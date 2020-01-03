This will be a big year for politics.
n President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, even though we already know how that will turn out.
n The presidential election in November. We don’t know how that will turn out.
n A U.S. Senate election and congressional elections in November. We have a pretty good sense of how most of these will turn out, although Democrats Abigail Spanberger in the Richmond area and Elaine Luria in Hampton Roads are in districts that, by their nature, will be among the most sharply contested in the country.
n A new General Assembly session, with Democrats in charge of both the legislative and executive branches of state government for the first time since 1993. We don’t know how that will turn out, either, although we have some pretty good guesses.
Those may be the big political events of 2020, but they’re by no means the only ones. Here are some of the others.
1. The 2021 governor’s race. That’s right. We elect a new governor next year (although with a new lieutenant governor and attorney general), which means we’ll find out this year just who’s running and who’s not. On the Democratic side, we already know that Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring are running— setting up the first lieutenant governor-vs.-attorney general clash for a nomination fight since Richard Davis and Gerald Baliles squared off for the Democrats in 1985. Bill Bolling and Ken Cuccinelli squared off for the Republican nomination in 2013, although that was just in the early rounds — Bolling dropped out before the calendar even read “2013” because Cuccinelli had so effectively outmaneuvered him by orchestrating a convention rather than a primary to pick the winner.
For whatever it’s worth, in both cases the attorney general won the nomination, although those probably aren’t enough data points to draw a conclusion yet as to who would be the favorite in a Fairfax vs. Herring contest. For one thing, will there be other candidates? Both candidates carry baggage — Fairfax from accusations of sexual assault; Herring from his own admission about once donning blackface in college to portray a rapper. That baggage is not necessarily the same weight, but it’s easy to see how a third candidate might see an opportunity to muscle past both candidates. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond has signaled an interest in running for governor and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe hasn’t been shy about a possible comeback, either. Also, now that Democrats have won every statewide election for the past decade — and four of the past five governor’s races — the value of the party’s nomination has certainly increased. We’d be surprised if there were only two candidates.
Republicans face a different problem: Can they find a candidate who can win back the suburbs, which once were a Republican stronghold but now have trended sharply toward the Democrats, particularly in the Age of Trump? It’s easy for Republicans to find fire-breathing candidates who can run strong with the party’s rural base — but much harder to find someone who can appease both those voters and swing voters in the suburbs. That’s not to say it can’t be done, just that there’s no obvious contender at the moment (although lots of names get bandied about). Ironically, Republican chances in 2021 would seem to be bigger if one particular Republican — Trump — loses in 2020. Suburbs, particularly those in Northern Virginia, have been drifting Democratic for some time now, but Trump’s election in 2016 accelerated that process. If he were to pass from the political scene, a Republican candidate for governor in 2021 would seem to have an easier time making his or her case to those suburban voters.
2. The sexual assault allegations against Fairfax. These exist in a gray area. He stands accused of a crime, but not actually charged with one. Last year, even a Democratic state legislator flirted with filing impeachment charges against Fairfax, but never did. Impeachment would raise an interesting question of whether an office-holder can — or should — be impeached for conduct that allegedly happened long before taking office. Republicans, who controlled the General Assembly then, talked about holding a public hearing. Democrats resisted, saying the process wouldn’t be fair. Now that Democrats hold a majority in the legislature and could presumably hold what they’d consider a fair hearing, will they? Don’t bet on it. Fairfax, who has denied the allegations and has sued CBS for libel in its coverage of the accusations. How will all this get resolved? Or will it? If someone is charged with a crime, that charge gets dealt with somehow — it’s dismissed or there’s a verdict of guilty or not guilty. The accusations against Fairfax look like something that voters will eventually have to weigh in on, either in next year’s Democratic primary or beyond.
3. Roanoke’s city council elections. 2020 will see Roanoke holding city council elections in November. That will sharply increase the number of people voting – which was council’s goal when last year it cancelled the May elections and extended the terms of the mayor and three other council members so that new elections could be aligned with the presidential vote.
November elections create a very different electorate for council elections – likely five times bigger than what we’ve seen in recent May elections. Who will these “new” voters be? And will they really make any difference? Democrats have dominated May elections — no Republican has won since 2000, although a few independents have. Democrats also dominate November elections in Roanoke. If there is any political impact from the date change, it will be this: It will now be harder for independents to win election to council because presidential elections may encourage a lot of straight-ticket voting among more casual voters. That may have the effect of making the Democratic nomination even more valuable, which means the truly decisive election won’t be in November, but in the June primary. In the past, some candidates figured they’d have an easier time winning a general election than winning the party nomination — so sometimes there were “independent Democrats” on the ballot. Those candidates will now have to face a different set of political calculations.
These are just three reasons why politics in 2020 will be about a lot more than just Trump.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.