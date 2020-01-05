When the General Assembly convenes Wednesday, it will be the first time since 1993 that Democrats have controlled both chambers of the legislature and the governorship at the same time.
In a way, though, that’s misleading, because the Democrats who will run the House of Delegates for at least the next two years — and the state Senate for the next four — bear scant resemblance to the Democrats of 1993.
For all of their claims to diversity — by gender, by ethnicity, by religion, by sexual orientation — today’s Democrats are far more homogenous than Democrats then in one key way. The Democrats of 1993, while almost entirely white men, were ideologically diverse in ways, that are difficult to comprehend today.
The Democrats of 1993 ranged from liberal stalwarts such as Clive DuVal of Fairfax County and Bernie Cohen of Alexandria to out-and-out conservatives such as Elmo Cross of Hanover County and Richard Holland of Isle of Wight County. The combination of all of them put the Democratic Party median far to the right of where it is today — perhaps about dead center. Meanwhile, the Republicans of 1993 were definitely a right-of-center party, but a lot closer to that center than today’s Republicans.
There were plenty of political arguments then, to be sure — that is a natural condition of politics — but the result was a legislature where it was possible to build more coalitions across the aisle than it is today. The General Assembly that convenes Wednesday will have a majority that is easily the most liberal ever to govern in Virginia — and a minority that may qualify as the most conservative. That is not a recipe for much harmony. In that way, Richmond has become a lot more like Washington. Both parties have elbowed their moderates aside.
It’s easy to count some ways in which the General Assembly of 2020 will be different from the one of 1993. Women were still very much a rarity then. In 1993, there were four women in the 40-member state Senate and 11 in the 100-member House of Delegates. Come Wednesday there will be 11 women in the Senate and 30 women in the House. None of the women in 1993 had much seniority. Now, women will hold multiple leadership positions — including Eileen Filler-Corn as Speaker of the House, Charniele Herring as House Majority Leader, Vivian Watts as chair of the House Finance Committee and Janet Howell as chair of the Senate Finance Committee. The latter is typically referred to as “the powerful Senate Finance Committee” because the Senate, unlike the House, has just a single money committee. The House has an appropriations committee for spending and a finance committee for raising revenue. The House Appropriations Committee will be chaired by Luke Torian, who is African-American — meaning that for the first time white men won’t be in charge of the state budget, at least on the legislative side of things. When Gerald Baliles took the oath of office as governor in 1986, he proclaimed “a New Dominion.” That New Dominion is far more evident today.
Here’s another way in which this new General Assembly will be different: All those leadership positions we just mentioned — plus several others — will be held by legislators from Northern Virginia.
For those of us on the rural, western end of the state, this is matter of some concern. For the first time, we’re governed by a majority party that we don’t have much connection with. In the House, there are only two Democrats from west of the Blue Ridge, Sam Rasoul from Roanoke and Chris Hurst from Blacksburg. In the Senate, there are also just two Democrats from this part of the state, John Edwards from Roanoke and Creigh Deeds from Bath County (whose district these days has 63% of its voters from Charlottesville and Albemarle County). Now, you can argue that’s our own fault for not electing more Democrats — however that defies one of the fundamental drivers of modern politics. Since 1993, we’ve seen a great realignment. Rural areas now elect almost exclusively Republicans (and increasingly suburbs are electing Democrats).
When we look back at the General Assembly of 1993, we see a lot more rural Democrats. How’s this for perspective: When Douglas Wilder was elected in 1989, it was possible to drive from the Shenandoah Valley all the way to Kentucky line and never leave a Democratic district. The mid-terms of 1991 saw Republicans make big gains in the state Senate — partly in response to demographic changes and redistricting, but mostly a voter reaction to the Wilder administration. However, even after that election, there were still more Democratic legislators in Southwest Virginia than there were Republican ones.
It’s hard to translate the politics of then to the politics of now, because it’s tempting for people today to say those rural Democrats were conservative Democrats. They weren’t. Some were, to be sure, but many fit into a political taxonomy that simply doesn’t exist today. They certainly had different sensibilities on guns than Democrats today do, but guns also weren’t as polarizing then as they are now. Lots of Republicans backed Wilder’s one-gun-a-month bill, for instance. Those were simply different times. Instead, many of the rural, western Democrats fit into another category — they were often regarded as free-thinking mavericks who bucked the state’s political establishment, and sometimes the local establishment as well. Granger Macfarlane of Roanoke, who lost re-election in that anti-Wilder election of 1991, was a critic of state funding for Explore Park. Madison Marye of Shawsville was a longtime advocate for recycling, which pitted him against certain business interests. Dudley “Buzz” Emick of Fincastle once pressed to censure a senior member of his own party when that politician was charged with various misdeeds. Emick was once called “the corncob of the Senate” — and that was not necessarily an agricultural context. These were politicians who weren’t afraid to break with their own party when the spirit arose, which it often did. It’s notable that many of those western, rural Democrats were some of the earliest supporters of Wilder when he ran for statewide office — they saw in him a kindred spirit who wasn’t part of the establishment, either.
Today’s Democrats lack those kinds of contrarian voices and, here’s a prediction, they’ll miss them, too, although they may not realize that yet. There’s a lot of much-needed diversity in the new General Assembly but, we fear, not enough diversity of thought (or geography) in the majority party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.