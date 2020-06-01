The internet, contrary to popular belief, is a marvelous thing. It led us recently to this headline: The city of Mississauga has hired a new Music Development Coordinator.
Where, some of you are asking, is Mississauga and why should we care?
We shall answer both.
Mississauga is a suburb of Toronto, Canada, although with a population of 721,599 it’s a darned big one. It’s the sixth biggest city in Canada; we just don’t hear much about it because it’s part of the greater Toronto metro area. As for why its municipal government employs a Music Development Coordinator, well, read on.
The short version is that Mississauga considers music to be a form of economic development. That new music coordinator, Corey Poole, sent us a copy of a fascinating the report on the role that music can play in a local economy. The report was produced by Music Canada, a non-profit association promoting Canadian music, but is global in scope, and has recommendations that can apply to local governments here in this part of Virginia.
Strike up the band!
The first thing we need to deal with is the threshold question: Is music really a serious economic driver? Maybe for Nashville, Tennessee, but for us?
The report — all 104 pages of it — makes the case that yes, it can be, and not just for the Nashvilles of the world.
First, there’s music as part of the “quality of life” vibe. That one may be the most obvious. By now, we can all know the basic economic development mantra of the new economy: Companies go to where the talent pool is, talent is mobile, so communities that want jobs need to make sure they are attractive places for people to live. Greenways are part of that. The arts are, too, with music being one subset of that. The report quotes one government official saying that a vibrant live music scene is part of any serious economic development strategy: “There is an enormous movement by local and state governments . . . to enhance the vibrancy of their cities in order to hang into youth and attract entrepreneurs and businesses.” What are the words we’ve left out for the ellipsis – and a dramatic effect? They are “in Australia.” The official in question is from Australia’s national music office. What Roanoke is doing is hardly unique, which can be both a comfort and a challenge.
Second, there’s the music tourism as part of economic development argument. Locally, the best example of that is Rocky Mount, with its Harvester Performance Center. A Virginia Tech study found that every dollar the town puts into the center generates $3.03 of spending by music fans coming to town to hear their favorite acts – an estimated $1 million injected into the local economy each year. Here’s another measure: The year before the Harvester opened in 2014, Rocky Mount restaurants sold $24.7 million worth of meals. Now that’s $31.37 million. Not all of that increase is due to the Harvester, of course, but certainly some of it is — the “dinner and a show” routine often means that concert-goers are eating that dinner in Rocky Mount. Wherever it’s coming from, the town collected an additional $332,889 last year in meals tax revenues. Lodging tax revenues are also up by a smaller amount. Still, on some show nights, it’s hard, if not impossible, to find a room in Rocky Mount —so much so that the town is now trying to recruit additional hotel developers, all of whom will wind up paying real estate taxes. How do you spell “music”? In Rocky Mount, it’s mu$ic. Is there more we can do? The Music Canada report cites four places that have created mobile apps to make it easier for people to learn about what live music is nearby — Austin, Texas; Nashville; Melbourne, Australia, and the entire province of Ontario.
Third, and perhaps most interestingly, the report makes the case that a vibrant music scene “can fuel other creative industries.” That’s because there’s a big overlap these days between the technology it takes to create music and the technology it takes to create anything else. “Skills developed in many music industry roles, such as sound engineers, video producers and graphic designers, can be applied to other sectors,” the report says. In fact, the report looks at Germany and says “two large Berlin tech companies grew out of the music scene” — and lots of smaller ones. Framed this way, music isn’t simply part of the arts scene; it’s part of the technology sector and should be treated as such. Does that have your attention? It should.
OK, so all this is great, but what do we do with it? A city that needs more greenways can build them; but you can’t order up more musicians quite so easily. The report poses some philosophical questions: “Are musicians valued as entrepreneurs and are they respected for both their cultural and economic roles?” But mostly it poses some practical ones about what it takes to grow a “music city” — and, more to the point, a local music industry.
That’s where the report makes a crucial distinction — between places that have a local music “scene” and places that have an actual music industry. Lots of places have the former; fewer have the latter. That’s where the economic development side really comes into focus. To have a true music industry, you need more than musicians — you need recording studios; you need music labels; you need entertainment lawyers; you need artist managers; you need producers. The report says that even Austin, Texas — the self-proclaimed “live music capital of the world” — is short on entertainment lawyers. It’s fair to say that Roanoke probably doesn’t have many, either. If so, we hope they have another specialty to supplement their income.
Roanoke isn’t going to become Nashville anytime soon. Or even Mississauga, which is home to a famous music school and recording studio (Metalworks) and is part of the Toronto metro area, which has a music scene of global importance. Still, it’s hard not to notice that we have a lot of the building blocks that this report cites as necessary for a music city. We have musicians. We have a music heritage —the Crooked Road Music Heritage Trail may not run through the city, but its close enough. We live at the northern end of a rich arc of musical creation that starts in the Blue Ridge and runs through Nashville, Memphis and on through the Delta to New Orleans. We’re just the less-famous part. Or, put another way, we just haven’t commercialized music the way those other cities have.
Is it time to change that?
