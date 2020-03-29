Some wonder how the pandemic will effect this year’s presidential election: Will voters blame President Trump for initially dismissing the virus? Or will voters rally behind him as a wartime president? Those are good questions but perhaps too limited in scope.
Here are 20 bigger ones; 11 today and nine more Monday:
1. Will this change how we view the role of public health agencies? When was the last time the Secretary of Health and Human Services was a marquee appointment? It’s never been, which highlights how all those health agencies are often an afterthought to politicians. Even after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, President Trump wanted to cut funding for the Centers for Disease Control. Should we start viewing public health agencies as an extension of our national security agencies?
2. Will this change how we view the role of experts, especially scientific ones? Americans’ faith in institutions has been waning since the ’60s and ’70s across the political spectrum — blame Vietnam and Watergate for that — but conservatives have shown a particular disregard for science. Republican political consultant Stuart Stevens recently wrote this mea culpa in The Washington Post: “Conservatives have spent years trying to cut funds for basic science and research, lamenting government seed money for nearly every budding technology and then hoping for the best. In the weeks ahead, it’s not some fiery, anti-Washington populist with an XM radio gig who is going to save folks’ lives; it is more likely to be someone who has been studying this stuff for decades, almost certainly at some point with federal help or outright patronage.”
3. Will this change how we understand the modern economy? Trump originally wanted to cut payroll taxes as part his economic stimulus plan. One problem: In the “gig economy” an increasing number of Americans aren’t on anybody’s payroll — they float from assignment to assignment. In all, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that about 16 million Americans are self-employed, a 9.5% increase since just five years ago. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, has been calling attention to this for years, pointing out much of our social safety net is based on the assumption that everybody other than the company owner has an employer, but that’s no longer the case. He’s been pushing for large-scale reforms in how benefits are delivered; will the pandemic be the push those efforts need?
4. Will this change how we talk about health care? A single-payer system didn’t help Italy. On the other hand, our private-based health insurance system may not help the U.S. — because a lot of people simply don’t have access to health care because deductibles are so high. Should that worry you during a pandemic? It ought to. Regardless of how you think a system should be structured, is there a way to make sure everyone gets easy, affordable access to health care?
5. Will this change how we view the role of schools? Americans have quickly discovered something that others knew all along: Schools don’t just educate students. They also feed a lot of kids who otherwise would go hungry. This is true even in some of the most affluent communities: Roanoke County was one of the first to use its bus drivers to deliver bagged lunches to homebound students. What does this reveal about our society?
6. Will this change the nature of education, especially higher education? When colleges shut down dorms and shifted to online-only classes, some professors joked online that perhaps they shouldn’t do it too well or everyone may decide they prefer remote classes. Realistically, though, we’re about to learn what classes are best taught in person and which ones don’t need to be. How will that reshape colleges?
7. Will this put new emphasis on the importance of rural broadband? During the past General Assembly session, Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin County, introduced a bill to ban homework assignments that depended on internet service. That’s not something legislators in Northern Virginia can appreciate. But the pandemic exposes just how disconnected some parts of rural America are. Online education and telemedicine simply doesn’t work in some places.
8. Will this change how we consume the arts? What was the first thing people did in “self-isolation.” They turned to Netflix. More broadly, they turned to the arts. Musicians, actors and other performance artists were also some of the early adapters — live-streaming performances to homebound viewers. Will this change consumption patterns? Will some artists find new revenue streams via pay-per-view performances? And will some people discover new artists or art forms they will come to enjoy?
9. Will this change how we view the role of arts organizations? While some individual artists have gone online, many arts organizations are shuttered along with everybody else. How many won’t survive when things re-open? Or will people come to realize how much they miss these things and how important it is to contribute to these non-profits?
10. Will this cause companies to re-think their supply chains? We already knew a lot of stuff comes from China; the pandemic is helping us realize just how much. This isn’t the result of some globalist conspiracy; it’s the result of the free market. Chinese labor is cheaper, which means the products are cheaper. How much more are Americans willing to pay to have their phones and pharmaceuticals and everything else manufactured by American labor? And how much more can they afford to pay?
11. Will we punish China and, if so, how? The problem isn’t that the virus originated in China; viruses have no nationality. Some scientists believe the 1918 flu pandemic that we call “the Spanish flu” actually came from a hog farm in rural Kansas via a bird-to-hog-to-human transmission. The problem is that China covered up the early news about the outbreak before finally cracking down in ways that the World Health Organization have commended. Even democratic governments are slow to acknowledge bad news; authoritarian ones have that kind of suppression built into their DNA. After the 1982 Falklands War, angry Argentinians forced out the generals who had lied to them about how well the war was going. How should the world hold China to account its lack of full disclosure about something that effects all of us?
We’ll have more questions on Monday.
