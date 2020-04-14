Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES PIGG RIVER NEAR PIGG R NR SANDY LEVEL AFFECTING PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINS SINCE LATE YESTERDAY HAVE PUSHED THE UPPER ROANOKE RIVER ABOVE FLOOD STAGE IN THE HEADWATERS AND THIS FLOOD WAVE IS RAPIDLY MOVING DOWNSTREAM. A CREST ABOVE MODERATE FLOOD STAGE ON THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE GAGE IS EXPECTED LATER TONIGHT. MINOR FLOODING IS ALSO EXPECTED ALONG THE PIGG RIVER IN PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE * FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * AT 09AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 7.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 13.8 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW MORNING. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 14.6 FEET ON SEP 30 2015. &&