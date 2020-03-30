Yesterday we posed 11 big-picture questions about things that might change once the pandemic has passed. Here are nine more. Think of them as 20 questions from 2020.
1. How will this change the nature of the workplace? Lots of people are now working from home. Lots of others can’t. But for those who can, how many will discover that they prefer to work remotely? Perhaps more to the point, how many employers will discover this might be a good thing for at least some workers? Where will that lead? Smaller offices, perhaps, but that’s just the beginning. For employers, that means companies can now recruit from a wider talent pool because now workers can come from anywhere. For employees, that means they can live anywhere with an internet connection, but it also means they find themselves in competition with others across the country and, perhaps, around the world. Ironically, working from home could accelerate globalization. It also means even a company in rural American could find itself with a global workforce. That’s good news for rural America if that company would have otherwise been in, say, Silicon Valley — at least there’s somebody contributing to the local economy, but how many? Just because XYZ Corp. has an address here may not mean much if the entire workforce is working remotely.
2. Will this finally bring the “rural renaissance” we were promised? From the dawn of the internet age, we were told that technology would bring about “the death of distance” and people could live anywhere they wanted and work from there. While there are some telecommuters, we’ve generally seen just the opposite. Tech jobs have clustered in a relative handful of go-go cities and business thinkers have championed the importance of “density” — the concept that a lot of people working in close proximity wind up sharing ideas and brain-storming in new ways. That’s part of the idea behind Roanoke’s “innovation district” intended to connect downtown with the Virginia Tech Carilion Academic Health Campus and create the kind of density of researchers and whatnot necessary to create a high-tech critical mass. If the self-isolation leads to more people working from home, how will that change things? Will it help rural Virginia reverse some of its population decline and the exodus of young adults with college degrees? As Roanoke Times business writer Casey Fabris reported recently, Roanoke is already something of a magnet for telecommuters — 10,500, or about as many as work in education. In all, that’s 7.3% of the workforce, which puts Roanoke in the top 10 metros nationally. If there is a big shift toward telecommuting, Roanoke stands to benefit more than most. Ultimately it will depend on where people want to live, so the pandemic may wind up causing communities to put even more emphasis on “quality of life” issues — recreation, the arts, and so forth.
3. Will this change how we view climate change? Climate change is much like the pandemic: A threat we can’t see directly but which requires a large-scale change in human behavior. If we come to trust the scientists about the virus, will we also come to trust them about why we shouldn’t pump the atmosphere full of carbon?
4. Will this change how we value certain occupations? Minnesota and Vermont have declared grocery store workers as emergency workers. Suddenly that grocery clerk is a first responder and anyone who’s been out looking for toilet paper can appreciate that. Will changes in compensation follow?
5. Will this change how we view sports? It’s likely that once play resumes, fans will embrace their favorite sports with new vigor: Absence makes the heart grow fonder and all that. But will we also take them more seriously in other ways? After all, the first major shutdown orders in the country came not from government officials but from sports leagues. When the NCAA shut down March Madness, then you knew things were serious. Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, told ESPN: “We really believed that if this statement were made [to cancel the tournament], it would be a major wake-up call to the country that we are in a very serious crisis and we weren’t getting those calls from the national leadership. This sent a seismic shock wave.” Non-sports fans can poke fun at “sportsball” if they want, but the reality remains: Sports leagues acted earlier and more decisively than a lot of politicians. Big-time sports, even at the college level, are driven by money but those leagues all made the decision to forgo revenue for the greater good. That’s a pretty powerful lesson.
6. Will this lead to a new interest in gardening? The panic runs on grocery stores came just when the northern hemisphere is moving into spring. World War II saw Victory Gardens. Will the pandemic lead to the same — a renewed interest in self-sufficiency when it comes to our own personal food chain? Granted, you can’t grow your own toilet paper but you can grow lots of other things, and now would be a good time to start some of that planting.
7. Will this accelerate the rise of virtual reality technology? VR-based games have been growing anyway. The global market stood at $7.9 billion just two years ago, was forecast to generate revenues of $18.8 billion this year and $44.7 billion by 2024, according to the website Markets and Markets. The pandemic may disrupt that but may also hasten its adoption. One of the first things people of a certain generation did during self-isolation was play video games; Xbox saw its servers crash because of the crush.
8. Will this accelerate the rise of Artificial Intelligence programs? We already know the answer to this and it’s “yes.” When Facebook sent workers home, it used AI programs to identify offensive posts. Unfortunately, the programs inadvertently flagged a lot of routine news stories about the virus as a violation of community standards, setting off a panic among some users that their posts were being censored. AI can do marvelous things but those who have seen “2001: A Space Odyssey” remember the murderous computer HAL.
9. Will we see a baby boom nine months from now? We probably already know the answer to that, too. Self-isolation may have changed some human behavior but not all of it. Maybe a better question is: Will that baby boom be big enough to change demographic trends? And how many of those babies will be named Corona? We’ve had Generations X, Y and Z. Will this be Generation C?
