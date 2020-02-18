Most stories about statues these days are accompanied by the verbs “take down” or “move.”
This isn’t one of those. This is about a proposal to erect a statue — specifically at the Virginia State Capitol.
It’s also a proposal that doesn’t seem controversial — that alone makes it very different from most statue proposals these days.
And that brings us to the resolution moving through the General Assembly from state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, that would commission a monument of Booker T. Washington.
If you’re wondering why a white Republican would champion a statue of one of the nation’s most important African-Americans, we can provide two answers. The more pedestrian one is that Suetterlein’s sprawling district— which runs from Carroll County to Bedford County — includes Washington’s birthplace at Burnt Chimney in Franklin County. The more appropriate, and more fascinating, answer is that Suetterlein has done something that most Virginia legislators probably haven’t. He’s read Washington’s autobiography “Up From Slavery.” Multiple times, in fact. Starting in childhood, so this is not some recent political affectation. Suetterlein is a student of history and understands that history includes everyone but our official statuary does not.
Hence, Senate Joint Resolution No. 79, which has passed the state Senate unanimously and now awaits disposition in the House Rules Committee.
Suetterlein’s pitch for a Washington statue is that the famed educator is “a huge figure” in American history, one whom Virginia has not properly honored. Suetterlein would prefer a statue out on the Capitol grounds but acknowledges that there are some who “guard the Capital Square space” for aesthetic reasons. Suetterlein would be content with a statue inside the Capitol in the old House chamber, a room crowded with history — and statues. Suetterlein points out that’s the room where Virginia “decided to leave the Union, where it commissioned [Robert E.] Lee, where the Confederate Congress met.” The State Capitol Visitor Guide lists 16 statues or busts that now adorn the room — all of them white men, six of them figures from the Confederacy. “Booker T. Washington would be very different from anyone else in that room,” Suetterlein says. His presence would both raise questions about Virginia’s past and answer them all at the time. All things considered, Suetterlein wonders if that might be the most appropriate place for a Washington statue. In any case, Suetterlein says, wherever the proposed Washington statue went “the most important thing is that Booker T. Washington have a physical representation somewhere that people can see.”
For those who missed those chapters of American history, here’s the obligatory recap of Washington’s career. He was born into slavery in Franklin County in 1856, which made him nine when Union troops arrived and read aloud the Emancipation Proclamation. His mother burst into tears — joyful ones. She promptly gathered her children and left for West Virginia, where her husband lived. The young Booker T. Washington started teaching himself to read, something that had been illegal when he was enslaved. The rest of his life was dedicated to education. He studied at what is now Hampton University and at age 25 became the leader of the newly-founded Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University) in Alabama. The first year, he had but 30 students. Within a decade, the school had more than 1,000. From there, Washington became nationally famous for advocating for educating African-Americans and was widely considered the most influential black American of his day. He was the first African-American to receive an honorary degree from Harvard. His autobiography became a best-seller and in 1901, President Theodore Roosevelt invited him to dine at the White House, the first official social event at the executive mansion involving an African-American guest. The invite set off a political firestorm that laid bare the ugly tenor of the times. One South Carolina senator angrily declared that Washington dining as an equal with the president “will necessitate our killing a thousand n---- in the South before they will learn their place again.” Roosevelt never invited Washington back, but both he and his successor, William Howard Taft, consulted with him long-distance.
Washington later fell out of vogue, accused of being too accommodating of the times. His emphasis was on African Americans achieving economic power, not necessarily political power. He worked with some of the most prominent white business leaders of the day — notably Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller — to raise money for black schools. He funded litigation to challenge Jim Crow laws but did so secretly. His main critic at the time was W.E.B. Du Bois, who felt Washington was too accepting of segregation. Many historians today conclude their conflict was not simply ideological but geographical: Washington saw the everyday realities of the South; Du Bois, in New York, saw a very different society around him. In any case, it’s hard for us today to go back and adjudicate the past. The basic facts remain unchallenged: Washington was a major figure of the times.
Suetterlein makes the case that Virginia needs to do a better job of claiming Washington’s heritage. He grew up here, was emancipated here, was educated here. About 1900 or so he returned to Virginia to speak to an African-American audience in Richmond, only to learn that both the all-white General Assembly and City Council had voted to attend his speech, which certainly was not customary at the time. That’s one powerful testament to his stature.
Washington has certainly not gone unrecognized in Virginia. Washington Park in Roanoke is named in his honor. His birthplace is preserved by the National Park Service. Hampton University has a statue to its famous graduate. Our state government, though, has only recently begun to honor African Americans in official ways. The Virginia Civil Rights Monument opened in Richmond in 2008. The Virginia Women’s Monument, which opened in 2019, includes four African-American women. However, there’s no stand-alone statue at the capitol to any African-American. West Virginia, where Washington grew up, has a monument to him on its state capitol grounds that reads in part: “1856: Born a lowly slave. 1915: Died a great American.” Virginia’s capitol has nothing. Suetterlein’s resolution would fix that.
