What’s past is history, except when it’s fantasy. “Star Trek” fans know that we are now five years into the legendary career of baseball superstar Buck Bokai, who made his debut in 2015 and then played for another 28 years and could have played another five if it hadn’t been for — well, we’ll get to that. In another six years — 2026 — we’ll see Bokai break Joe DiMaggio’s seemingly unbreakable record of hitting in 56 straight games. At least that’s how the story is told in the 1990s “Star Trek” spin-off “Deep Space Nine,” where Captain Benjamin Sisko is a devoted baseball fan.
There’s just one tiny problem: Baseball no longer exists in the 24th century, so Sisko’s fascination with baseball would be like someone today being an aficionado of a game that hasn’t been played since the 1700s.
One episode introduced us to Bokai, who played for the fictional London Kings. That episode also tells us that baseball died after the 2042 season. Bokai’s walk-off grand slam won the World Series, but only 300 people were there to see it.
“Nobody seemed to have time for us anymore,” Bokai lamented. “I could’ve played five more years if they hadn’t killed the game.”
“Star Trek” has correctly predicted the future more times than we realize. Flip communicators? Star Trek was so far ahead that it’s now behind — that’s how cellphones used to be. Universal translators? Hello, Babelfish or Google Translate. Replicators? Umm, 3D printers. Holograms? We’ve got virtual reality. Voice-activated computers? Hey, Alexa. Was “Star Trek” also right in predicting the death of baseball? We hope not, but the writers of those “Deep Space Nine” episodes are looking more and more prescient — except that history may record 2020 as the year baseball died, not 2042.
We’re exaggerating, of course, but maybe not by much. Here’s what we see: Baseball could have been the first team sport (sorry, NASCAR) to get back in action after the pandemic shut everything down. It won’t be. Soccer will be, and that ought to terrify both baseball owners and the players union if they weren’t too busy arguing with each other over money. Here are the figures they really ought to be focused on:
Baseball fans are old and getting older. In 2000, the average age of baseball fans was 52, according to MarketWatch. Now it’s 57. By contrast, the average age of Major League Soccer fans is 40. Of all the major sports, Major League Soccer has the youngest fans.
Here’s why that matters: The future is on soccer’s side. And soccer knows this, although baseball doesn’t seem to. Back in February, one Major League Soccer owner made headlines when he declared that his sport would surpass baseball in popularity in the coming decade. “We definitely have the demographics in our favor, both in terms of youth and diversity. So I think we’ll pass baseball and hockey and be the No. 3 sport in the U.S. behind football and basketball,” Larry Berg said. He may not have to wait 10 years. He may just need to wait a few weeks.
The first team sport to get back in action will be the National Women’s Soccer League, which opens a one-month season June 27, with all those games played in empty stadiums in Utah. Maybe you’ve never heard of the National Women’s Soccer League, even though it’s been around since the 2013 season. You will. American sports fans cheered on the U.S. team during the Women’s World Cup in 2019 — American women are the best in their sport in the world. Being the first out of the gate — and on TV — in the pandemic summer of 2020 is a marketing windfall for that league. It may not generate World Cup-level hype, but for a few weeks it will be, quite literally, the only game in town. You can’t buy that kind of publicity.
Then Major League Soccer resumes play July 8 in Orlando.
Baseball had a chance for a glorious return to play on the Fourth of July. Instead, it’s ceding the field to soccer. Maybe there’ll be a baseball season this year, maybe there won’t be. But even if there is, here’s what we see. This summer, baseball is going to have to compete with other sports in a way it never has before, and soccer’s not the only one to worry about. The National Hockey League hopes to resume play sometime in July, jumping straight to the playoffs. The National Basketball Association wants to tip off July 31. Those leagues will be playing high-stakes elimination games while baseball — if it’s playing — is muddling through regular-season games.
Now look at these dates: Baseball owners want to conclude the regular season by Sept. 27, because they want to wrap up the playoffs — their big money-maker — by Oct. 31. That’s understandable in a normal year but this isn’t a normal year. The Athletic reports that the NHL might award the Stanley Cup as late as early October; the real goal is to do it before Canadian Thanksgiving on Oct. 12. Meanwhile if the NBA’s championship series goes to seven games, that game seven would be Oct. 12. That means the first round of baseball playoffs will get overshadowed by the climactic games in two other leagues.
Who’s the better draw — LeBron James in Game 7 or Tampa Bay in a baseball wild card game? And we haven’t even mentioned football, which is baseball’s natural rival for autumn attention.
Meanwhile, it looks like there won’t be any minor league baseball in the country this summer. Furthermore, baseball has already targeted up to 42 minor league teams for elimination, including the entire Appalachian League with the exception of the Pulaski Yankees. That means we may already have seen the last game for the Danville Braves, the Bristol Pirates and, just over the state line, the Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays.
There’s also the question of whether a truncated baseball season will be worth watching: Basketball and hockey had almost finished their regular seasons, so they can restart and jump to the playoffs and crown a legitimate champion. How big an asterisk do we need to put next to this year’s World Series champion, even if there is one?
Hollywood writers don’t need to kill off baseball; it’s doing a good job of that on its own. The pandemic year of 2020 just forces the question — by putting baseball in competition with other sports in a way it’s never faced before. Maybe baseball recovers, expands to new markets to make up for lost revenues, and goes on to a glorious future. Or maybe 2020 simply hastens the demise so much that we never even get to those London Kings in the 2042 World Series.
Say it ain’t so, Buck.
