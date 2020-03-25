The self-isolation of the coronavirus pandemic is forcing us to re-evaluate some of our traditional ways of doing things. Here’s a big one: Do we really need to hold elections by making people go to specific locations and stand in line for sometimes hours? Why can’t we hold them by mail?
Some states already do. Virginia is urging people to vote absentee for the May municipal elections (which includes Boones Mill, Radford, Rocky Mount, Salem and Vinton, among others) and the June Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
Now Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William County, has called on Gov. Ralph Northam to ask the State Board of Elections to come up with a plan to make all voting in November’s presidential election done by mail.
This is of a piece with other moves by Democrats to make it easier to vote that were around long before COVID-19 even existed.
However, there are some good, non-partisan reasons to think that this might be a good idea. The presidents of the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia and the Virginia Electoral Board Association already have expressed their concerns about the current system in light of the virus. People have to stand in line. Many poll workers are older and are thus a high-risk group. People are touching things all day. How in the world do you keep all that sanitized? You can’t. People shouldn’t have to choose between their health and their right to vote. We already have a system for voting-by-mail with absentee ballots. Why not take advantage of that system and apply it to all?
This is not a radical idea.
The first vote-by-mail election was held in ‘77 — that’s 1877. In the Australian state of Western Australia. Three American states now hold all their elections by mail — Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Two more go all-mail this year — Hawaii and Utah — to bring the total to five. Four of those we’d consider liberal states but Utah is decidedly right-of-center. The real commonality is geography: The western states have historically been a font of electoral innovation, from women’s suffrage to ballot initiatives. This is another one. It has the built-in advantage of simply expanding something we’re doing already with absentees. It simply turns everyone into an absentee voter.
Sixteen other states have some provision for voting by mail beyond the usual exception for absentees. Usually that’s in the form of local option — counties can decide to go mail-only — or specific types of elections that can be held by mail. Again, this is largely but not exclusively a western phenomenon. Draw a line from Montana through Wyoming through Colorado to New Mexico and every single state west of that line has some experience with vote-by-mail — and now some east of that line do, too.
Add in states with lenient “no excuses needed” early voting where anyone can request an absentee ballot and the total number of states with some kind of vote-by-mail provisions soars to 33.
Like we said, this is not as radical as it may seem.
There are some legitimate concerns to think about: Postal service is not guaranteed. Roanoke Times news columnist Dan Casey last year documented how many absentee ballots arrived too late to be counted even though they were mailed on time: 231 in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem and Montgomery County. In one case an absentee ballot was mailed Priority Mail Express on Oct. 29 — eight days before the Nov. 6, 2018 election. Even though that class of mail guarantees delivery in one or two days, that ballot didn’t arrive at the registrar’s office until Nov. 14, eight days after the election. Under Virginia law, that’s eight days too late. Absentee ballots have to be at the registrar’s office by the time the in-person polls close — 7 p.m.
If we all voted by mail, that law may have to change. Vote-by-mail Colorado and Oregon require all ballots to be in hand by Election Day but California allows for ballots to arrive three days after election day as long as they were postmarked by the deadline; Washington allows for five days.
Switching to vote-by-mail in all 50 states requires us to put a lot more faith in the U.S. Postal Service. Still, here’s an eye-popping figure: The New York Times reports that, one way or another, 23% of Americans cast their ballots in 2016 by mail. Sounds like we’re nearly a quarter of the way there already.
Some other cautionary points: With vote-by-mail, Election Day really turns into Election Month, or however far in advance ballots are available. For some, that won’t matter — they know right now whether they intend to vote for President Trump or against him —but for others voters it will. The classic “October Surprise” may lose its punch if a lot of votes have already been cast.
Here’s the biggest way that vote-by-mail would change things: Election Night would turn into Election Week. The whole process for counting the votes, and reporting those counts, would change — and become longer. Right now, voters file into a polling place all day long, cast their votes, the machines count them at and day’s end spit out a result. In effect, the machines are counting the votes all day long. If we had vote-by-mail, when would we start counting the ballots? Would we wait until 7 p.m., the official poll closing time? If so, that means election workers would spend all night feeding ballots into optical scanners — which means we wouldn’t get results until, who knows when? Sometime well after newspaper deadlines, that’s for sure. Oregon starts its vote counting during the day on Election Day, but is not allowed to release any numbers until 8 p.m. These are details but important details.
And then there’s the matter of those late-arriving ballots — it could take several days to “call” an election. In this spring’s Democratic primary, it took nearly a week before it was clear that Joe Biden had edged Bernie Sanders in Washington. Uncertainity in a primary is one thing; uncertainty in the main event is quite another. Those of us who lived through the Bush-Gore debacle in 2000 know just now traumatic that can be. Let’s hope Washington with its five-day grace period is not the key swing state this November. There’s a lot to be said for a quick result, whichever way it goes.
Every decision involves trade-offs: These are the ones involved here. This one doesn’t just involve the health of our democracy, but the health of those who live in it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.