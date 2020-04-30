Mark Warner was in the news recently, but not in ways Virginia’s senior U.S. Senator might have expected.
He thought people during the stay-at-home orders of the pandemic needed something more lighthearted, so he posted a short cooking video on Instagram about how he makes a tuna melt.
It was, shall we say, somewhat controversial. (The CNN headline, which is absolutely objective and not biased in anyway: “US senator makes terrible tuna sandwich stuck at home.”) People may not always grasp the finer points of policy but they sure do understand how to make a tuna sandwich and many felt Warner was making his all wrong. Too much mayonnaise. And the wrong kind of mayonnaise — Duke’s vs. Hellman’s is apparently more polarizing that left vs. right and Warner wasn’t using Duke’s. And why in the world do you dump the can of tuna on the bread without draining the can first? If Warner — who is up for re-election later this year —doesn’t win, future historians may point to this Instagram video as the reason why.
But we digress. Warner prefers to talk policy, and so do we, and these days there’s lots of policy to talk about.
His big thought: “This virus will have a more direct effect than 9-11, a more direct effect than the financial crisis of 2008, a more direct effect than fall of the Berlin Wall,” he says. “It will probably rival some of the changes that took place after the end of World War II.”
If so, this pandemic will represent a bright dividing line through American history — perhaps world history. It’s also brought to the fore several complicated and not particularly partisan issues that Warner has labored on for years, well away from the headlines.
The first of those concerns the rise of the so-called “gig worker.” In the old economy, which is fast fading away, if people worked, they either worked for a company — or they owned their own company. In today’s economy, there are “gig workers” — legions of freelancers who move from assignment to assignment, or, as musicians say, gig to gig. Forbes magazine said three years ago that perhaps 36% of American workers are gig workers, although that seems awfully high. The Bureau of Labor Statistics last year put the figure at 3.8%. That’s obviously quite a difference. For one thing, there’s no agreed-upon definition of a gig worker. In any case, everybody agrees there are millions of them — that low-end BLS figure works out to 5.9 million — and those numbers are growing.
The problem that Warner has long focused on is that our whole system of health and pension benefits is employer-based — so people who don’t have a conventional employer don’t qualify for those benefits. He’s long said that’s a social safety net problem — because when something bad happens, a lot of those people are going to turn to the government for help. That’s the point where even a lot of Republicans start to pay attention to what this Democrat is saying.
Well, guess what? Something bad has happened and Warner’s been proven right (although he’d probably prefer not to be vindicated in that way). To the surprise of many, the federal relief bill that Congress passed and President Trump signed into law make gig workers eligible for unemployment benefits for the first time. Gig workers now constitute too much of the economy to be ignored. Warner hopes this recognition will help push along some of the other ideas he’s been pushing — such as how to create portable health benefits that are tied to the worker, not the employer, so that people don’t lose them when they move from job to job. In theory, gig workers could simply pay for their own health benefits. In reality, many don’t make that much money — which is why companies often prefer them over full-time employees.
The other longtime Warner issue that the pandemic has highlighted is the demand for broadband. More to the point, that’s a demand for rural broadband. He was considered futuristic when, as governor, he pushed for the state’s tobacco commission to invest in laying broadband internet in Southside and Southwest Virginia. Today, lots of people are working, attending classes and visiting the doctor online — and can point back to that decision as the reason why. But lots of other people still can’t.
“I think there’ll be a big change around broadband,” Warner said in a recent interview with The Roanoke Times. “It’s been viewed as a nice to have. Now, whether you work at home, take classes at home, or do telemedicine at home, it’s not a nice-to-have. There needs to be a major buildout. You realize in retrospect how important it was in the ’30s when we did rural electrification and plain old telephone service. We should have that same kind of commitment to rural broadband and I think we will.”
Until now, the way to make rural broadband has been for the government to pay for it. It’s not profitable for internet providers, which is why free enterprise hasn’t solved the problem. Warner has a different idea: Make some of the big internet users pay.
“Before Facebook or Google acquires one of these other companies, if we’re going to approve one of those mergers, there needs to be a public service component,” he says. “Before Facebook bought Instagram, there should have been a requirement that they should help with the buildout.”
That’s not the kind of bumper-sticker slogan — or, in these digital days, a hashtag — that will light up social media. But it is the kind of thing that might actually get something accomplished. “I think we’ve been overwhelmed by ‘we have to spend more federal money’ — it’s not just about spending more federal money,” Warner says. “There are a lot of different levers we can use.”
As for Warner himself, he’s working from home like a lot of other people — holed up in Old Town Alexandria. Thanks to the website Zoom and other video-conferencing technologies, “I’m probably getting more meetings and more group presentation during this period than when I am on the Hill,” Warner says. “I”m probably interacting with more Virginians than when I’m out campaigning” — which he’ll be doing later this year. On June 23, Republicans will pick his opponent — either Nottoway County teacher Alissa Baldwin, American University professor Daniel Gade or Army reservist Thomas Speciale.
In the meantime, Warner is also using Instagram for that tuna melt video. It may be just as well some people don’t have the internet capacity to watch that one.
