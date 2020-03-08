In 1960, Gov. Lindsay Almond, Lt. Gov. A.E.S. Stephens, Attorney General Albertis Harrison and nearly all 100 state legislators took a remarkable field trip to a strange new land, at least one that what seemed strange to them. That land was Northern Virginia.
During the preceding decade, the localities they toured —Arlington County, Alexandria, Fairfax County and Falls Church — had grown by an astounding 57%. What had been bucolic countryside — some of the state’s top dairy counties were once in Northern Virginia — was now giving way to something else entirely. Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Jim Latimer, who accompanied the delegation, wrote that they found “a burgeoning young suburban colossus, a sort of new frontier in the Old Dominion, pushing southward with a complex mixture of growing pains and political implications for the future.” As G.C. Morse, a columnist for the Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk and the Daily Press in Newport News, wrote recently: “Turns out, we presently occupy that future.” (A hat tip to Morse for unearthing this historical gem.)
The politicians who toured Northern Virginia 60 years ago as if it were some exotic foreign territory marveled at a place whose residents “are inclined, on the whole, to be more liberal in their political views than the home-grown Virginian.” The visiting politicians were also, the Times-Dispatch wrote, “inclined to wonder what might happen to the old stateside political order if the tremendous wave of new residents were to unite at the polls.” We need wonder no more.
In 1960 and for many decades afterwards, Northern Virginia was seen as something apart from what some might call “the real Virginia.” Today, for political purposes, Northern Virginia is Virginia. The leadership of the majority party in Richmond is now entirely from Northern Virginia — the Speaker of the House, the House Majority Leader, the Senate Majority Leader. So are the legislators who chair the two budget committees — House Appropriations and Senate Finance. Even the chairs of the agriculture committees in both chambers — admittedly now expanded to cover the full range of “natural resources” — are from Northern Virginia. Two of the state’s top three elected officials — the lieutenant governor and attorney general — are from Northern Virginia and they will both be candidates for governor next year. That’s no longer unusual because of the past four candidates for governor, three have been from Northern Virginia. One of our two U.S. senators is from Northern Virginia. When you look across the breadth of Virginia politics, Gov. Ralph Northam and Sen. Tim Kaine stand out as unusual in that they’re not from Northern Virginia— they’re from other parts what we now call the urban crescent. Republicans are more geographically diverse but they are also in the minority and will remain so unless they can figure out a way to win more votes and more seats in, yes, Northern Virginia.
That is why it’s time for a new legislative field trip — this time to a part of the state that must seem as strange to the state’s political leaders today as Northern Virginia was in 1960. This time legislators should come spend some time in Southside and Southwest Virginia.
Unlike Northern Virginia in 1960, we cannot claim to be the future. Instead we are —to put it bluntly — a drain on the state’s resources. We don’t like to think of ourselves that way, of course. We like to think of ourselves as proud, independent and self-sufficient. The first two may be true but the third is a polite fiction. Look at one of the most basic functions of local government — to operate the local school system. In Arlington, the state pays 8% of the costs. In Scott County, the state pays 65%. In Buena Vista, it pays 64%. Even then, the results are wildly unequal — Arlington is wealthy enough that it can spend more than twice on its students than what many rural localities can afford. Money doesn’t always buy good results in education but it can buy some things — modern buildings and modern technology and course offerings that would startle those in rural areas.
We could go on and on: Northern Virginia is figuring out how to handle the growth that will come with the new Amazon headquarters and a transformation into “Silicon Valley East.” Parts of rural Virginia are desperately hoping they’ll get a casino. Northern Virginia has been dealing with population growth for almost a century — the last time Loudoun County lost population was the 1920s. For Prince William County, it was the 1860s when armies were tromping through. In most of rural Virginia, population decline is a daily fact of life that skews almost everything — including closing schools that are still structurally sound but simply don’t have enough students to justify the expense. Loudoun County has nearly 17 times the population it did in 1960; Buchanan County has lost more than half of its population since then. Former Gov. Gerald Baliles used to cite another set of statistics: education. If rural Virginia were a separate state, he used to say, “it would be tied for dead last with Mississippi and West Virginia for educational attainment levels — dead last for citizens with high school diplomas; dead last for citizens with college degrees.” Meanwhile, the rest of Virginia would rank second in the country.
Perhaps the state’s political leaders are willing to accept all this — this rural part of the state that pulls down the state average for so many measures and costs so much money to subsidize. Maybe rural Virginia is simply a “legacy cost” for the New Dominion, one that may diminish over time. That would be a cold, bottom-line way to look at things. We hope, though, that our state’s leadership is more curious — and more optimistic — than that. We know some are. Two summers ago, state Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax County, made her own fact-finding tour through Southside and Southwest Virginia. She came away with some profound impressions — such as how important community colleges are in rural Virginia as an engine of economic growth. We trust those impressions serve her (and us) well now that she chairs the Senate Finance Committee. So here’s an invite to the rest of the General Assembly to follow her example, and the example that their predecessors set six decades ago. Even the state’s stultified leadership in 1960 was curious enough to go explore a part of Virginia that it didn’t understand very well. We’d like to think legislators today are at least as open-minded as the last lieutenants of the Byrd Machine.
