Three thoughts about where we stand in what Gov. Ralph Northam has called (correctly) “a biological war”:
1. Virginia is reopening regionally, just not the way some wanted. Northam first said Virginia wouldn’t reopen regionally the way some states have. Then he said we might, citing the predicament of Bristol, where half the city is on one side of the state line and half is on the other. Then he said we wouldn’t, after all. Now, we’re still not reopening regionally, but the hardest-hit part of the state — Northern Virginia — is reopening later. So effectively, yeah, we’re reopening regionally after all. The loudest voices for a regional reopening have come from the part of the state with the lowest rate of infections and the slowest-growing economy — Southwest Virginia. However, even a loud voice from Southwest Virginia has a hard time making itself heard all the way to Richmond. Under the current scheme, low-infection Southwest Virginia is no longer dependent on high-infection Northern Virginia, but we are still dependent on high-infection localities in other parts of the state.
Whatever the scientific measure for reopening should be — and it should be a scientific measure, not a political one — Southwest Virginia will surely hit it before any other part of the state. Smyth County went 22 days without a single case — from April 30 to May 12 – before two cases popped up. Pulaski County went 20 days — from April 24 to May 14 — before recording a new case. The virus clearly isn’t gone but Southwest Virginia is in a very different place than, say, Accomack County, which currently has an active outbreak that’s been hitting nearly 50 cases a day. By contrast, Buchanan County and Scott County haven’t had a case since April 28. Alleghany County hasn’t had one since April 29; Lee County since May 1. Even if that measure were zero virus cases for three weeks — the standard that Gov. Jay Inslee set in Washington state — some Southwest Virginia localities are on their way there and some could meet that now. Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties have never recorded a case. Why must they wait on what happens on the Eastern Shore?
Some state officials have fretted about how to draw the lines for a regional reopening (although that didn’t stop them from carving out Northern Virginia for a delay). Should it be on a county-by-county basis as some states are doing? Or based on larger regions, as Illinois is doing? The latter takes into account the economic reality that people may live one place and work another. Conveniently, the state has already drawn lines around economic regions – the nine regions for the GO Virginia economic development councils. For the ones in this part of the state, there’s one that ropes in the Alleghany Highlands, the Roanoke Valley, the New River Valley and Lynchburg, and another that covers everything from Wythe County to the west. What would the health metrics look like for those regions? Using those regions would be the more conservative approach because you’d have a wider set of data to work with —a single county with no cases wouldn’t be able to go it alone. And keep in mind the state could always lock down a specific locality with an unusually high outbreak, such as the current one in Galax.
2. Is President Trump getting a wider range of advice than Northam? That’s a provocative question but here’s why we ask it. Trump put Democrats on the council to advise him on how to reopen the economy. Whether that was simply for show and whether he’s really listening to them is a different question, but there they are. Northam, though, doesn’t seem to be getting much official advice from this part of the state. His 23-member business advisory council doesn’t include anyone from either Roanoke or Lynchburg, the two biggest metro areas outside the urban crescent. There are just two members from west of the Blue Ridge — Franky Marchard from Volvo in Pulaski County and Katy Brown from the Barter Theatre in Abingdon. Northam should get all the advice he can from business leaders in the hardest hit parts of the state. But it doesn’t seem like he’s hearing much advice from anyone on this end of the state. So, yes, when Trump held a phone call that included nine House Democrats and all 47 Democrats in the Senate, he probably heard more contrarian voices than Northam is hearing right now.
3. Why is Virginia making the data so hard to follow? The most popular website in the state right now is likely the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus page, which every day is updated with the latest statistics. If you want to see how many cases have been in your locality, and how Virginia’s case curve is going, this is the place to look (although the Virginia Public Access Project does a better job displaying the data at the locality level). However, Roanoke Times medical writer Luanne Rife wrote earlier this week about how now counts viral tests and antibody tests as the same thing when they’re not.
The Atlantic — a publication generally sympathetic to Democrats — excoriated Virginia in a harshly worded piece headlined: “How Virginia Juked Its COVID-19 Data.” The Atlantic went on to say:
“Virginia’s decision to mix the results of two different kinds of tests marks a new low in data standards . . . By combining these two types of tests, the state is able to portray itself as having a more robust infrastructure for tracking and containing the coronavirus than it actually does. It can represent gains in testing that do not exist in reality, says Ashish Jha, the K.T. Li Professor of Global Health at Harvard. “It is terrible. It messes up everything,” Jha told us. He said that combining the test results, as Virginia has done, produces information that is impossible to interpret.”
Virginia’s already got a testing problem — we routinely rank as one of the lowest states in the country for per-capita testing. Even if this change (since rescinded) were made for the most benign of reasons, it undermines faith in not only that data, but all the data. Northam rightly says he wants to base his decision on data, not dates. That’s good, and that instantly sets him apart from some governors who are rushing ahead blindly without much regard for the science. However, the public needs to have faith that the data we’re seeing hasn’t been manipulated for some political purpose. And we also need to have faith that it’s really being relied on. When we have some localities that have never had a virus case still closed, that does make people wonder.
