Google announced recently that it will more than triple its workforce in Canada, growing its presence from 1,500 jobs to 5,000 over the next three years.
The new jobs will come in three places — Montreal, Toronto and Kitchener, Ontario. The first two cities make sense — global metropolises. But why Kitchener — a city whose population of 233,222 is about the same as the Roanoke Valley?
This question becomes more fascinating the more we dig into the numbers. Most of Google’s Canadian jobs are already in Kitchener — 1,000 out of 1,500, according to The Wall Street Journal. And most of its expansion will come in Kitchener, as well — 3,000 of those 5,000 jobs.
What is so special about Kitchener that it’s become a tech hotspot? And if a community the Roanoke Valley’s size in Canada can become a mecca for tech jobs, why not the actual Roanoke Valley? Kitchener’s status as a technopolis isn’t random, and therein lies some lessons for us — some good, some less so.
Here’s a cool, random fact: Roanoke has an arts complex called Center in the Square. Kitchener has one by the same name, except its spelled Centre in the Square.
Some accounts of Google’s expansion reported the new jobs would be in Waterloo, Ontario. Waterloo is the city next door to Kitchener in the same way that Salem is next door to Roanoke. Waterloo is smaller, but more glamorous — so it gets the headlines, even though the actual Google office is on the Kitchener side of the line. In any case, with the nearby city of Cambridge, the whole metro area is 523,894 — so comparable to the combined size of the Roanoke and New River valleys. Still, somehow a community that size has become the Silicon Valley of Canada. How?
The answer is one we’ve heard so many times that you should already have guessed it by now: Universities.
The University of Waterloo has more than 40,000 students; Wilfrid Laurier University has just about 21,000. They are the reasons why Waterloo gets the attention, even if Kitchener is bigger. The University of Waterloo has what Inc. magazine calls “an internationally admired engineering program” — so it’s much like our own Virginia Tech, just bigger.
Another cool, random fact: The Virginia State Library is having trouble archiving the digital records of former governors. It’s turned to researchers at the University of Waterloo for help because they are internationally recognized for their work in artificial intelligence.
In the technology world, the University of Waterloo is kind of a big deal. Inc. magazine quotes one San Francisco-based venture capitalist: “If you ask around Silicon Valley, all the top companies will have had an intern from Waterloo.” Indeed, the magazine says at least 864 Silicon Valley firms have gone to Waterloo to recruit talent. Probably the only reason that the general public in the U.S. hasn’t heard of the University of Waterloo is because it doesn’t play American football. (Its Canadian football team went 4-4 last season).
Curiously, Waterloo wasn’t always a college town. The University of Waterloo didn’t open until 1957. But now it’s transformed a traditional industrial economy into a cutting-edge knowledge economy. In 1984, two engineering students at Waterloo started a company that became the first wireless data technology company in North America. That product was called Blackberry and its height, the company employed 20,000 people. That device has run its course, but the company is still around, doing other things and, at last report employed more than 4,000 people. That’s not an insignificant number. Blackberry is only the most famous of many spin-offs from Waterloo’s engineering programs. No wonder Google opened an office next door in Kitchener in 2005. The Waterloo-Kitchener area has become the place for tech companies to be. A not-so-cool random fact: A 2016 murder case in Montgomery County involved testimony that the assailant messaged the victim through a popular messaging app called Kik. The maker of that app is also based in Waterloo, founded by, yes, some Waterloo graduates.
If we stopped there, the lesson would be fairly straightforward: Have a big research university and hope you get lucky with some clever graduates who stick around with their start-ups. That’s basically what the Roanoke and New River valleys are betting on. It’s also a reason why Virginia should do something that Ralph Northam talked about in his gubernatorial campaign but hasn’t really followed up on — invest heavily in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to turn it into a major research institution in hopes of creating a new economic engine in the coalfields. Still, there’s a difference in scale: We have the Roanoke-based RAMP business accelerator program that is trying to fast-track start-ups. As part of its announcement, Google revealed it would be opening a business accelerator of its own in Waterloo-Kitchener — something it doesn’t have anywhere in the United States. Google is also planning to give out $2.5 million in scholarships for Canadian students to study information technology and automation. One of Google’s executives says the next decade in Waterloo-Kitchener “will be crazy.”
There are other lessons, though, and they become more political. Business leaders in Canada say that country’s tech industry is booming because of its more welcoming attitude toward immigrants. Tech companies attract workers from all over the world and, under President Trump, the U.S. has been rejecting H1-B visa applications at a historic rate. By contrast, Canada has done just the opposite and made it easier for skilled immigrants to move there. In response, many U.S. tech companies are adding or expanding operations north of the border — Canada offers all the advantages of a North American location, but without the U.S. politics. Google joins Amazon, Microsoft and Intel in beefing up its Canadian presence. National Public Radio recently quoted one Toronto tech leader: “You had a fast-growing ecosystem here that’s been getting a shot of steroids.” Toronto is now creating more tech jobs than any other city in North America.
Americans might want to ask why Trump’s visa policies are actually aiding another country, however benign Canada might be. They might also want to ask why the U.S. isn’t producing enough tech workers to meet the demand. Finally, community leaders in Roanoke and Blacksburg might want to ask what lessons they can draw from the economic transformation of Waterloo and Kitchener. Or they could, dare we say, just Google it.
