Some monumental thoughts:
1. Legal briars, sweet or otherwise. Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to take down the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond’s Monument Avenue has run into a thorny and unexpected problem. The 1890 deed by which the Gregory family donated the land for the statue — and which the state agreed to — says Virginia “will hold said statue and pedestal and circle of ground perpetually sacred to the monumental purpose to which they have been devoted and that she will faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.” That’s the legal basis on which a Richmond judge has granted a temporary injunction.
This is a curious turn of events, but one that should ring some bells half a state away from Richmond. The legal doctrine at issue here is the same one that factored in the fight to save Sweet Briar College when its board tried to close the school in 2015. Sweet Briar was created through the 1899 will of Indiana Williams, who specified that her property be used to create a college that would be a “perpetual monument” to her late daughter. It was that language that allowed alumnae to mount a legal challenge to the school’s closure. If Sweet Briar had been set up in a more conventional way, it would be closed today. Instead those who opposed the closure were able to get into court to argue that the attempted closure violated the terms of the will.
The legal doctrine involved here is called “cy-près,” a French term that means if the original terms can’t be fulfilled, what comes closest to doing so? In 2015, the legal team for Saving Sweet Briar argued that the only way to fulfill Williams’ will was to keep the school open; the board argued that closing the school but setting up an educational fund would suffice. To be consistent, if you thought Williams’ will was inviolate in 2015, then you should also think that the Gregory deed for the Lee statue is inviolate today. Now, here are two things to remember: Courts never ruled on the Williams will. Sweet Briar alumnae won a victory in the Virginia Supreme Court, but that was on a technical matter from the early proceedings. After that, the board capitulated and alumnae took over the school, which remains very much open today (and hopes to see enrollment increase this fall). However, the fundamental question of whether Williams’ will still governs the school was never addressed.
Also remember that Attorney General Mark Herring originally said that he would not intervene. Put another way, Herring could have argued on behalf of Williams’ will in 2015 but did not, a move that angered Sweet Briar alumnae then. That gives Herring the leeway to argue today that Virginia should no longer be held to the terms of the Gregory deed. If Herring had argued for the Williams’ will in 2015, his own legal filings then might have been held up as arguments for preserving the Lee statue today. He didn’t, so there’s no inconvenient attorney general’s opinion laying around. Nonetheless, judges who place weight on precedent and not the politics of the moment may well be interested in “cy-près,” and what comes closest to fulfilling the terms of that 1890 deed, because what they decide might influence other cases we can’t imagine today.
2. “Dark Reconstruction years.” The Confederate monument outside the Botetourt County Courthouse that was vandalized earlier this week is one of the more unusual ones around. First, it mentions not only the men who went off to war, but also the women who stayed behind. It’s also unusual because it mentions not just the war but what happened after the war — “the dark Reconstruction years.”
This is a curious phrase that underscores why we need to think more deeply about the era in which these monuments were erected. It’s unclear which “reconstruction” the monument refers to. Is this the physical and economic reconstruction after four years of civil war? If so, that’s an odd thing to put on a monument in Botetourt County, because the county was only lightly touched by actual battle — a single skirmish in Buchanan as Union troops made their way from the Shenandoah Valley to Lynchburg. Or does it refer to the political era known as Reconstruction? If the latter, then the reference to the “dark” Reconstruction years is very much a political statement — and propaganda.
It’s certainly true that the state’s conservative establishment saw Reconstruction as a “dark” era. The state’s official history textbooks — which were in circulation into the early 1970s — instructed students that “radical reconstruction in Virginia was so harsh that few Virginians could forgive or forget it.” Those textbooks devote multiple chapters to “the evils of the times.” What, exactly, were some of those “evils of the times”? Well, here’s what those textbooks don’t say: They don’t say that in 1869 Virginia adopted a new constitution that for the first time set up free public schools, extended the right to vote to African-American men, and introduced democracy to local government by requiring that local boards be elected (previously they’d been appointed by judges), and came oh so close to giving women the right to vote. Why, then, was Reconstruction viewed as “dark” years? Because the state’s conservative establishment had to give way to the broader electorate and they weren’t happy at all. When conservative Democrats finally regained control of state government, they spent years disenfranchising as many people as possible — not just blacks but many whites, as well, because some white voters had the audacity to vote for reform-minded Republicans. That movement culminated with a new state constitution that had the express purpose of denying the vote to as many people as possible. Knowing the voters were unlikely to vote to disfranchise themselves, the constitution’s authors — led by Carter Glass of Lynchburg — simply “proclaimed” it, a kind of legal coup d’etat. That was in 1902; two years later Botetourt dedicated its monument, so the reference to the “dark reconstruction years” has to be viewed through the context of the times. Or, as state textbooks instructed students, “the people of Virginia had had a dose of Republican rule and the taste was bitter. They now wanted to return to their old way of government and to their own traditions.” Does anyone need to be reminded what those “traditions” were? Obviously some in 1904 looked back on Reconstruction as the “dark” years. But perhaps we should look back on them as the brief, and bright, years when Virginia expanded, rather than contracted, civil rights.
