Later this week, one of our local congressmen might be defeated for re-election, and it won’t even be in a real election.
We refer to Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, who is local if you’re in Franklin County, parts of Bedford County, or other points in the 5th District that sprawls from the North Carolina line to the outskirts of Northern Virginia.
On June 13, 5th District Republicans nominate a candidate for the House and it’s by no means certain that candidate will be Riggleman. He faces a stiff challenge from his right in the form of Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and, until recently, associate athletic director at Liberty University.
It’s unusual to have an incumbent congressman challenged for re-nomination, but even more unusual for that challenge to be as strong as the one that Good has mounted. We’re also mindful, though, that such things do happen: In 2014, Dave Brat ousted Eric Cantor for the Republican nomination in the 7th District, and Cantor was the No. 3 Republican in the House at the time, on a path that might have taken him to the speakership. Riggleman is but a freshman.
What has Riggleman done in such a short time in office that has so offended his party’s right-most wing? It’s notable that the internal opposition to Riggleman surfaced after The Washington Post ran a story about how Riggleman officiated at a wedding of two former campaign volunteers — a same-sex wedding. Riggleman’s views tend to be somewhat more libertarian than some Republicans when it comes to such matters. If Riggleman loses, it won’t be because of his voting record, but because of his record as a wedding officiant.
It’s hard to handicap this nomination fight. It will be decided in a convention, which always favors hard-core party activists over the broader Republican electorate who might have shown up in the primary that Riggleman preferred. The convention site gives some indication of what outcome the party’s district committee prefers. On the other hand, Riggleman touts endorsements from President Trump and Donald Trump Jr., which you’d think would be persuasive with Republicans but again, with the internecine politics of a convention, it’s hard to tell.
In any case, our interest here today is not to ask about the Riggleman-Good contest but to ask another question: How far right can Republicans go with their nomination and still hold onto the 5th District?
Let’s look at what we know.
Democrats have held that district within recent memory — it didn’t go Republican until Virgil Goode won it in 2002 (after previously being elected as a Democrat and, in 2000, as an independent). Democrat Tom Perriello won the seat back in 2008 and held it for a single term before losing to Republican Robert Hurt in 2010.
Those elections don’t count for our purposes. The redistricting following the 2010 census changed the district in small ways geographically but significant ones politically — the Republican General Assembly took out Democratic-voting areas and added Republican ones with a goal of making the 5th District more safely Republican. Therefore the elections we need to look at are the ones since that redistricting. Here’s how those votes went:
2012: Robert Hurt, R, 55.4%; John Douglass, D, 42.9%
2014: Robert Hurt, R, 60.9%, Walter Gaughan, D, 35.9%
2016: Tom Garrett, R, 58.2%, Jane Dittmar, D, 41.6%
2018: Denver Riggleman, R, 53.1%, Leslie Cockburn, 46.6%
Some observations: Riggleman was the weakest Republican candidate of the decade, although that doesn’t necessarily mean a candidate further to the right would be stronger — it could mean just the opposite. Mostly, though, we’re struck by how weak most of the Democrats ran.
Here’s another relevant set of numbers: Both Dittmar and Cockburn raised far more money than their Republican opponents, yet still lost — which shows that, contrary to popular belief, money is not everything. Dittmar raised twice as much as Garrett yet lost in a landslide. Cockburn raised 55% more than Riggleman and even she lost by a clear margin. If you’re a Democrat, these numbers don’t encourage a lot of investment in the 2020 race — there are probably other districts that Democrats have a better chance of flipping. Furthermore, Democrats already hold a majority in the House; their focus needs to be on defending some of their more marginal incumbents — such as Abigail Spanberger in the 7th and Elaine Luria in the 2nd — than trying to score a longshot win somewhere else.
Still, the 5th beckons, because even majority parties like to expand their majorities if they can. Democrats have to wonder: What would it take to win in the 5th? And, more to the point, does the fact that this year is a presidential election year make it easier or harder?
Once again, let’s look at the numbers, this time from the two presidential elections since the district was drawn:
2012: Mitt Romney, R, 52.5%; Barack Obama, D, 45.9%
2016: Donald Trump, R, 53.4%; Hillary Clinton, D, 42.3%
The Republican percentages aren’t particularly impressive, but any majority is enough to win. However, Clinton’s share of the vote was quite low. We don’t see much ticket-splitting anymore so any Democratic candidate — and one will get picked in a primary June 19 — will have to hope that Joe Biden can carry the 5th District and provide sufficient coattails. Is that possible? That would require Biden to run much, much stronger than Clinton did in 2016, and stronger even than Obama did in 2012. We’re not prognosticators so don’t look to us to make a prediction. However, these numbers suggest several possibilities. A “normal” presidential race in the 5th District favors the Republican nominee for Congress, regardless of who he is, and regardless of how that presidential race turns out statewide, or even nationally. And obviously a big Trump win would favor Republicans everywhere. However, a big Biden win might start to put districts such as the 5th in play — at which point Riggleman would probably have a better chance of holding on than a first-time candidate who is much further to the right. But it’s no guarantee.
Will Republicans be in a mood June 13 to hedge their bets? Or do they feel the 5th is a risk-free district where they can go as far right as they want? We’ll see. But we bet Democrats are rooting for Good, hoping that he’d be easier to sweep aside in their hoped-for Biden landslide than Riggleman.
The only two words that matter: Stay tuned.
