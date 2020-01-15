Today is an important day in American history.
No, we’re not here to talk about President Trump and impeachment or President Trump and Iran.
Instead, we’re here to talk about a 19th century immigrant who did poorly in school but became a major political influencer of the late 1800s — and continues to shape the way we look at politics today.
Today marks the 150th anniversary of the first appearance of the donkey as a symbol for the Democratic Party in a cartoon — Jan. 15, 1870, to be precise.
Four years later — on Nov. 7, 1874 — that same cartoonist introduced an elephant to represent the Republican Party.
From the creative mind and the dexterous drawing hand of Thomas Nast we have the commonly-recognized symbols for both of America’s major political parties. We also have the modern depiction of Santa Claus. And, in many ways, we have the modern political cartoon. That’s quite a legacy. And, as we’ve come to learn about many historical figures, Nast was not quite so noble as that description above makes him sound.
Nast was born in Bavaria — part of modern-day Germany — in 1840. His father ran afoul of the prevailing politics of the day so did what many Europeans in that era did when they found themselves in such a predicament: He emigrated to the United States. Thomas Nast arrived in New York City at the age of six. He didn’t do well in school but, boy, he sure could draw. A local shopkeeper gave him used crayons; Nast spent his hours drawing instead of doing his homework. By 14, he was studying under two New York artists. By 15, he was in art school. When his family could no longer afford the tuition, Nast walked into the offices of Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper and asked for a job as an illustrator. He was 16. Leslie didn’t know what to make of such a request from someone so young so he sent Nast away with instructions to go draw a scene at rush hour. When Nast returned the next morning with a drawing, Leslie hired him on the spot. Nast’s job was to illustrate actual events — before photography, that’s how newspapers worked. But it was at Leslie’s paper that Nast also drew a cartoon attacking corruption — his first political cartoon.
Political drawings had been around a long time but as newspapers proliferated in the 19th century, so did political cartoons. And that’s where Nast gravitated as he moved from one New York-based publication to another. His drawings during the Civil War for Harper’s Weekly were decidedly in support of the Union cause. Abraham Lincoln called Nast “our best recruiting sergeant.” After the war, Nast became even more famous for how he depicted American politics. Nast was unabashedly Republican. Ulysses S. Grant attributed his victory in the 1868 presidential election to “the sword of Sheridan and the pencil of Thomas Nast.” In 1872, Nast mercilessly lampooned Grant’s opponent, Horace Greeley. After Grant was re-elected, Mark Twain wrote Nast: “You more than any other man have won a prodigious victory for Grant — I mean, rather, for Civilization and Progress.” Nast also devoted a lot of time on cartoons ridiculing William “Boss” Tweed, the leader of New York’s Democratic political machine known as Tammany Hall. Tweed was so unnerved that he sent an emissary to offer Nast a bribe of up to $100,000 — later increased to $500,000 — to stop the cartoons. Nast refused: “I made up my mind not long ago to put some of those fellows behind the bars.” That happened, too. Tweed was eventually convicted of fraud. When he tried to flee the country, officials in Spain were able to identify the fugitive by using one of Nast’s cartoons.
It was during the Grant years that Nast introduced the Democratic donkey. The occasion was the death of Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s former Secretary of War. Stanton was a towering but controversial figure and Nast felt Democrats were maligning him in death. Hence that cartoon 150 years ago today that showed a donkey kicking a dead lion. Donkeys had been used to symbolize Democrats before. In the 1828 presidential campaign, opponents had ridiculed Andrew Jackson as a “jackass” — Jackson promptly embraced the insult as a compliment. Nast, though, put the Democratic donkey into wider, and more regular, circulation as a party emblem. (He didn’t mean it as a compliment). Likewise, Republicans had sometimes been depicted as elephants by other cartoonists, but Nash made that their regular symbol. Those caricatures became so popular that other cartoonists adopted them, as well — and, more tellingly, so did the political parties.
Now, truth be told, Republicans tend to like the elephant more than Democrats like the donkey. They’ve made the noble beast an official part of their logo. In Virginia, at the 6th District Republican convention in 2018 that nominated Ben Cline, a 6-foot elephant statue stood beside the stage and delegates posed in front of it for photographs. Democrats today tend to be less keen about using a farm animal known mostly for its bad behavior. Still, every cartoonist today still uses a Democratic donkey and a Republican elephant when they need to depict the two parties. No other country has political parties that are so widely known by cartoon animals. You can thank Thomas Nast for that.
Nast’s cartoons were complicated illustrations by today’s standards. And he was a complicated man. On the plus side, he was anti-slavery and pro-Union. After the war, he was against racial segregation, which wasn’t necessarily the norm then. He drew cartoons in support of Native Americans and Chinese-Americans, which also wasn’t the norm, either. On the other hand, Nast was virulently anti-Irish and anti-Catholic. Later in his career, “racist stereotypes of blacks began to appear comparable to those of the Irish, though in contrast with the presumably more highly civilized Chinese,” writes biographer Morton Keller. Nast’s prejudices have made his legacy a problematic one. In 2011, a proposal to induct Nast into the New Jersey Hall of Fame failed amid controversy. Likewise, the Overseas Press Club once presented an annual Thomas Nast Award for the best cartoons on international affairs. In 2018, the club stripped Nast’s name from the prize, citing his “ugly bias against immigrants, the Irish and Catholics.” There’s a lesson there: We’ll all be judged by our prejudices.
No one, though, has proposed getting rid of the donkey, the elephant or our rotund, cherry-cheeked Santa Claus. Nast’s legacy, however sullied, endures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.