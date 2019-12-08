We often write about the economy of Southwest Virginia, how it lags behind the rest of the country, and pose questions about how it could be improved.
Whenever we do, we sometimes hear from people — who never want to be quoted — who ask: Why bother? Maybe investing in rural America — especially the coalfields of Appalachia — is simply a waste of resources. Maybe the federal government should simply buy out people who live there and let the region revert to nature as a giant national forest.
Those responses are uniformly dispassionate ones based on a cold-eyed reading of the bottom line — the costs of subsidizing rural America is simply too high. And let’s be clear: Metro America does subsidize rural America. We don’t like to think of it that way, of course. Those of us who grew up in, or live in, rural America like to think of ourselves as independent and self-sufficient. Hank Williams Jr.’s classic song, “A Country Boy Can Survive,” pretty well sums this up. Unfortunately, that’s not really true. We might be able to, as Williams sings, “skin a buck, we can run a trotline.” But we can’t do a lot of other things on our own. Take one of the most basic functions of government — operating a school system. In Virginia, it’s the state and federal government (mostly the state) that pays most of the expenses for rural school systems — because otherwise rural localities couldn’t afford public schools. In Norton, local taxpayers account for only 10% of their school system’s expenses. In Lee County, it’s 13%. In Scott County, it’s 15.9%. By contrast, Arlington County taxpayers pay 84% of their school system’s expenses.
We point all this out to provide some context to the recent controversy that took up some time on Fox News.
A graduate student instructor at the University of California-Berkeley went on Twitter — that was his first mistake, of course — and shared some pungent commentary about his views on rural America. Unfortunately for Jackson Kernion, his tweets were noticed by Campus Reform, a conservative website that focuses on what it believes is the liberal bias at American universities. It certainly couldn’t have imagined a better example than a philosophy instructor at Berkeley trashing rural America. And boy, did he ever. Kernion began by making a dollars-and-cents case that metro America shouldn’t be forced to subsidize rural America. This is essentially what some prominent people here in Southwest Virginia occasionally whisper to us —Kernion just made the mistake of saying these things out in the open.
First, Kernion argued that providing “affordable rural health care” amounts to rural America asking “to be subsidized by those who choose a more efficient way of life.”
“Rural Healthcare Should be expensive!,” he tweeted. “And that expense should be borne by those who choose rural America!”
Kernion was just getting started. “Same goes for rural broadband. And gas taxes.” (We’re guessing here he means roads. This, of course, is an argument we often hear in Virginia. Northern Virginia legislators wonder why so much road money needs to be spent in rural Virginia — yes, we have more roads, but they have more traffic.)
Kernion went on: “It should be uncomfortable to live in rural America. It should be uncomfortable to not move.”
Mind you, we don’t agree with the Berkeley tweeter, but his economic arguments are unusual only in that they’re stated more colorfully than what we usually hear. He’s presumably coming at things from the left, but he’s really advocating a very conservative argument — that government should not make it “artificially cheaper” to live in rural areas; that market forces should prevail instead.
Then Kernion really crossed a line: “I unironically embrace the bashing of rural Americans. They, as a group, are bad people who have made bad life decisions. Some, I assume are good people. But this nostalgia for some imagined pastoral way of life is stupid and we should shame people who aren’t pro-city.”
Well.
It didn’t take long for his tweets to jump from Campus Reform to Fox News, which spent some time one evening talking about Kernion’s tweets (now long since deleted). One of the talking heads on Fox was Brad Blakeman, an adjunct professor of public policy and international affairs at Georgetown University. He called Kernion’s tweets “nuts” — we agree on that — but then went on to say “cities need to take care of their own” because “rural America is doing just great.” Umm, we don’t know what kind of academic ivory tower Blakeman is in at Georgetown; but no, rural America is not doing just great. Where has he been?
Traditional employers in rural and small-town America have been disappearing, while the jobs being created in the new economy are increasingly concentrated in metro areas. Over the past two decades, the United States gained jobs. Yet two-thirds of the counties in the country lost jobs because the job growth was concentrated in a handful of favored metros. That trend is accelerating, too. In 2012, almost 58% of the nation’s venture capital went to just five “superstar” metro areas — San Francisco, New York, Boston, San Jose and Los Angeles, in that order. By 2017, that figure was close to 81%. This is a problem that neither party wants to talk about because it’s not entirely clear what the solution should be. In any case, though, let’s turn our attention back to Kernion. We tried to contact him to ask him to elaborate. Not surprisingly, he didn’t respond. If he had, we’d have asked him what he meant by rural Americans making “bad life decisions.” What are those supposed “bad life decisions”? Is it simply choosing to live in a rural area? Kernion’s language is indelicate, to say the least. But what about his basic economic argument: Why should metro America subsidize rural America?
Ironically, Blakeman — in criticizing Kernion — inadvertently defended him by saying “cities need to take care of their own.” Kernion at least sees a connection between metro America and rural America — and doesn’t like it. Blakeman wants to see the two as unrelated islands. He’s wrong about that and Kernion is wrong, too, but in a different way. We’re all Americans. We’re all in this together. We should all look out for each other and we should do what we can to make sure we all have the same opportunities. It shouldn’t matter what our skin color is, or what religion we practice, or who we love, or anything else. And it shouldn’t matter where we live, either.
