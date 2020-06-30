We ran a cartoon recently that showed a couple having breakfast and discussing the news. “2020 has been such a loooong year,” the woman said. “I’m so exhausted. What day is it anyway?”
“June 54th,” the man replied.
Yes, sometimes it does feel that way. Today, though, is only June 30, the last day of the sixth month. That’s a good opportunity to catch up on some of the things we’ve been writing about. Buckle up!
What if? On Feb. 29, officials in Washington state announced three things – the first death in the U.S. connected to the coronavirus, the first case of a health care worker infected, and “most worrying, the first known outbreak in a long-term care facility.” The “most worrying” language comes from the report that day on the health care site Stat News. What if more people had paid attention? We now know that most virus deaths in Virginia — 1,064 out of 1,740 — were in long-term care facilities. Some states finally started testing all nursing home patients and their staffs in late April. Not until mid-May did Gov. Ralph Northam announce this as a goal in Virginia. And not until June did he reverse the state’s policy that banned releasing the names of nursing homes with an outbreak. “Northam creates nursing home death camps,” headlined a press release from the Republican Party of Virginia. That might be hyperbole, but the point is one worth discussing. What if governments —from President Trump to state governors — had ordered nursing homes to be tested at the outset? What if Virginians had known where outbreaks were so they could decide whether to move their loved ones somewhere else? How many deaths might have been prevented? There is much to second-guess about our handling of the pandemic at all level of government; that’s one of them.
American exceptionalism? Northam made an announcement recently that likely got overshadowed by all his others. He announced $5,000 grants to 40 different visual artists. We hear lots about relief packages for different types of businesses but this was unusual because it was for artists. Actually, it only sounds unusual because we’re Americans. We’re one of the few major countries that hasn’t counted the arts as a business sector in need of relief during the pandemic. Australia, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and New Zealand have all done so. Politics isn’t the driving factor – some of those countries have conservative governments, some liberal ones – but a general attitude toward the arts is. They all regard the arts as an actual business sector. It is, of course, but the U.S. is slow to count it that way. Why? A study last year found that the arts account for $64.2 million worth of economic activity in Roanoke — supporting 1,774 full-time equivalent jobs and generating $6.5 million in tax revenue. That’s now a sector largely shuttered. The U.S. is exceptional in another way: We generally don’t believe in government funding for the arts. Those grants Northam announced? They actually come from a private endowment.
Democrats now oppose anti-gerrymandering amendment. Every 200,000 years or so, the earth’s magnetic poles flip. The north pole is still the north pole, but your compass will say that north is south and south is north. Weird, huh? It shouldn’t be. We see the same thing happen in politics. When Democrats ruled Virginia and controlled the process for drawing new legislative lines, Republicans argued for a non-partisan commission to do the job. When Republicans won control, they forgot all about that and Democrats became the fans of a non-partisan commission. Now that Democrats are back in charge, well, you can guess where this is going. Last year, with the two parties nearly even, they reached a rare compromise and produced a constitutional amendment to set up a non-partisan commission for redistricting. With Democrats back in the majority this year, party leaders did their best to block that amendment from going to voters this fall — but enough rogue Democrats joined with Republicans to put it on the ballot. Now Virginia Democrats, in their recent “virtual” convention, have formally urged a “no” vote. The official rationale is that the amendment doesn’t sufficiently protect minority voters, that Democrats on their own could come up with a far better scheme — not that they bothered to produce one during the recent session. The choice before voters this fall will be whether they want to write that compromise amendment into the state’s constitution — or whether they trust Democrats to draw fair lines next year. Out of 65 proposed constitutional amendments since 1927, Virginians have only rejected 11 — so the odds would seem to favor approval. On the other hand, Virginia is now trending Democratic, so if voters heed the party’s official apparatus, they will vote in favor of gerrymandering. This may be the most unpredictable election on the state’s ballot.
The last Confederate statue? We wrote that the Confederate statue in front of the Franklin County Courthouse — which some now want to take down — might be the last rebel statue erected on public property in Virginia. It went up in 2010 to replace one smashed by an errant driver. However, Virginia is in the process of putting up a new one Confederate statue — it’s just not one you’d expect. Last fall, the Virginia Women’s Monument was dedicated on Capitol Square in Richmond. When completed it will feature 12 statues of prominent Virginia women. The first seven statues went up last year; the other five will be added as more funds are raised to commission them. One of those five will be that of a Confederate officer. Sally Tompkins opened a hospital for wounded soldiers in Richmond in 1861. Her official bio points out that she was known as an efficient hospital administrator whose facility had the lowest mortality rate of any military hospital. She was also a captain in the Confederate army, commissioned by the Confederate Secretary of War himself. The monument bio says this was a “possible ploy” to enable her to receive supplies from the Confederate government. When Tompkins died in 1916, Confederate veterans escorted her coffin to the gravesite and draped it with the rebel flag. Her selection created a mild stir when it was announced, but those on the monument commission stressed that Tompkins was being picked for her health care work, not her Confederate service. Still, her selection raises this question: Whenever her statue goes up, will it count as Virginia’s newest Confederate statue?
