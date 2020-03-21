Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, made a rookie mistake in his first legislative session: He introduced a bill he didn’t want to see passed.
Unhappy with Democrats who were keen to pass bills to allow localities to take down Confederate statues (which they eventually did), Walker thought he would call their bluff. He introduced a bill to take down a statue of a Democrat — specifically the one of former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Sr. that stands outside the state Capitol.
Unfortunately for Walker, his understanding of Virginia history is incomplete. Yes, Byrd was a Democrat but that doesn’t mean he has anything in common with today’s Democrats. Byrd was a conservative, but even that is an incomplete modifier. Byrd was a segregationist — indeed, the leader of the state’s “massive resistance” to integration in the 1950s. Today’s Democrats may live under the same party name he did but they are the ideological heirs of all the liberal politicians who challenged and eventually overthrew Byrd’s political machine that governed Virginia for the better part (or the worst part?) of the 20th century. Walker was shocked when Democrats started telling how much they appreciated his bill and how they intended to vote for it.
Faced with the prospect of the bill actually passing, Walker withdrew it — although Democrats then had some sport with the freshman legislator by holding up that request awhile.
That means the General Assembly never got around to addressing the core question: Should Virginia have a statue to Byrd?
That’s the neutral way to frame the question. Another way to frame it is: Should Virginia have a statue to one of its foremost segregationists? Yet another way: Should Virginia have a statue to its first great road-building governor?
All those formulations are accurate but the way they’re asked might lead to different answers. And that forces us to think about history in thoughts longer than sound bites, something that makes a lot of people uncomfortable.
To say that taking down a statue “erases history” is far too glib. If the Byrd statue got hauled away, smashed into bits and the pieces used to pave a small stretch of road, that wouldn’t change history. Nor would it cause people to forget about Byrd’s place in history — he was too towering a figure for that. Some people need a statue because otherwise later generations wouldn’t know about them. Byrd isn’t one of those. In our own editorials, we’ve had cause to mention him 24 times in the past two years alone – not bad for a politician who’s been out of office for 55 years (and dead for 54). Byrd is in no danger of being “erased” from the history books. The more applicable question is: Why does Virginia honor him?
As we’ve seen by our questions above, there were many facets to Byrd’s record. There’s even one we haven’t mentioned: His strict beliefs on government spending. The statue shows Byrd holding a copy of the federal budget. An accompanying plaque praises his “devotion . . . to governmental restraint.”
So which Byrd are we honoring? Byrd the fiscal conservative, Byrd the road-builder, or Byrd the segregationist? Is it possible to honor one part of someone’s legacy and not another? Ideally the question there is “yes,” otherwise we wouldn’t be honoring many people. Almost all our heroes from previous ages said or did something that would be considered offensive today.
The standard we’ve advocated in the past is what was a person most known for? If we were to apply that standard to Byrd what would be the result? Probably not one that defenders of the statue would like. To say that Byrd was a segregationist is to understate the matter. Most politicians of his day were segregationists. Some may never have even thought much about the matter; that’s just how things were. Byrd, though, was not some ordinary politician who merely condoned segregation; he vigorously advocated it — and when the U.S. Supreme Court declared school segregation unconstitutional he led the outright defiance that became known as “massive resistance.” Indeed, it was Byrd who originated that loathsome phrase, according to “Virginia: The New Dominion” by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and historian Virginius Dabney. Under Massive Resistance, Virginia did not simply protest. It closed schools in some localities rather than comply with federal orders to integrate them. In Prince Edward County, schools were closed for five years. When Gov. Lindsay Almond finally relented and allowed some token integration, “Senator Byrd never forgave him for this and for not going ‘the last mile,’ i.e., to jail,” Dabney writes.
It seems fair to ask then why we have a statue honoring Byrd on our state Capitol grounds. Does Byrd’s road-building in them ’20s and his fiscal conservatism throughout his career outweigh all the energy he put into preserving segregation and denying equal opportunity to many of Virginia’s citizens? Unlike Alabama’s George Wallace, Byrd never appeared to have any latter-day conversion.
The odd thing is that when Walker introduced his bill to take down Byrd’s statue, the Washington Post says he “got an earful from a few Republican friends who admire Byrd’s fiscal conservatism.” Here’s why that’s odd: That fiscal conservatism is about all Republicans have in common with Byrd. The original opponents to the Byrd Machine weren’t Democrats, they were Republicans. Now, a lot has happened over the years as politics have realigned. Liberals chased the conservatives out of the Democratic Party and many found a home with Republicans — notably Byrd lieutenant Mills Godwin, who served one term as governor as a Democrat and then a second as a Republican. But let’s be honest about our history: The Byrd Democrats were segregationists and they’re gone now. Actuarial tables have taken care of that. Today’s Republicans are much further to the right than the Republicans who battled the Byrd Machine back in the day but they’re hardly segregationists and they shouldn’t be so quick to embrace the man that their political ancestors spent a lifetime fighting. That’s why it made sense to many Democrats that a Republican would introduce a bill to take down Byrd’s statue. Walker seems to have forgotten some of his own party’s history.
The plaque on Byrd’s statue reads in part: “The sum total of this one life has had a larger and more lasting effect upon the history and destiny of Virginia and her people than any other in the Twentieth Century.” That, at least, is true.
