Sitting here in Roanoke, with rural localities all around us that are struggling even in the best of times to adjust to a new economy, that’s the lens through which we see the world. Accordingly, we’ve spent some time critiquing the plans that the presidential candidates have advanced for dealing with rural America.
President Trump essentially has none, other than to hope that a strong national economy overall helps everyone. The problem with that is it doesn’t address what economists call “the great divergence” — the clustering of economic growth in a relative handful of metro areas while the American heartland gets hollowed out. It’s odd that Republicans haven’t come up with more of a solution to this since its primarily Republican-voting localities that are being hurt by this economic realignment. Democrats, though, aren’t much better. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders come from very different ends of the Democratic Party but their so-called “rural plans” are both lightweight documents barely worthy of the name. Of all the candidates, the most detailed rural economic development plan has come from Pete Buttigieg — likely a result of his previous career as a business consultant. Coming in a more distant second is the plan put forward by Elizabeth Warren.
Whatever their proposed solutions, Buttigieg and Warren at least acknowledge the problem of “the great divergence,” which puts them ahead of all the other candidates.
Now we come to the latest entrant in the Democratic field — former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has skipped the opening rounds to concentrate on a big TV blitz for the March 3 Super Tuesday states, of which Virginia is one. Bloomberg is talking about the problem, which is more than many are doing. Now for the money question: Is his plan any good? Let’s take a look.
1. Bloomberg promises to invest in rural broadband. That’s nice. It’s even necessary. But everybody —Republicans and Democrats alike — agree on this point. The Trump administration has allocated about $20 billion for rural broadband. You can argue that’s insufficient, but Bloomberg doesn’t offer a dollar figure of his own. Buttigieg proposes $80 billion; Warren $85 billion. Sorry, but simply saying you’re for rural broadband doesn’t really mean anything. Let’s move on.
2. Bloomberg promises to invest in worker training programs. This is boring, but potentially significant. One reason that high-growth jobs are gravitating to certain cities is that they have the biggest and deepest pools of workers with the skills the new economy prizes. This is where rural communities are at a particular disadvantage. Bloomberg says all the right things here, rhetorically, but his plan is ultimately vague about what he’d actually do. The one specific is that he’d make workforce training the “number one priority” assigned to his vice president, to work with states, businesses and community colleges. At best, this section can be graded “interesting but incomplete.”
3. Bloomberg would try to create new tech capitals across the country by investing in “growth hubs.” This is where Bloomberg’s “All-In Economy” platform gets interesting. He calls for investing $185 billion in 30 yet-to-be-identified cities to help them build new economies. This is an idea gleefully ripped from a recent Brookings Institute proposal which called for the federal government to designate 8-10 cities in the American heartland as “growth hubs.” Right now, 80% of the nation’s tech investment is going to just five metro areas — San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Washington and Boston. The idea is that we could triple that number of tech capitals through massive federal investment in research and development projects in other cities — specifically places that already have a large research university. The Brookings report acknowledges this won’t help most rural areas, but by creating tech capitals somewhere between the two coasts, that would have some happy spillover effect on surrounding communities. Think of that as the liberal version of “trickle down” economics.
Several Democratic candidates — notably Buttigieg, Warren, the departed Cory Booker and now Bloomberg — have seized on this idea and tried to make it their own, with one major exception. Brookings was emphatic that for this idea to work, the investment has to be targeted in a limited number of cities — spread the money over too many places and you won’t get the desired effect. Brookings is probably right in theory, but the think tank doesn’t have to win votes. All the candidates who have embraced the concept have increased the number of cities they want eligible. Bloomberg talks about starting with 10 and expanding to 30. Booker proposed 50. Buttigieg proposed 1,000. Warren, perhaps wisely, doesn’t cite a specific number. For what it’s worth, Buttigieg proposes $500 million spread over 1,000 communities. Bloomberg’s $185 billion over 30 is even bigger than the $100 billion that Brookings has proposed for 10 cities — so he’s a lot closer to the spirit of the proposal. The Wall Street Journal breaks down that $185 billion investment this way — $100 billion for research and development grants, $50 billion for infrastructure, $35 billion for venture capital.
Now it’s certainly fair to ask where all that money will come from —although the Trump administration has shown no qualms about running up the deficit, so there seems bipartisan agreement on that these days. It’s also fair to ask whether the federal government is well-equipped to be running an Amazon-style competition to pick these 10-to-30 (or whatever the number is) “growth hubs.” Our question is another one: What’s in this for us? Bloomberg doesn’t identify the criteria for what he prefers to call “job factories” other than the presence of a major research university. We certainly have that in Virginia Tech, but Brookings sets its criteria a lot higher —only metros of 1 million or more would be eligible. Roanoke or Blacksburg shouldn’t count on getting any of Bloomberg’s money here.
In the end, Bloomberg’s proposal would address one problem — tech capitals concentrated on the two coasts — but would not address the bigger problem of the nation’s economic balkanization. It would not help vast swaths of Southwest and Southside Virginia create a new economy. For that reason, we rank it behind Buttigieg’s plan, perhaps on a par with Warren’s, but still ahead of those put forward by Biden and Sanders, which are basically silent.
