection, today seems a good day to look at where we stand.
Many of those early projections turned out to be wrong.
On the plus side: We did not run short of ventilators —last month, President Trump announced he was exporting some to India. We also did not need to build field hospitals to deal with the overflow of patients.
On the minus side: The virus has not yet run its course, by any means. Vice President Mike Pence has come under fire from the left for saying there is “no second wave” of the virus underway. Technically he’s correct, because we haven’t moved out of the first one yet. Statisticians use a seven-day average to smooth out the daily wiggle and jiggles of data. Johns Hopkins University shows that on May 28 the nation’s seven-day average was 22,836 cases. As of Thursday, it was 27,762. That’s up, not down. The pandemic is still here, and we certainly won’t see the final virus death on June 21. We’re currently running about 717 per day.
What we’re seeing is a series of peaks and valleys around the country. New York is going down, but Arizona and Florida and Texas and other states are going up; 10 have hit their highest rates yet. Even the statewide figures, though, don’t necessarily give a complete picture. For instance, in Virginia, we’re seeing the virus in decline — on a statewide basis. According to the Virginia Department of Health, our seven-day average peaked on May 21 with an average of 1,014 new cases reported. That was a date the IHME model called almost to the day — it had projected a peak on May 20. Since then, we’ve seen a steep and steady decline. As of June 12, the average number of new cases was down to 385 which puts us back to about where we were on April 7. That’s as recent as we can go — these statistics are based on the onset of symptoms. That — rather than the date a positive test got logged into the state bureaucracy — is the most accurate way to look at things. However, since it takes awhile for symptoms to develop, these figures naturally run behind. In any case, the statewide trend line is quite encouraging.
However, as we all know, almost any statistical summary of Virginia — be it virus counts or election returns — is going to be driven by the population giant of Northern Virginia. And the virus cases there are plummeting. Fairfax County peaked on May 28 with an average of 303 cases; now it’s down to 54 new cases a day. However, virus cases are on the rise in other parts of Virginia — our part of Virginia. Roanoke is peaking now. As of Wednesday, our seven-day average was 10 new cases a day. That’s the highest it’s ever been, which means we don’t know how much higher it will go. On a per capita basis, the virus counts in Roanoke are still one-fourth what they are in Fairfax County, but the trend line still isn’t good news.
For a long time, parts of Southwest Virginia were almost — the key word — immune to the virus. Bland County and Dickenson County did not record their first virus cases until this week. You can read that two ways — a sign of how Southwest Virginia has avoided the worst of the virus, but also a sign of its relentless spread. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are only five counties east of the Mississippi that haven’t recorded a single virus case — Bath County in Virginia, Webster and Doddridge counties in West Virginia, Scott County in rural Illinois, and Ontonagon County on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
However, much of Southwest Virginia has gotten off easy. Russell County went a month between two cases on May 16 — its high point — and one June 17. Lee County went more than a month between a case May 3 and another June 7. Scott County has only had two cases in all of May and June. Bristol had three cases in May and none since. Buchanan County had only two cases in May and none since. Norton hasn’t had a virus case since April 19. If you want to avoid the virus, the far corner of Southwest Virginia is good place to be — not a bad pitch to urban refugees who want to flee virus-ridden cities and relocate to places where they can work remotely.
Other parts of Southwest Virginia, though, are seeing new outbreaks. Smyth County went from April 20 to June 11 with just a single case in between. Since then, it’s had 15 cases. This is a place that, like, Roanoke, is peaking now. Galax breezed through March and April with hardly any cases, but now has logged 217 cases total — including 11 deaths, one more than in Roanoke, a city 15 times its size.
The point being: It’s too simple to say the virus is going up or going down because what’s true nationally, or even statewide, may not be true for your particular locality. Unfortunately, the Virginia Department of Health website is of only limited utility in understanding the spread. It displays a cumulative number of cases for each locality — important information, but not helpful in understanding trends. For the day-to-day trends, which we’ve cited here, you have to dig deeper into the data —which, conveniently, the Virginia Public Access Project does. VPAP has a nifty online tool where you can search locality by locality.
There is a lot we still don’t know about this virus. We’re not scientists — your friends on social media probably aren’t, either — so it does no good to opine about some aspects of the virus. The virus does not care about politics. Politicians can argue over how fast or slow the economy should reopen, but none of them have control over the virus itself. You might, though. You can keep your distance. And you can wear a mask. You may not like that, but tough. Maybe you’re willing to take a chance for yourself, but you’re not entitled to take a chance for somebody else and endanger their health. It’s the same principle by which we don’t want people driving drunk. Not to put too fine a point on it, but society doesn’t really care whether you get home safely after a night of boozing it up — we ban drunken driving because you don’t have a right to endanger somebody else along the way.
So wear the mask.
We don’t know when the virus will go away, but we know this much: It won’t be tomorrow.
