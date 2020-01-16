On his song “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” Bruce Springsteen growls: “Welcome to the new world order.” That song is about homelessness in southern California, but that one line could well be about Southwest Virginia —and its place in the newly-configured General Assembly.
We refer to the recent committee assignments in the state Senate: There is now not a single member from Southwest Virginia on the Senate Finance Committee — or, as it is customarily called, “the powerful Senate Finance Committee.” That’s the committee that deals with the state budget and anything else that deals with state taxing and spending.
There’s not a single member from Southwest Virginia on the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, either. The Daily Press of Newport News calls these “the two most powerful committees — the gatekeepers that do the heavy lifting on the budget and on business and consumer protection bills.”
Why is there no longer a senator from Southwest Virginia on either of these two committees? Well, elections have consequences and this is one consequence of the most recent legislative elections that saw Democrats take control of both chambers of the state legislature. Further, it’s a consequence of Southwest Virginia voting overwhelmingly Republican — and, even more to the point, state Senate rules that don’t require proportional representation on committees.
Let’s back up and give some context: The Democrats who took over the House of Delegates kept intact the previous rules that the Republican majority abided by, which called for proportional representation on each committee (except the Rules Committee). The Democrats who took over the state Senate did not adopt a proportional representation rule. That creates this oddity: Democrats have a bigger majority in the House (55-45) than in the Senate (21-19) but Republicans are better represented on key House committees than Senate ones.
That means on House Appropriations — the House committee that deals with the budget — there are 13 Democrats and nine Republicans. However, in the Senate, the split on Senate Finance is 10 Democrats and six Republicans. On House Labor and Commerce (Democrats switched the order of the names to emphasize their new priorities), the split is once again 13-9. But in the Senate, it’s 12-3 (and still Commerce and Labor).
Now, all this may seem the height of legislative arcana — but there’s a big difference between how many angels can sit on the head of a pin and which legislators get to sit on an important committee.
Here’s where this starts to matter:
In the House, Southwest Virginia has multiple voices on the Appropriations Committee: Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg; Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg; and Will Morefield, R-Tazewell County, — so three delegates from west of Roanoke. Also, Terry Austin, R-Botetourt County sits on House Appropriations; his district may not formally be a Southwest Virginia district— that depends on how you define Southwest Virginia — but he’s certainly a legislator in tune with the region. When you add in other Republican members of the committee from elsewhere in the state, there’s actually pretty significant rural representation on the panel. Sometimes it’s hard to declare a district one thing or the other but by our reckoning, at least eight of the 22 legislators are from districts with a significant rural population.
In the Senate, though, there’s not a single Finance Committee member from west of Roanoke. Under Republicans in the past, there had been one — Bill Carrico of Grayson County, who has since retired. The difference between one and zero may just be a single seat, but it’s also the difference between being represented and not being represented. The closest committee members to Southwest Virginia are John Edwards of Roanoke (whose district extends to Giles County) and Creigh Deeds of Bath County (although most of his district’s population is now in and around Charlottesville).
The lack of representation for Southwest Virginia prompted some Republican grumbling. “Roanoke ain’t Southwest Virginia,” complained Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City County. “You’re disenfranchising an entire region and giving another a supermajority,” chimed in Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell County, who lost his seat on Commerce and Labor. The response from Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw of Fairfax County: Northern Virginia now has 40% of the state’s population so deserves that share of seats. Plus, he said, Edwards’ district and Deeds’ district both cover a portion of the state’s westernmost congressional district, the 9th District. That’s clever reasoning, at best. Nobody from west of the New River is going to look to Edwards and Deeds and think they represent them, even symbolically.
This is where the Springsteen line above comes into play: “Welcome to the new world order.”
On one level, the problem is simply a political one: Southwest Virginia didn’t vote for the majority party. If there were a Democratic state senator from Southwest Virginia, Democrats might well have found a place for him or her. But Democrats are such an endangered species in rural Virginia that the party didn’t even bother to nominate anyone for the one open Senate seat in Southwest Virginia last year (the one Carrico was leaving to be replaced by Republican Todd Pillion). Where the party did nominate candidates in Southwest Virginia, they fared poorly: The one Democratic state Senate candidate in the region took just under 29% of the vote (against Republican David Suetterlein of Roanoke County, whose district sprawls into Carroll County).
On a bigger level, though, the problem is a demographic one: As the region loses population, Southwest Virginia is going to matter less and less in Richmond, no matter which party represents it. After this year’s census, the question isn’t whether the region will lose seats in the General Assembly but rather how many. Saslaw is an avowed partisan who is not particularly concerned about fairness — otherwise the Senate would have the same proportional representation rules the House does. Nor has he been a particular friend to Southwest Virginia in the past. He’s certainly done the region no favors here — but ultimately demography is a harsher political master than the Democrats ever will be. Not having a voice on key committees in Richmond is something the region is going to have to get used to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.