The great Australian rock band Midnight Oil once sang of their country: “Our shoreline was never invaded, our country was never in flames.”
That’s not quite right. The Japanese did bomb the northern city of Darwin in 1942, killing 236 people. That was the biggest of at least 97 Japanese aerial attacks on the country, most of which did fairly slight damage. Still, the main point of the song is right: The was no Battle of Australia the way there was a Battle of Britain; Sydney and Melbourne never endured The Blitz the way London did.
Our thoughts turn to Australia’s fortunate geography as a way to ponder our own and, ultimately, our current fight against an invader of a different sort — the COVID-19 virus.
The reaction that some people — and some politicians —are having to the virus is quite curious. Being told to wear a mask in certain settings is somehow regarded as an infringement on personal liberties, although we’re routinely told “no shoes, no shirt, no service,” so those “liberties” must apply only to the neck and face. We’re told to keep a six-foot distance and gatherings of certain sizes are banned, and some regard these as an example of government tyranny as well. Yet would those same people have considered it an infringement on their liberties when people during World War II were told to cut off their lights at night as part of blackouts to frustrate enemy bombers?
One house with its lights on was all a German or Japanese bomber would have needed for navigation— so that’s why everyone needed to cut their lights off. A single violator could have endangered everyone. The same principle applies here. It’s not enough that those most vulnerable wear masks and abide by other rules — the danger is that otherwise healthy people might be asymptomatic carriers who spread the virus and inadvertently sicken or kill people. Why is that such a hard principle to understand?
During World War II, there were routinely blackouts and blackout drills on the east and west coasts — even though it was unlikely that German or Japanese bombers could reach that far and none ever did. Yet here we know the virus is amongst us.
Is there something fundamentally different about our civic reaction to an invisible virus as opposed to a very visible invader? Or have we lost something in our American soul? If we had to fight World War II again, would we see people refusing to cut off their lights or protesting against rationing or even outright collaborating with the enemy – the way that refusing to wear a mask is effectively collaborating with a viral enemy?
Those questions take us back to the Australian song that’s in our head (the song by the way is “The Forgotten Years”). The United States, just like Australia, doesn’t really have a history of being invaded. (Yes, if you’re Native American you have quite a bit of history about that, but we’re simplifying here by dealing with our experience since independence.)
We have some traumatic examples of being attacked — Pearl Harbor and Sept. 11 being the most notable. But in neither case did our attackers attempt to occupy their targets. Here we have a virus that has made its way into almost every community in the country, a Fifth Columnist as it were.
To find an example of foreign soldiers attempting to occupy the United States, we have to go back to the War of 1812 — or the Japanese occupation of some of the Aleutian Islands of Alaska in 1942-1943. (No, Reconstruction after the Civil War doesn’t count. Union troops were not foreigners).
If you really want to find an example of enemy soldiers occupying the American heartland, you have to consult the “Red Dawn” movies. You will not find them useful.
The Aleutian example is not particularly useful, either, because there weren’t many people living on the two islands and the Japanese imprisoned all the ones they didn’t kill — thus eliminating any resistance.
The more historically curious example — which might offer some insights for us today — is from the War of 1812. The war was unpopular in New England — Boston merchants especially opposed it because their business depended on trade with Great Britain. Heck, Maine History Online says that “New England bankers had lent the British funds to pursue the war.” In Maine (then still part of Massachusetts), some towns effectively sided with the British in other ways. Some refused to enroll in a militia. The town of Eastport “carried on an extensive trade in smuggled goods” with the British colony of Nova Scotia next door. Some in New England thought the real enemy wasn’t in London, but in Washington —and talked of secession.
In 1814, the British showed up and occupied part of Maine and renamed it the colony of New Ireland. How did the Massachusetts legislature respond to the British occupying part of its territory? It did not. The legislature refused to send any help. President James Madison bypassed Massachusetts and nationalized what militia did exist in Maine, but had no funds with which to supply the troops, so nothing really happened. Did the patriotic citizens of Maine take up arms in guerrilla warfare like the high school kids in “Red Dawn”? No, they did not. In Eastport, two-thirds of the 1,500 inhabitants swore an oath of allegiance to the British, according to Maine History Online, and life generally went on as normal. Of course, the alternative was being forced to leave town. Most Eastporters decided the enemy wasn’t so bad. Maine’s state website points out that the British treated the locals pretty well — because it regarded them as wayward British subjects and hoped to regain the territory in the peace negotiations. In the end, the British made so much money off their brief occupation — or liberation? — of Maine that it was enough to found Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. And the British lingered in Eastport for three years after the war before they finally agreed to return the town to the U.S. When they did, “42 Eastport residents wrote a letter of gratitude and respect” to the British captain in charge, according to Maine History Online.
The point is: The one time that part of the continental U.S. was occupied by a foreign power, people did not rise up in opposition. Some openly collaborated with the enemy. And that was an enemy they could see. So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that some today refuse to wear a mask against an enemy they can’t see, even if it means potentially endangering their fellow citizens.
