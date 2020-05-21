The Rolling Stones once sang “summer’s here and the time is right for . . .”
Well, it doesn’t really matter what they felt summer was right for. The point was it was summer, and summer is right for many things.
Except this year.
We’re coming up on Memorial Day weekend. That’s not the official start of summer — that’s measured by the equinox on June 20. However, it’s unofficially the start of summer. By now, schools are done or nearly done. It’s time to go to the lake, the beach, the mountains, wherever you like to go and barbecue and enjoy a cold one — even if that cold one is sun-brewed iced tea — and kick off a whole season of recreation.
Except this year.
Politicians are arguing with scientists — really? — about when it’s safe to “reopen” the country. Here’s the problem, other than a deadly virus still on the loose: It’s clear that the country is not reopening anytime soon, at least in any way that we can recognize, no matter what the politicians decide.
This is the point in the year when normally we look ahead to a jam-packed calendar. Instead, what do we see now?
Rooster Walk, the annual festival in Henry County that usually kicks off a summer of concerts? Not happening.
The Salem Fair? Not happening.
The traditional “1776” musical at Poplar Forest? Not happening.
Fireworks in Fincastle on the Fourth of July, and perhaps other places? Not happening.
The Festival of New Works that draws theatre people from around the country to Hollins University and Mill Mountain Theatre? Still happening — but only virtually.
FloydFest? Not happening.
The Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax? Not happening.
Summer blockbuster movies? Only a few are still officially happening; most have had their release dates pushed into the fall, or, in some cases, next year. Hollywood’s business model depends on a big opening weekend and those may not be happening this summer.
Salem Red Sox and Pulaski Yankees baseball? Well, they’re not officially not happening, but they’re not happening yet and, realistically, few people expect minor league baseball will happen this year. It’s not even clear that Major League Baseball will happen.
At this point, pretty much all the events that make up a summer in this part of Virginia have been cancelled.
Realistically, the summer of 2020 isn’t going to happen. Oh, we’ll still have scorching heat waves and late-afternoon thunderstorms, we’ll still have sun-ripened tomatoes and fresh corn from the stalk, we’ll still have burgers sizzling on backyard grills. We’ll still have that part of summer. We just won’t have all those other things. That’s why the political argument over when to reopen seems somewhat academic. Certain businesses may be able to open their doors again, but it’s unclear how many customers will walk through them. Politicians can rescind whatever orders they want but they can’t order musicians to go on tour or communities to hold festivals. We should be thankful we don’t live in that kind of command-and-control economy, but the pandemic provides an instructive reality check on just how complicated our society is. And getting things back to normal — even if that’s a “new normal” — is going to take a lot longer than we could have imagined when we first heard about the virus only a few months ago.
The question is not what events will happen this summer —it’s clear not many — but how many will happen in the fall.
In New York, Broadway theatres will remain closed through at least Labor Day.
The governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, says no “large gatherings” in her state are allowed through September, which raises questions about high school and college football. High school football in Oregon doesn’t affect anywhere else but college football does, with conferences that sometimes span multiple time zones. If the highly-anticipated Ohio State vs. Oregon game happens as scheduled Sept. 12, that means it will have to be held in an empty stadium.
It’s unclear what kind of football season we’ll have. The Virginia High School League, which governs high school sports at public schools in Virginia, won’t decide until June. Will the National Football League open on time and with fans? That’s not up to the NFL. That’s up to governors and mayors, who might come to very different decisions about what’s safe and what should be allowed.
The concert business has basically written off 2020. Nicholas Rivero, who runs an Atlanta-based agency, wrote recently on Medium about why the concert business will be silent a lot longer than anything else: “It won’t return when cities begin to reopen. We can’t just restart this beast of a process overnight. Most events you’ve been to — music festivals, concert tours, conferences — take anywhere from months to years to plan and coordinate.”
Promoters and musicians can’t begin their planning until a) they’re sure things are safe and b) they’re sure they can put together enough dates to make a tour economically feasible and c) they’re sure that fans will actually show up, which takes us back to the first point.
What will school look like in the fall? We don’t know. The California State University system, which covers 23 campuses in the state, says nearly all of its classes this fall will be online. The University of California, which runs 10 campuses, says “it’s likely none of our campuses will fully re-open in fall.” Many Virginia schools say they’ll be open, but it’s unclear what they’ll really feel like.
We don’t tell you this to depress you, although it is pretty depressing. We tell you this to give some context to the “reopen” debate. It’s just not that simple. With luck, we’ll have some sports to watch on television this summer — NASCAR and golf are coming back. Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League would like to, depending on safety protocols and economic agreements with players’ unions. Even if you’re a hockey fan, maybe the cold one we all need is to see the Stanley Cup hoisted in July or August. Otherwise, all we’ll be stuck with is politics. And that would be depressing.
Shakespeare put these words into the mouth of his arch-villain Richard III: “Now is the winter of our discontent / made glorious summer by this sun of York.” We hate to say Shakespeare was wrong, but at least this year, he’s wrong. This year our winter of discontent will not turn into a glorious summer. We wish it were otherwise.
