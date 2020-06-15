Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... THE CITY OF COVINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... EASTERN CRAIG COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... BOTETOURT COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 215 AM EDT. * AT 1204 AM EDT, HEAVY RAINFALL CONTINUES FOR PARTS OF BOTETOURT AND ALLEGHANY COUNTIES. LIKEWISE, PARTS OF ROANOKE COUNTY HAVE RECEIVED TOTALS GREATER THAN 1.5 INCHES WHERE LIGHT SHOWERS ARE CONTINUING TO OCCUR. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... SALEM... ALLEGHANY... VINTON... COVINGTON... CLIFTON FORGE... AND BUCHANAN. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&