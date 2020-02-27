Over the course of the past year, we’ve made a point of examining the plans that presidential candidates have put forward to address the widening economic divide between rural and urban America.
President Trump has no such plan. He simply hopes that a robust economy helps everyone, but that robust economy so far has only exacerbated what economists now call “the great divergence.”
Some of the plans put forward by Democrats aren’t much better. Ideology doesn’t seem to make much of a difference. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden come from opposite poles of the Democratic Party but neither one has much of a solution. The candidate with the most detailed and thoughtful plan is Pete Buttigieg, with those of Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren (two candidates who otherwise don’t have much in common) tying for second best.
With the Virginia primary less than a week away, it’s time that we turn our attention to Amy Klobuchar and her “Plan From the Heartland.” Much of it was written with the Iowa caucuses in mind and reflects the sensibilities of a Midwestern senator who serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee — so we’ll skip over the parts about promoting the use of blender pumps, improving soil health and strengthening the animal disease vaccine bank. Those aren’t the planks we’re interested in.
1. Rural broadband. This is something everybody is for, Democrats and Republicans alike, so nobody gets points for mentioning rural broadband. That’s a given. Most candidates don’t even bother to mention the dirty details — getting broadband to rural areas is expensive. Warren and Buttigieg have the temerity to offer a pricetag — she says $85 billion; he says $80 billion. By contrast, Trump is in the process of allocating $20 billion, so you can get some sense of scale. Lo, in some ways Klobuchar actually has the boldest rural broadband plan of all. She doesn’t offer a dollar figure but does vow to connect every home to the internet by 2022. That vow would be more credible if she offered a dollar figure — it’s embedded in a larger infrastructure program she prices at $1 trillion — but is still a more specific goal than any other candidate has proposed. Who would have guessed that Klobuchar, who has pitched her moderation as a selling point, would actually be the most radical on rural broadband?
Klobuchar’s 2022 date may be either a stroke of technological daring — or a copy-and-paste job. Her home state has set a 2022 goal for making sure everyone in Minnesota has rural broadband. Minnesota’s ambitious rural broadband goal has been a model for other states — Ralph Northam cited it during his 2017 campaign for governor. For Minnesota, the “broadband for all” program is part of an economic development strategy backed by both parties to try to turn the state into a technology capital. Now, here’s the problem: That’s a lot easier to do in flat Minnesota than in, oh, let’s say, the mountains of Appalachia. Klobuchar’s 2022 date would be a stretch, but let’s give her points for her moonshot approach (assuming, of course, some staffer simply didn’t steal Minnesota’s goal without thinking through the details).
2. Other stuff. We hate to be vague, but so is much of her plan. There are a lot of nice-sounding words that say the right things but don’t offer many details. For instance, Klobuchar wants to “empower community colleges to be community hubs for economic development and workforce training.” She is right to understand that community colleges are critical for rural areas. For most rural areas, those are the only institutions of higher learning around. She just doesn’t say what exactly they should do. Klobuchar seems to “get it” but we can’t really be sure. By comparison, Sanders’ rural plan doesn’t mention community colleges at all.
Klobuchar seems an incrementalist. That’s not a bad thing, of course. That’s a lot more realistic than promising a revolution. Other than the broadband for all by 2022 goal, her rural economic development plan doesn’t have any “big ideas,” just lots of little ones. Bloomberg, Buttigieg and Warren embrace, to varying degrees, an idea popular in certain Democratic policy circles — that the federal government should pick a certain number of heartland cities (the number varies) and make major investments in their research universities. That goal is to create new Silicon Valleys across the country. That wouldn’t necessarily help rural areas, but would address the problem of high-tech jobs clustering in a handful of cities on the coasts. There’s nothing like that in Klobuchar’s plan. Instead, what we get are proposals for a “manufacturing tax incentive to encourage investment in rural communities or communities that have faced or are about to face manufacturing job losses.”
No presidential candidate is really a candidate unless they have a special plan for their first 100 days, a nod to Franklin Roosevelt’s whirlwind takeover of the federal government. Klobuchar has this goal: “During her first 100 days as President, Senator Klobuchar will expand the Manufacturing Extension Partnership with a focus on helping rural manufacturers access capital and expand production.” These things might actually do some good but they don’t exactly capture the imagination.
Our take on Klobuchar’s plan is that she’s a practical politician, averse to grand pronouncements. We mean that as a compliment, although Democratic activists may see it as a lack of nerve. Buttigieg’s plan is still the most thorough (a reflection of his background as a business consultant). Klobuchar’s can’t compare to his and ultimately she doesn’t address the growing disparity between rural and urban America. She does, though, address a different kind of disparity that we often write about: School disparity. Her school plan calls for setting up a commission to examine each state’s funding formula and she proposes an unspecified amount for school construction. She pledges to “fix our crumbling and unsafe schools, update the physical and digital infrastructure needs of our schools, and establish an ongoing role for the federal government to invest in school infrastructure.”Depending on how much money is involved, that could actually be a big deal in rural areas that often have trouble paying for school maintenance and construction.
On that issue, Klobuchar gets points for talking about a topic that a lot of Virginia Democrats have tried to avoid. Who knew a moderate could be so bold?
