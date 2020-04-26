Every morning the Virginia Department of Health updates its website to report the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
This is what’s important, right?
After all, President Trump’s guidelines say that states can “re-open” if they show new cases declining for 14 days in a row.
That’s the easiest number for both the public and politicians to focus on. It’s also the wrong one. Here’s why: The daily “new cases” count reflects new lab tests reported to the state; they don’t reflect when those lab tests were done, and we know the turnaround times on those have sometimes been a matter of hours or sometimes a matter of a week or more, depending on who’s doing the test.
That means the numbers reported every day don’t give the clearest picture of the true state of the disease, because we’re often seeing numbers involving people who became sick days ago — and, of course, were infected some time prior to that. Think of it this way: Some of those “new cases”reported today may have been tested yesterday but some may have been tested last week. However, some of those tested yesterday may not show up in lab results reported to the state until next week.
If you’re trying to base a political decision on those numbers, that means those numbers aren’t as solid as they appear. They’re all accurate — that’s not the issue. They just don’t show what people and politicians think they show. They reflect official recordation more than they reflect the actual date of new infections being contracted, which may wind up being higher or lower than what’s logged into the system on a particular day. Over time, it all evens out but if you’re counting new cases being logged each day, you’re counting the wrong thing.
So what would give the best picture for how many people became sick on a given day? For that you need to dig deeper into the Virginia Department of Health website. On the left hand side of the COVID-19 page, there’s a link for “weekly activity report.” Click that. In the middle of the page you’ll see a big chart with several tabs. Click the one labelled “case timing.” Now you’ll see a bar chart that lists when people got sick — by day. That gives the clearest picture of what’s happening. Unfortunately, that data is only generated on a weekly basis — and often runs behind. As of Tuesday, April 21, it was updated through Saturday, April 18, so now is about a week behind and some days are likely still incomplete. It shows Virginia has basically been on a plateau since April 6 — so we’ve flattened the curve but haven’t bent it downwards yet.
Our understanding of all this comes courtesy of Dr. Molly O’Dell, a longtime public health administrator who has now been pressed into service as Director of Communicable Disease Control for the Alleghany and Roanoke Health Districts, which means she’s in charge of the pandemic response in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem, Craig County, Botetourt County, Alleghany County and Covington.
Our inquiry into the data began with a single question: On April 16, the Highland Medical Center in Highland County announced it had diagnosed a coronavirus patient — and put out the usual advisory to people in the county to be sure to practice social distancing, wash their hands, wear masks, all the rest.
As of April 21, though, the map on the VDH website still showed no coronavirus cases in Highland County. Why not? Meanwhile, former New Castle Town Council member Jordan Labiosa tweeted that it had taken eight days for cases diagnosed in Craig County to show up on the website. Is the data really running that far behind? No, but those two situations highlight the dangers of looking at this data on the granular level. Short version: The numbers listed on the map on the VDH website shouldn’t be taken as Gospel. Virus reports — from labs or, in some cases, from doctors who have diagnosed a patient without a lab test — include zip codes. But some zip codes cross city and county lines, which means cases can get wrongly attributed on the map. That’s the case with the Highland patient, who was initially listed under Augusta County, O’Dell says. Many Craig County residents share zip codes with Roanoke County and Montgomery County. She pointed out the map showed one case in Covington. There are no cases in Covington, she says. Instead, that’s an Alleghany County case with a Covington zip code — and the map simply hadn’t been updated yet to reflect that.
If you’re obsessed with this map every day to decide how risky things are, that’s a problem. However, if you’re an understaffed health department fighting a pandemic, fixing such “noisy data” is hardly the top priority. Whether that case is shown in Covington or Alleghany County doesn’t really change the public’s understanding of how many cases are in the Alleghany Highlands — the virus doesn’t really care about political boundaries.
O’Dell points out that the numbers on the map often run behind the cases her office knows about. In about half the localities she’s responsible for, they were off last week by one or two or sometimes three cases. Again, that’s largely a record-keeping thing – because the cases haven’t been logged into the system yet. The website will catch up eventually but people shouldn’t expect it to be updated in real-time. It’s close, but not perfect. If you want it that way, then you should have paid more taxes for a bigger health department staff, but that wasn’t really a priority until a few weeks ago, now was it?
For what it’s worth — and it could be worth somebody’s life — the 14 days of declining cases standard isn’t how epidemiology normally works, she says. In theory, 14 days in which each day is one case lower than the one before constitutes a decline — but, statistically speaking, that’s more of a plateau than an indication the disease is dying out. “Traditionally for an epidemic the epidemic is gone when you go two incubation periods with no new cases,” O’Dell says. Since the incubation period of COVID-19 is generally about 14 days (the state median is currently running about 8 days), that means we’d need 28 days with no new cases reported. Even that wouldn’t guarantee the virus is gone, because people could still be carrying it around and just not showing symptoms — but that virus could still jump to someone who would. That 28-days-of-no-new-cases is a medical standard that politicians may not have the spine for. Regardless, if you’re basing a political argument on the number of new cases, keep in mind that’s not the best measure — for either side.
