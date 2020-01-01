Happy New Year. What kind of year will this be? Check back in another 365 days and we’ll tell you. Meanwhile, here are 20 questions, the answers to which will help shape what kind of year 2020 will be:
1. How will the impeachment trial of President Trump play out? It’s highly unlikely a Republican Senate will vote to remove Trump from office. Perhaps the bigger question then is what will be the political fallout from an impeachment trial? Bill Clinton came out stronger from his, although not so strong that his vice president could win the next presidential election. Here’s a situation where the president on trial will be on the ballot in November.
2. Who will win the presidential election? In normal times, this would have been the first question. These are not normal times.
3. Who will win Virginia’s Senate seat? Democrat Mark Warner will be on the ballot. Six years ago, he almost lost, but a lot has changed since then. Of course the bigger question nationally is who will win the U.S. Senate. Republicans have a built-in advantage for this cycle, but we’ll see.
4. Will any House seats in Virginia change? Two years ago, Democrats picked up three seats — Jennifer Wexton in Northern Virginia, Elaine Luria in Hampton Roads and Abigail Spanberger in the Richmond area. Of those three, Spanberger is the most vulnerable. Meanwhile, Republican Denver Riggleman of Nelson County faces both a challenge for the nomination and a Democratic rival in the fall.
5. What will the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly do? In normal times, this might have been the second question. Like we said . . . In any case, this is a pretty general question, but there are some more specific ones worth asking.
6. What gun restrictions will the General Assembly pass? We take it as a given that some will pass, just a matter of which ones.
7. Will the Equal Rights Amendment get ratified? Virginia will almost certainly become the 38th state to ratify the amendment — the threshold needed — but the question is really a legal one: Will that ratification be recognized? Or will courts rule that the ERA’s time limit expired years ago?
8. Will the General Assembly pass a constitutional amendment to end gerrymandering? Democrats were gung-ho for this until they won a majority in the legislature; now they’re starting to raise questions about the amendment, which would take redistricting out of the hands of legislators and give it to a bipartisan citizens commission. The temptation to ditch the amendment and hold onto the power to gerrymander their districts will be great. Will they be able to resist the temptation?
9. Will the General Assembly allow casinos in Virginia? Much like the constitutional amendment on redistricting, the General Assembly passed a casino bill last year but it requires re-enactment this year. Danville and Bristol are the cities most eager to see casinos.
10. Will the General Assembly do anything about outdated schools? State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, will be back with his proposal for a statewide bond issue. In theory, this should have bipartisan support, uniting Republican rural areas with Democratic central cities. Instead, in the past, it’s produced only a bipartisan agreement to kill the proposal as quickly as possible.
11. Will the General Assembly repeal the state’s right-to-work law? This was an unthinkable question until Democrats won control of the General Assembly. Now it’s a real one, although Gov. Ralph Northam has intimated he’d veto a repeal bill if the legislature passes one.
12. Will either or both of the proposed natural gas pipelines get built? Right now, both the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the Mountain Valley Pipeline have been slowed by court action. Speaking of court action . . .
13. How will the U.S. Supreme Court rule on the ACP? In February, the court will hear a case on whether the Appalachian Trail can block pipelines from burrowing under it. This specific case concerns only the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, but the ruling — however it goes — will have much larger ramifications.
14. Who will win Roanoke City Council elections? They’ll be in November for the first time.
15. What will the census show? The official “enumeration” date in April 1, although the process actually starts Jan. 21 in Toksook Bay, Alaska. By year’s end, the census will report the state-by-state population counts, although more detailed information on each locality won’t come out until early 2021. Still, we should learn if Virginia gets an extra congressional seat (we probably won’t).
16. Will Roanoke’s bus station project go forward? The city wants to build a new bus station on land it’s acquired at Third Street and Salem Avenue. Meanwhile, a developer would acquire the current bus station on Campbell Avenue and demolish it to make way for a combination of ground-level retail and upper-level housing. This would undeniably change the feel of Campbell Avenue; it’s also generated opposition from some on Salem Avenue.
17. Will the Virginia High School League continue esports? This year, some schools are fielding teams for esports — what old-timers call video games — under a pilot program.
18. Will construction start on the proposed wind farm in Botetourt County? Now we begin some questions that we’ve asked several years before — but if they happen, will be big deals. In this case, Apex Clean Energy finally has a buyer for the power it would produce — but needs some new permits now that it’s changed the proposed size of the turbines atop North Mountain near Eagle Rock. If the project does start spinning, it would become the state’s first commercial wind farm.
19. Will Dominion Energy move forward on a pumped storage project in the coalfields? It’s currently studying a site in Tazewell County. There’s much enthusiasm in the coalfields, where legislators see the hydroelectric project as something that will generate lots of jobs during construction — and a smaller number of well-paid jobs for operations later on. It also would include renewable energy, which might help the coalfields market themselves to technology companies. Critics, though, see this as an unnecessary project that’s being done merely to appease Southwest legislators.
20. What will happen that we don’t expect? For the answer to this, and the other questions, keep reading through the year.
