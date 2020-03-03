That was fast.
This time last week, polls showed Bernie Sanders statistically tied with Joe Biden in South Carolina — which ironically gave hope to Pete Buttigieg that he might emerge out of a crowded field as the alternative after Biden was humiliated in his firewall state.
Instead, Biden crushed Sanders and everyone else in South Carolina, and Buttigieg is now the one suddenly out of the race — along with Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer, too. We are clearly in a new phase of the campaign, one that resembles the cornucopia scene in “Hunger Games” where — let’s put this delicately in case no one saw the movie — a lot of contenders get winnowed out. We’re now effectively down to four finalists — Biden, Sanders, Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren. Voters today in Virginia and 13 other states will have a lot to say about how they should be ranked. Here are six questions:
1. Will Sanders’ vote share exceed what he got in those states four years ago? And will it matter? For a supposed front-runner, Sanders has been notably underperforming. In the four states that have voted so far, his share has been below what he got there the last time he ran. In 2016, he took 49.6% in Iowa. This year, he took just 26.1%. In 2016, he took 60.4% in New Hampshire. This year, he took 25.8%. In 2016, he took 47.3% in Nevada. This year he took 40.5%. In 2016, he took 26% in South Carolina. This year he took 19.9%. The only reason Sanders is winning in some places now — and regarded as a front-runner — is because the field is so divided. It’s possible that Sanders runs behind his 2016 percentages tonight and still manages to win more states — and more delegates — than any other candidate. The challenge for those who don’t want a democratic socialist as the party nominee is whether they can unite behind a single candidate in time to stop him. Will voters help that process today or further confuse it?
2. How big a bounce will Biden be able to get out of South Carolina? Endorsements have started to roll in for Biden. Take Virginia as an example: Even before South Carolina, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine endorsed Biden. After the results were in, so did former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Rep. Bobby Scott of Newport News. After Buttigieg dropped out, Rep. Don Beyer of Alexandria switched his support to Biden. Now, here’s the problem for Biden: Many of the Super Tuesday states don’t look particularly good for him. He’s way behind in California. He’s also behind in Texas. He’s statistically tied in North Carolina, even though the South is supposed to be where Biden was strongest. In many other states, there hasn’t been much polling at all — there’s been no polling in Tennessee since last summer — so we really don’t know what’s happening. Klobuchar may have endorsed Biden, but her departure likely throws Minnesota to Sanders. Can Biden win enough states — and enough delegates — today to be able to legitimately claim it’s a two-person race from here on out?
3. Has Bloomberg peaked? A month ago, it looked like he might win some Super Tuesday states. Now, polling suggests he’s declined. His campaign was predicated on Biden’s collapse; will Biden’s South Carolina revival deflate Bloomberg further? Virginia will be a key test case: Bloomberg has invested heavily in the state (granted, he’s invested heavily everywhere); he’s made seven trips to the state, most recently to McLean on Saturday. He’s picked up some big-name endorsements, especially from African-American politicians such as Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and Del. Lashrecse Aird of Petersburg. If Bloomberg can’t win in Virginia, where can he win? If Bloomberg is fading, it’s another reminder of why it’s bad to start late: There’s less time to recover from bad news. Suppose Bloomberg’s terrible first debate had been last summer and not three weeks ago? It would have been forgotten by now. All the unflattering stories about things he’s said in the past? Voters would have more time to process those in relationship to other things.
4. Can Warren win enough delegates to justify staying in the race? She’s in danger of losing her home state tonight — the latest polls show Sanders leading in Massachusets although Warren is closing the gap. Realistically, can any candidate continue if they can’t win their home state? Politico reports that Warren — who’s better-funded at the moment than Biden — has a plan to carry on to the convention, hoping that Sanders, Biden and Bloomberg deadlock. That’s a long-shot strategy but perhaps the only one available to her at the moment. Can she finish second anywhere outside Massachusetts tonight, and, if so, how strongly? Politico sums up her problem this way: “Elizabeth Warren can win debates, but not states.” Is there any place going forward where she can actually win?
5. How big will turnout be? Sanders says that Democrats need an unprecedented turnout to defeat Donald Trump. The problem for Sanders is the state that’s seen the biggest increase in turnout from 2016 was South Carolina — which then went strongly for Biden. Also, a new study by the Knight Foundation suggests that if all non-voters went to the polls, they’d split between Democrats and Republicans so Sanders’ entire thesis may be wrong.
6. How much will non-Democrats shape the Virginia result? And will we know? Virginia doesn’t register voters by party, so the Democratic primary is open to all. A poll by Christopher Newport University found 29% of Republicans were “very likely” to vote. Really? For whom? Why? Are these unethical saboteurs hoping to vote for whoever they perceive to be the weakest candidate? Or are they disgruntled voters who Buttigieg called “future former Republicans”? The survey also unearthed this unsurprising but still notable statistic: Independents are lot more moderate than Democratic partisans. For instance, 53% of Democrats said they were in favor or doing away with private health insurance in favor of a government-run system; but 56% of independents want to keep private health insurance: Medicare For All is not a rallying cry for them. The more independents who vote, the better the news for Biden and Bloomberg and not so much for Sanders and Warren. Ironically, Sanders might actually benefit in the primary from a smaller turnout, not a bigger one.
Politics is a messy business, but here’s the beauty of the whole process: Today, voters get to tell the pundits what they think as opposed to the other way around. The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
