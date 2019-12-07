We all know what happened 78 years ago today.
The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor is one of those events that bends the arc of history and sends the world hurtling into a different direction. There’s no way to know, of course, what would have happened if Japanese planes hadn’t commenced their bombing runs that morning, but we do know what did happen: The United States was plunged into World War II. By the time it was over, Nazi Germany was reduced to rubble, the atomic bomb was invented and used on Japan, and the post-war world was divided by a figurative Iron Curtain.
Other things happened, too. One of those was the recent state volleyball championships that saw Auburn, Lord Botetourt and Radford claim state titles.
That may seem a much bigger stretch than the ones the players made to send the ball back over the net, but bear with us — the road really does lead from Pearl Harbor to those championship banners that will hang at those three schools.
It was 1:30 p.m. on the afternoon of Dec. 7 when Navy Secretary Frank Knox burst into President Franklin Roosevelt’s private study to tell him the Japanese were bombing U.S. Navy ships in Hawaii. At 12:30 p.m. the next day, Roosevelt went before Congress to ask for a declaration of war — his famous “a date which will live in infamy” speech. For the 23 hours in between, Roosevelt had to figure out what he would say.
Here’s the thing: Hawaii in 1941 was not a state. It was a territory — but a distant one that many Americans still considered rather exotic and, um, foreign. Only 19% of Hawaii’s population was white and, let’s face it, that’s what mattered to a lot of people in charge in Washington — and also a lot of those not in charge. Hawaii wasn’t the only place the Japanese had attacked on Dec. 7 — they also attacked the Philippines, Guam, Hong Kong, Malay, and lots of other islands in the Pacific. Some of those were American possessions — note the word — and some weren’t. The political problem Roosevelt faced was polls recently had shown Americans weren’t particularly interested in defending distant holdings such as The Philippines and Guam.
There was still a big isolationist streak in the United States. Bombing the U.S. Navy broke that mood, but Roosevelt wasn’t entirely sure of that yet. Northwestern University history professor Daniel Immerwahr writes in his book “How To Hide an Empire” about the word choices Roosevelt played with. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt used a radio address on the night of Dec. 7 to talk about Japan “bombing our citizens in Hawaii and the Philippines.” Other top administration officials used almost identical language. So did the first draft of Roosevelt’s speech to Congress. “Yet Roosevelt toyed with that draft all day, adding things in pencil, crossing other bits out,” Immerwahr writes.
When Roosevelt finally went before Congress, he took a much clearer approach: “Yesterday, December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked . . .” Not Hawaii and the Philippines. Not “our citizens” in those places or our naval forces. No, the United States of America — the same language he might have used if Japan had bombed California.
Throughout the speech, Roosevelt wanted to make it clear the United States had been attacked, even if this was some distant U.S. territory. The famous line was in the first sentence. In the third sentence, the original draft referred to “bombing in Oahu and the Philippines.” Roosevelt scratched that out to read just Oahu, then revised it yet again. When he spoke before Congress, he spoke instead of “the American island of Oahu.” These weren’t simply stylistic choices, Immerwahr writes, they were intended to make a political point. Roosevelt downplayed the Japanese offensive against the Philippines because he knew Americans weren’t emotionally attached to those islands. Instead, he emphasized “the American island of Oahu.”
In a way, Roosevelt began the process of turning Hawaii into an American state — the consequences of which we’ll soon get to. Now, to be fair, Hawaii might have become a state anyway. Or maybe not. The U.S. acquired both Hawaii and Puerto Rico the same year — 1898. Today, Puerto Rico is twice as populous as Hawaii, and a lot closer to the U.S. mainland, but it’s not a state. Hawaii, though, is, and part of the reason why is what happened on Dec. 7, 1941. Roosevelt emphasized how American Hawaii was rhetorically; the war accelerated that process. The war transformed Hawaii’s economy and tied it more closely to the U.S. mainland.
There long had been a push to make Hawaii a state, dating back to 1903. For that matter, there’s long been a push to make Puerto Rico a state. Puerto Rico still languishes in a legal gray area. Hawaii’s statehood push had languished, too, but after World War II there were a lot more voices on the mainland calling to admit Hawaii into the Union in a way we still don’t see with Puerto Rico. By then, one of the big obstacles wasn’t distance — it was Democrats. Specifically Southern Democrats. They didn’t want any more states — they weren’t keen on Alaska, either — because they didn’t want any more senators who might vote in favor of civil rights. Hawaii was particularly suspect in their eyes because it had a big non-white population and was strongly Republican at the time. One of the biggest opponents of Hawaiian statehood was Virginia’s political master — U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Sr. Eventually, politics happened: Between Northern Democrats and Republicans, both Alaska and Hawaii became states in 1959.
Now, we still haven’t explained how all this leads to volleyball. Here’s how: Five years after Hawaii became a state, voters there sent Patsy Mink to Congress. She’s most famous for one bill: Title IX of the 1972 Higher Education Act. That’s the law that mandates gender equality in college sports (among other things). That law transformed athletics at all levels. The year before Title IX was enacted, there were about 310,000 girls and women in America playing high school and college sports; today, there are more than 3.6 million — including those state champions at Auburn, Lord Botetourt and Radford. Maybe that would have happened without Pearl Harbor; alternative history is unknowable. All we know is that it did.
Seventy eight years after that awful morning, its legacy lives on in very unexpected ways.
