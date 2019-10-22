For the first time since 1933, a baseball team from Washington will be playing in the World Series.
A lot has changed since then. That Washington Senators team is now the Minnesota Twins. The Washington Senators team that followed is now the Texas Rangers. The Washington Nationals team that opens play tonight against the Houston Astros began life in another country as the Montreal Expos.
Other things have changed, too: In the 1930s, three of Virginia’s top five dairy counties were Fairfax, Fauquier and Loudoun. Today, the literal Washington, D.C., still stops at the Potomac River but the larger Washington metro area sprawls to within sight of the Blue Ridge Mountains — and has economic impacts that reach beyond even them.
It’s our custom to look at the cities represented in a major sports championship to see what economic lessons we can learn that might apply here in the western part of Virginia. In the case of Washington, we don’t have to look very far — the Washington suburbs are an economic powerhouse whose fate is intimately connected with our own.
That’s not always a point well understood in Southwest and Southside Virginia. We understand more easily the political power of Northern Virginia: It’s the Democratic tilt there that has turned Virginia blue in the past three presidential elections, even as rural Virginia becomes an even darker shade of red. The Virginia that is Northern Virginia seems completely different from the Virginia that we know in this part of the state. Northern Virginia is increasingly diverse, while much of Southwest Virginia is almost entirely white. Loudoun County now has the highest median income of any county in the country — $129,588. Fairfax County ranks second; Falls Church and Arlington fourth and fifth. By contrast, Buchanan County has one of the lowest median household incomes in the country — $30,828. Northern Virginia also ranks as the one of most educated parts of the country, while Southwest and Southside Virginia aren’t. In Falls Church, 78% of working-age adults have a college degree. In parts of rural Virginia, that figure is in single digits — the lowest is 7.5% in Greensville County. The state’s community college system has crunched the numbers and come up with this alarming comparison: If Virginia’s “urban crescent” were a separate state, it would rank second in the nation for educational levels. The rural part of the state? It would be tied for dead last — with West Virginia and Mississippi.
Yet for all of our differences — which are numerous and growing — here’s the connection that really matters: Northern Virginia subsidizes the rest of the state. It’s a point that we in Southwest and Southside Virginia don’t like to talk about much. We like to claim we’re proud, self-sufficient people. We may be proud but we’re not self-sufficient. In Arlington — where more money is spent per capita on education than any other locality in Virginia — the state pays only 8% of the bill. In most rural localities, the state pays the majority of school expenses — topping out at 63% in Buena Vista and 65% in Scott County. Where do people think that money is coming from? It’s coming from Richmond, yes, but Richmond is only the tax collector. Northern Virginia is the state’s biggest tax generator.
That means three things:
- First, older, overwhelmingly white, conservative rural counties are increasingly dependent on younger, increasingly diverse and more liberal suburban localities in Northern Virginia. That’s a role reversal that likely would make many voters uncomfortable if they thought about it, but it’s true, nonetheless. If Northern Virginia ever decided it wanted to keep all its tax revenue — a hypothetical, since we’re all part of the same state — where would rural localities get the money to fund their school systems? They simply couldn’t. Every time rural voters start to complain about layabouts on “welfare,” they should first keep in mind that their localities are effectively on a form of welfare. We just call it something else.
- Second, this means that rural Virginia has a vested interest in the economic health of Northern Virginia. The better it does, the more we’re likely to get a smidge of the revenue generated there. Apparently many rural Virginians instinctively understand this: The first polls released after Amazon announced it had chosen Arlington for its second corporate headquarters showed the strongest levels of support in Southwest and Southside Virginia — an astonishing 90%.
- Third, there comes a question that community leaders in this part of Virginia are now starting to ask: How can they get a piece of Northern Virginia’s tech-based economy? When Northern Virginia was simply synonymous with the federal government, that didn’t really matter. Now that Northern Virginia is starting to rise as the Silicon Valley of the East, it’s a question that animates a lot of policy discussions at the local government level. Amazon’s decision to locate in Arlington has given the question new urgency — and perhaps new answers.
The New River Valley is in a prime position to feel the Amazon effects. As part of the deal, Virginia Tech pledged to grow its undergraduate enrollment in computer science and related fields by 2,000 students — which also translates into 130 new faculty positions. Blacksburg, already straining from Tech’s recent “overenrollment,” may not see that as much of a benefit, but surrounding localities sure do. Their leaders are already figuring out how they can persuade more of those students to stay after graduation to expand their local talent pools.
Perhaps no part of the state has shown more interest in this than the coal counties — the counties most distant from Amazon but also most in need of a new economy. The new InvestSWVA economic development initiative is built, in part, on a plan to persuade Northern Virginia tech companies that the coalfields offer a lower-cost place to expand. Even the most pro-coal legislators in the state are now talking up Southwest’s renewable energy potential because they know that’s what tech companies are looking for, and have set up an authority to help make that happen. On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam hosted a “business roundtable” in Wise County. Governors do that sort of thing all the time. What made this different: The presence of three Amazon executives who were in the region to have a look around.
The Nationals’ run in the World Series will be over, one way or another, within a week. But the quest to hitch Southwest Virginia’s economy to Northern Virginia’s is just beginning.
