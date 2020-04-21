Liberate Virginia? What the heck is that supposed to mean?
President Trump’s series of “liberate” tweets play a dangerous game. The danger is that he might mean them metaphorically but some might read them more literally. Does the president really want to incite a riot? His criticism of the pandemic-related restrictions in Virginia, along with Michigan and Minnesota, also runs counter to the guidelines he himself announced for when states could begin to reopen. Which version of Trump are we supposed to believe? Even if the most addled soul agrees that Trump’s tweets are purely metaphorical, they still undermine what used to be the classic hallmark of conservatism — caution. Instead, Trump risks turning his Republican followers into a right-wing version of the liberal wing of the Democratic Party, where wishful thinking often rules the day.
When Barack Obama announced a deadline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, Republicans rightly criticized him. Any withdrawal, they argued, shouldn’t be based on an arbitrary deadline but rather on the military facts on the ground. The same should apply to the COVID-19 virus.
We didn’t fight World War II by saying we’d fight a certain amount of time after D-Day; we said we’d fight until we had won. So what metrics should constitute victory here? Trump laid out some — starting with a 14-day decline in cases. We’re not medical experts but that seems a good start. So why then the inflammatory “liberate” tweets?
State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield County and a candidate for governor next year, has taken to Facebook to demand that Virginians pressure Gov. Ralph Northam to start lifting restrictions, some of which are set to expire May 8. “I think it’s time to put pressure on him,” Chase said. “And say May 8th is it.” Is she an infectious disease expert? No. Is she a doctor of any kind? No. So what’s so magical about May 8? Will the virus be eliminated by then? Apparently not. Projections by the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute forecast that virus infections won’t peak in Virginia until August. So why does she, or anyone, want to lift restrictions while the virus is still circulating? People are understandably eager to get life back to normal. They were surely eager to get back to normal during World War II, too, but we didn’t see people clamoring to quit the war before it was won. We would not have predicted that the hedonists who want to party through a pandemic would be certain conservatives — this seems very off-brand. Conservatives, more so than liberals, revere American history. Our history here is unmistakably plain: During the flu pandemic of 1918, the cities that lifted their restrictions too soon saw the virus spike again. Why do some want to ignore both science and history?
That said, there are some legitimate questions to be asked about how all this ends:
1. Will Virginia infections really not peak until August? The UVA model says yes. The model from the University of Washington says late April. That’s quite a difference. However, cases have now gone down three days in a row — which could be the start of a trend, or just a temporary blip. Virginia already has the latest expiration date for stay-at-home orders — June 10. If the peak really isn’t until August, does that mean those orders will have to be extended? If not, how soon can we reopen before the expected peak?
2. Just how prevalent is the virus? Without widespread testing, we really don’t know. There are now multiple studies that suggest a lot more people have been exposed to the virus than we first thought — which also means the death rate, while still high, is comparatively lower. How does this change our understanding of the likelihood of contracting and spreading the disease? What many people want to know is simply: How risky is it to go the grocery store? To church? To work? That brings us to this question:
3. Can Virginia be more forthcoming about where cases are and how they originated? In 1918, many cities resorted to “placarding” houses — they put up signs in front of houses that had a flu victim. Federal patient privacy laws prevent that sort of thing now but different states have interpreted those laws in different ways. Some have released infection rates by zip code, for instance. Virginia has not. We don’t need patient names, but it would sure be useful if the public had a better understanding of how and where those with the disease became infected — to the extent that health authorities themselves know. Here’s one particular source of consternation: We know many of the most virulent outbreaks are in nursing homes. At Canterbury Rehabiliation and Healthcare Center in Richmond, 49 people have died from the virus — the New York Times called this “the highest known death toll at a long-term care facility in the United States.” Over the weekend, the Accordius nursing home in Harrisonburg announced that 95 of 98 patients had either been diagnosed or were suspected to have the virus — along with at least 12 of 35 staff. We know about these cases because the facilities themselves have announced them. Under state law, a nursing home is considered a “patient”— and the state can’t release information. Some are now starting to question why people with relatives in nursing homes can’t know which ones have infections. Likewise, if most of a locality’s infections are related to a single facility, that changes our understanding of the situation. Gov. Ralph Northam could ask the General Assembly to change that law. Will he? Lack of social distancing spreads the virus but the lack of information spreads distrust at a time when we need to have more trust in our government.
4. Why do we have to reopen on a state-by-state basis? It makes sense that some parts of the country will be ready to reopen before others. State lines, though, are often man-made borders. Virginia’s state line with North Carolina is simply a survey line, while the Blue Ridge is a natural barrier through the state. Southwest Virginia has fewer infections than the urban crescent. A study a few years ago on commuting patterns found that Roanoke had more economic connections with Greensboro, North Carolina than with the rest of Virginia; west of Wytheville is more connected with east Tennessee. Is there any medical reason, then, why our re-opening should be tethered to Northern Virginia?
Notice we say medical reason. That should be the order of the day — not politics. The “liberation” we need is from the virus. The economic crisis won’t go away until the health crisis does.
