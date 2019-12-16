Second of three parts
Is the next Google in Blacksburg?
That’s the question we posed Sunday in part one of our three-part examination of “Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2019,” a study produced by a San Francisco non-profit that analyzed the economies of 150 metro areas around the world to determine which ones are the best places in which to launch a new company or move a growing one.
We’ll spare you any more suspense. No, the next Google is not in Blacksburg. And no, the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center will not be the next Silicon Valley. That’s because, the report says, there won’t be a next Google and there won’t be a next Silicon Valley.
Instead, there will be 30 of them. We just don’t know which 30.
Here’s a useful comparison: Today there are five cities that, in terms of venture capital funding, are where Silicon Valley was in 1998, the year that Google was founded. They are: New York, London, Beijing, Boston, Shanghai. The report says that Los Angeles and Tel Aviv aren’t far behind. “In 1998, Silicon Valley looked like an impossible-to-reach benchmark,” the report says. Two decades later, five and maybe seven cities have. So it’s not unreasonable to look another 20 years out and see lots more places growing into what we think of now as Silicon Valley-like status.
The report listed today’s top 30 cities for technology start-ups, all of which would be likely candidates for those next Silicon Valleys. Of those, only 12 are in the United States — another sign of how the world’s economy is changing. The report also listed a dozen other cities that “have a real shot” at breaking into the Top 30. Not a single one of those is in the United States. If the 20th century was the American century, the 21st century likely won’t be. American policy-makers might want to ask why only so few American cities make the list — and places such as Singapore and Bangalore do.
Those future Silicon Valleys also won’t look much like the current one in another key way: It won’t be producing the same kind of companies. This is an important point because lots of communities spend their time trying to be “the next Silicon Valley.” To understand why that’s unrealistic, consider this quote from Peter Thiel, an entrepreneur of some renown: “The next Bill Gates will not start an operating system. The next Larry Page won’t start a search engine. The next Mark Zuckerberg won’t start a social network company.”
His point: The next innovation won’t be a copy of something, it will be something different. So what will be the next big thing — at least sector-wise? The report lists the four fastest-growing sectors of the new tech-based economy and this is where things get more interesting for us, because the New River Valley has connections to all four of them. The next Google won’t be in Blacksburg, but the next Something Else could be.
OK, maybe Blacksburg won’t dislodge Beijing or Boston or the other cities on the Top 30 list —but it does have a realistic shot at growing companies in those four high-growth sectors.
They are: Advanced manufacturing and robotics (108% growth worldwide in the past five years), blockchain software technology (101.5% growth), agricultural tech (89%) and artificial intelligence, big data and analytics (64.5%).
Together, these four fields are often lumped with others under the general heading of “deep tech,” officially described as “disruptive technologies based on scientific discoveries, engineering, mathematics, physics and medicine.” The report says nearly half of the start-ups being created globally are in “deep tech” — twice the share from just seven years ago.
We won’t attempt a complete list of the Blacksburg companies that fit under “deep tech,” but the highlights alone should suffice.
• Advanced manufacturing and robotics: The big business news recently was that the German auto giant Daimler had acquired the Blacksburg-based Torc Robotics, which has made an international name for itself with its work on self-driving vehicles, with clients in China and France. Indeed, Blacksburg has become a national center for research into the next generation of vehicles. The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute is the second-largest university-level transportation institute in the U.S. (The biggest is at Texas A&M.) Today the institute has 520 employees — making it a significant employer in its own right. As for Torc, which started the year with about 100 people; the new owners are expanding that.
• Blockchain: In just two years, the Blacksburg company block.one has gone from a start-up to a $1 billion company. Earlier we quoted Thiel, a Silicon Valley icon who co-founded PayPal and was an early backer of Facebook. He’s invested in block.one. And Virginia Tech is trying to position itself as “Blockchain U.”
• Agtech: Umm, Virginia Tech. And keep in mind that Blacksburg is also home to Revivicor, a company originally formed as a spinoff of the British company that famously produced Dolly the sheep, the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.
• Artificial intelligence, big data and analytics: Umm, Virginia Tech again. Tech admittedly took a hit when the main researchers at its biocomplexity institute decamped to the University of Virginia. On the other hand, Tech is also expanding programs as part of the state’s promise to grow the talent pipeline for Arlington-bound Amazon. Artificial intelligence, big data and analytics will be part of that, although it’s unclear how much will be in Blacksburg and how much will be at Tech’s coming “innovation campus” in Northern Virginia.
The essence of “deep tech” — like most other technologies — is that it’s disruptive to existing business models. It’s also potentially disruptive to economies, as well. “The rise of Deep Tech provides a real opportunity for ecosystems to grow based on their existing strengths,” the report says. “Places that would not be anywhere close to the top ecosystems in software have the potential to build a thriving startup economy leveraging their universities, research capacity and traditional economy strengths.” That sounds a lot like us. Blacksburg won’t become Bern, Switzerland — ranked as the world’s No. 22 technology hotspot on the strength of its “deep tech” companies. But it could be a very different Blacksburg than the one we know today.
Tomorrow: A new entry in the Global Top 20 and what it means for us.
