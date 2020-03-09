Roanoke City Council, with much fanfare and minimal public input, has moved council elections to November — which means the mayor and three council members who had been up for election in May get their terms extended.
The stated reason for the change — which puts council elections on the same ballot as federal elections — is to increase participation. Voter turnout in a presidential election is about five times higher than in municipal election in May.
Now consider this irony: Despite that change, it won’t be 40,000 or so voters in November who pick the next council (if we assume turnout will be what it was four years ago).
Instead, it may be no more than 3,000 voters who make the decision sometime this spring. And that’s being generous. It could be far fewer who really make the decision about who sits on council.
How can this be? Here’s how.
Roanoke Democrats have decided to nominate their candidates later this spring in what’s colloquially called a “firehouse primary” although we’ve never known one to actually be held in a firehouse. This is technically an “unassembled caucus,” not an actual primary. True primaries are run by the election board — they are real elections. A firehouse primary is run by the political party. When Roanoke Democrats have held firehouse primaries in the past, there has been a single location — last time the Berglund Center — where voters went to cast their ballots. Other than the fact that people stand in line to vote, nothing about a firehouse primary is like a real primary — the hours are different, the polling place is different, the people in charge are different. In effect, Democrats have privatized a primary election, which seems something conservatives might appreciate.
In any case, whether an Iowa-style caucus, a firehouse primary or an actual primary, it is the Democratic Party’s nominating process that will effectively decide who the next council members are. Republicans say they may field two or three candidates for the three council seats available (the mayor is elected separately). That could well be true. However, some inconvenient facts: Roanoke hasn’t elected a Republican to city council since 2000 and he lost re-election. The last time the Republicans nominated candidates for city council was 2014; the top candidate then drew just 2,302 votes. In the last election cycle, the lowest-polling winning candidate received 3,920 votes. And those were in May elections when nothing else drew voters to the polls. Republicans will have an even harder time winning election to council in a November election when presidential candidates are on the ballot. The Republican vote in Roanoke has been very consistent — 37.8% for John McCain in 2008, 37.3% for Mitt Romney in 2012; 37.5% for Donald Trump in 2016. For a Republican to win a city council seat in November, that candidate will need to win over an awful lot of voters who are going to the polls to cast a ballot for the Democratic candidate for president — or a field that includes independent candidates who draw votes away from Democrats. At the present, though, there are no such independent candidates for council, nor are there likely to be. (David Bowers is running as an independent for mayor; we’ll get to that shortly). The Democratic-dominated council was well aware that by moving council elections from May to November their candidates would benefit from straight-ticket voting — which would disadvantage any independents or Republicans who are running. It’s likely no accident that the Democrats on council made the change after three straight council elections — 2014, 2016 and 2018 —that saw independents get elected at the expense of Democratic nominees. The May-to-November move ostensibly guarantees wider participation but has the practical effect of making it far more likely that voters will have fewer choices.
That brings us back to the nominating process: If the November election simply ratifies the party nominees, then the more important election is the one that picks those Democratic nominees. And that will be this spring’s firehouse primary, on a date not yet set. So far there are six candidates seeking three slots: incumbent Trish White-Boyd, along with Robert Jeffrey, Stephanie Moon, Kiesha Preston, Luke Priddy and Peter Volosin. Meanwhile, Sherman Lea is seeking re-election as mayor; there’s speculation that a challenger might emerge today.
Four years ago, 3,027 people cast ballots in the Democrats’ firehouse primary. That was an unprecedented number that strained the system and produced lines so long that some people had to wait two hours to cast a ballot. It’s odd that after all the problems last time Roanoke Democrats would chose to use the same system again, but they have. In any case, previous firehouse primaries were conducted with far few problems — and also far fewer voters. In 2012, there were about 1,400 voters. In forgoing a real primary, Democrats have opted for a system that reduces turnout, a curious position for a party that otherwise is concerned about ballot access.
Make no mistake: That firehouse primary is the election that matters. It’s also not the greater participation that we were promised; it’s exactly the opposite. Let’s suppose that 3,000 or so people turn out again this year. That’s less than half the number of people who participated in recent May elections (7,333 voters cast ballots in 2016 and 8,212 went to the polls in 2018). Instead of five times as many people picking the next council as before, we will have half as many.
So whose fault is that? Is it Roanoke Democrats for changing the election date in a way that makes it harder for non-Democrats to win? Or is it simply the voters themselves for voting so overwhelmingly Democratic that the party nomination renders the general election almost moot? If so, that’s not a fault — that’s just voter preference. The same thing happens in strongly Republican communities, just the other way around. If voters don’t like having a relatively small group of people pick their council candidates, they can fix that by voting for others — assuming they have a choice. Of course, they may not. As Shakespeare said, “aye, there’s the rub.”
That brings us back to the mayor’s race, where voters will have a choice between Bowers and the Democratic nominee, be it Lea or someone else. If Republicans really want to win a seat on council, they’d field a respectable candidate for mayor and hope that there’s such a split in the Democratic vote that 37% or so would be enough to win.
