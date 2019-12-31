When the year began, we posed 19 questions, the answers to which we thought would help shape what kind of year 2019 would be. Here’s how things turned out.
1. What will the General Assembly do? There are thousands of ways to answer that — that’s how many bills get acted on — although the most memorable thing the legislature did was quickly adjourn its summer special session on guns that Gov. Ralph Northam called after the May shooting in Virginia Beach. That gave both parties a talking point going into the November elections — and we see now how that worked out. However, we also wondered what the legislature would do on some specific issues. Here’s what happened:
2. Taxes? The federal tax reform put Virginia out of whack in how it computes taxes. The General Assembly passed emergency legislation to fix that, although not everyone was happy with how it worked out.
3. Gerrymandering? 2019 saw a rare alignment of political forces: The legislature passed a constitutional amendment to set up a bipartisan redistricting panel. However, the new General Assembly will have to pass the same amendment again in 2020 before it can go to voters for a referendum in November. There’s some concern that the new Democratic majority will find reasons not to do so.
4. Casinos? 2019 saw proposals for casinos in Bristol, Danville, Richmond, Norfolk and Portsmouth. The state commissioned a study, one that provides ammunition for both proponents and opponents. Expect more debate about this in 2020.
5. Sports gambling? The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize it if they choose. For now, Virginia decided not to join them.
6. Interstate 81? Proposals to impose tolls on commercial trucks as a way to raise revenue collapsed. However, the General Assembly ended up passing a bill raising certain taxes along the I-81 corridor to pay for upgrades. It’s not perfect, but does mean something will get done.
7. Outdated schools? State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, pushed a $4 billion bond referendum for the state’s first big school modernization funding since the 1950s. In theory, this ought to unite Republican-voting rural areas with Democratic-voting central cities, but he’s fighting the state’s inertia — and a long list of other priorities. Instead, Republicans and Democrats united to kill the bill in about three minutes, with just a single comment.
8. Rural broadband? Gov. Ralph Northam proposed expanding state funding from $4 million to $50 million. The General Assembly cut that to $15 million. That’s 15 times what the legislature spent in 2017, but still not enough to fix the problem of slow speeds anytime soon.
9. Who will win General Assembly elections in November? Democrats did, gaining control of both chambers of the General Assembly for the first time since 1995. And for the first time since 1993, Democrats will now control both the legislative and executive branches of state government. Both parties agree: This is a big deal.
10. Will we see any big changes in other local elections? Umm, not really, unless you count two anti-pipeline activists winning seats on their Soil and Water Conservation Boards in Roanoke and Montgomery County.
11. Will either or both of the proposed natural gas pipelines get built? Not yet. The Mountain Valley Pipeline says it’s about 85% complete but construction has been halted by court rulings. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is likewise held up in the courts, including one case that’s before the U.S. Supreme Court.
12. Will Dominion Energy move forward on a pumped storage project in the coalfields? The utility has selected a site in Tazewell County, which is now undergoing further study. There’s much enthusiasm in the coalfields, where legislators see the hydro-electric project as something that will generate lots of jobs during construction — and a smaller number of well-paid jobs for operations later on. It also would include renewable energy, which might help the coalfields market themselves to technology companies. Opponents say it’s unnecessary and being done simply to appease coalfield legislators.
13. What will happen to the Dumas Center? Still owned by Total Action for Progress. In 2018, TAP had called off a sale of the historic building in downtown Roanoke to the Dumas Hotel Legacy, Inc. group, which sued. In February, a judge dismissed that lawsuit. The controversy lingers.
14. What will happen to the old Blacksburg High School site? Lots. The old school was demolished in July. The town also entered into an agreement to buy roughly two-thirds of the property from the developers with hopes to fulfill its long-held plan to keep at least some of the site open for recreational use. And in September, town council approved rezoning the developer’s portion to allow a 100-townhome development.
15. Will anything happen to the old Blacksburg Middle School site? Yep. This 21-acre piece of land in downtown has sat unused since the school was closed in 2002 (and later razed). Proposals to develop it have come and gone. In May, town council approved rezoning the land for a mix of residential and commercial uses that everyone agrees will transform the nature of downtown.
16. Will construction start on the proposed wind farm in Botetourt County? No, but Apex Clean Energy did finally find a buyer for the power and is now resubmitting the paperwork for a revised plan.
17. Will the U.S. Supreme Court legalize uranium mining in Virginia? No. The court upheld Virginia’s ban on mining a big deposit in Pittsylvania County
18. What will become of Attorney General Mark Herring’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma? Still active. Several states have settled similar lawsuits over opioids; Herring says he won’t do so – yet.
19. What will happen that we don’t expect? Lots. The governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general were all rocked by separate scandals. Twelve people died in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach. Roanoke County saw county administrator Tom Gates resign and Salem forced out city manager Kevin Boggess. FreightCar America closed. Torc Robotics started testing autonomous trucks on Southwest Virginia roads. Drones started delivering packages in Christiansburg. Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom were released from prison. Virginia finally beat Virginia Tech in football.
