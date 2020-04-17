Joe Biden has started taking some planks from the platforms of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and adding them to his own.
Warren’s bankruptcy plan? Now Biden’s.
Sanders’ plan for free college? Biden says he’s now in favor of that for families making less than $125,000 a year.
Sanders says that’s not good enough, which puts Sanders on the side of those who are more affluent – an odd position for a democratic socialist. But we digress. Whether these are good policy choices is a matter of political opinion, but they are undoubtedly good politics in the context of the Democratic Party — they’re intended to help the more centrist Biden win over fans of two of the most popular “progressive” candidates to his left.
While Biden is busy borrowing ideas from others who sought the nomination, here are a few more he should consider – he should raid the platforms of Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Michael Bloomberg and even the little-known John Delaney for ideas on how to build a new economy in rural America.
For the past year, we’ve been studying what each of the candidates has to say on the rural economy. First the bad news: The two candidates left — Biden on the Democratic side, Donald Trump for the Republicans — are the ones who have said the least. Trump really has no plan at all, which is surprising considering his political strength in rural America. His economic plan for those areas, though, is based on nothing more than hope – hoping that a robust economy nationally helps all parts of the country. However, we now have several decades of data, across multiple administrations, to show that’s not happening. The new economy benefits metro areas that have large concentrations of educated workers — it penalizes rural areas that don’t. Economists call this “the great divergence” and it’s splitting the country in two in a way we haven’t seen in previous economic eras. We’ve used this analogy before and it still holds: In the industrial era, a roaring economy in Detroit building cars also benefitted Appalachia because all those coal miners were digging coal for the steel furnaces. In today’s economy, Silicon Valley has been disconnected from the rest of the country — it’s not buying algorithms assembled at digit factories in Martinsville. Unfortunately, Biden doesn’t have much to say about this, either.
Other Democrats did, though. Bloomberg, Booker, Buttigieg, and Warren all had the same general idea: They wanted the federal government to redirect its research spending away from “the usual suspects” at Stanford and MIT and direct it instead to universities in “the heartland.” Will creating more Silicon Valleys and Route 128s in, say, Kansas City and Cincinnati, really help places like Southwest Virginia and Southside Virginia? No. But there are still some worthwhile thoughts behind these ideas. We know universities are economic engines. What if some of those federal research dollars could be used to transform the University of Virginia’s College at Wise — and other schools like it in very rural areas — into research centers? This is a new way of thinking about federal research spending but these other candidates may have been onto something. Many candidates also proposed spending more on research into carbon-free energy. Warren said “she’d direct that spending to land grant universities, rural areas, and areas that have seen the worst job losses in recent years.” Let’s be even more radical: What if all that went to colleges based in the coalfields, since those are the communities most directly hurt by the transition to green energy? Would that help build a new Silicon Valley in the heart of Appalachia?
Here are some other ideas Biden could adopt:
• A Department of Economic Development. Warren proposed to replace the Commerce Department with a Department of Economic Development, more singularly focused on job creation. She’d also put this department in charge of all worker retraining programs, now scattered across the federal bureaucracy. There’s no guarantee this would help rural areas, but this approach does seem closer to how states work — and seems a way to make attacking “the great divergence” more emphatic.
• Worker training. Buttigieg had a lot to say about this. One of the biggest problems with growing a new economy in rural America is the vast skills gap. In Arlington, 74% of working-age adults have at least a bachelor’s degree. In Southwest and Southside Virginia, the figure is typically under 20% and sometimes in single digits. There are lots of reasons why technology jobs are clustering in “superstar” cities and not rural America; that’s one of them. Not every job requires a college degree, but an increasing number require more than a high school diploma – 66%, according to the U.S. Labor Department. Before his death, former Gov. Gerald Baliles called for a “Marshall Plan” to improve education levels in rural Virginia. Biden could do the same. That’s why a more effective alternative to free college would be free community college — and figure out how to make it easier for adults to go back to school.
• Forgive certain student loans. Delaney only made the debate stage once and was never heard from again but the former Maryland congressman had some of the most innovative ideas, which he packaged under the heading of a “Heartland Fair Day.” Among them: He proposed to forgive student loans for college graduates who move to rural areas and live there for at least 10 years. This would address two problems at once — both population decline and the skills gap. Delaney’s proposal wasn’t as radical as it might seem. It’s a variation of programs already put in place by Republicans in Kansas and Maine — and approved last year by the Republicans who run Virginia’s tobacco commission that oversees a trust fund for economic development in Southside and Southwest Virginia.
• Give a priority to government contractors who have majority of employees in rural areas. This was another Delaney idea. Think of this as a kind of rural affirmative action. More specifically, Delaney proposed that 20% of such contracts go to rural areas. You can quibble over the percentage but the basic notion seems worthwhile, because it might incent certain employers to open operations in rural areas.
How far would any of these ideas go toward addressing the problem? That’s hard to say — but they’d certainly go further than doing nothing, which is otherwise what we’ve seen from Trump or Biden.
