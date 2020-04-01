So, it doesn’t look like Virginia will be getting a 12th congressional seat.
Not that we were really counting on gaining a new one, but the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau — the last before the formal numbers from this year’s actual census — don’t show Virginia gaining enough population relative to other states to warrant an additional seat.
Seven states are expected to gain seats. Texas is likely to pick up three, Florida two, while Arizona, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon are projected to gain one apiece. Meanwhile, 10 states are forecast to lose seats: Alabama, California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.
There are enough implications packed into those two projections to change American politics, at least in subtle ways. Here’s the big one: If you go by the 2016 presidential map, these changes would add three electoral votes to the Republican column and take three out of the Democratic one. That wouldn’t have changed the 2016 outcome, but could make a difference in some future election. Our relevant example: Change three electoral votes in the 2000 election and we’d be talking today about what happened in the Gore administration.
Politics, though, is a dynamic process. Adding three electoral votes to Texas makes it an even bigger Republican prize but the population changes driving Texas’ growth also makes the state a lot less Republican. Ronald Reagan once took nearly 64% of the vote there; Donald Trump took 52%. At some point, the changing demography of Texas may turn it from red to blue — and given the winner-take-all nature of most states in the Electoral College, that will make a big difference in presidential elections.
That brings us to the thought experiment before us today. Both parties are gearing up for next year’s redistricting based on this year’s census results. Where Democrats are in charge, they’ll want to draw new lines for the House and state legislatures favorable to them. Where Republicans are in charge, they’ll want to do the same. There’s another way, though, that both parties could change American politics. Instead of investing in computer mapping programs, perhaps they should invest in moving vans.
Here’s the situation both parties face in terms of presidential politics and the Electoral College: They both have pockets of “surplus” voters. In our current political environment, Democrats are always going to win California. In 2016, Hillary Clinton’s landslide margin in California really didn’t do her any good, though, except give her a useless talking point. She won the Golden State by 4,249,978 votes. That helped her win the popular vote nationally by 2,868,686 votes but didn’t win her any more electoral votes, which is how elections are really won. Her problem was voter distribution: She really needed some of those California voters in other states. So what if Democrats simply invested in some voter relocation? Move some of those “extra” California voters to other states in hopes of tipping the balance there?
Now, obviously, if you move too many, you reduce California’s population enough that it loses electoral votes — as we see it’s likely to anyway. But this is a thought experiment so let’s not dwell too much on that. Likewise, Republicans have some voters that they’d be better off relocating, as well, so let’s start loading up the moving vans and seeing what happens.
The Democrats first: We have all those “surplus” California voters we can move. Democrats lost Texas by 807,179. That’s less than 19% of our California surplus. Move that many California Democrats to Texas and suddenly the party can pocket 36 (soon to be maybe 39) electoral votes. If Democrats had done that years ago, they could today be reminiscing about both the Gore administration and the Kerry administration. That still leaves 3,468,799 Democrats to spare. Democrats lost Florida by 112,911 votes. Move some Californians there and that’s 29 (soon to be 31) more electoral votes. Democrats complain that the Electoral College now is skewed toward Republicans because it gives extra weight to smaller states, which tend to be more conservative. With a California voter relocation program, Democrats could gain what might seem a perpetual lock on the Electoral College — and still have 235,888 voters left to move around. That would be enough to pick up Arizona (91,234), Pennsylvania (44,292) Wisconsin (22,748) and Michigan (10,704) — and still have some votes left over. That’s six states Democrats could flip, which would also mean the prospect of 12 Democratic senators where they now have five — a net gain of seven.
And that’s just by redistributing “surplus” California voters. There are lots of other voters that aren’t really helping Democrats. They have a big surplus in New York and some other reliably Democratic states, too. Plus, there are Democrats effectively going unused in Republican states. There were 188,794 people in West Virginia who voted for Clinton to no real effect — she won just 26% of the vote there. Move them out — yes, relocate every Democrat in West Virginia — to Wyoming. That’s another strong Republican state but it wouldn’t be with 188,794 more Democrats. Then it would be a Democratic state — only three electoral votes but two more U.S. Senators.
We could go on and on. You get the idea. It works the other way, too. Republicans have lots of voters going “unused” in a distributional sense. What was Trump’s third-best state in 2016? California! He won just under 32% there but in California that still accounted for 4,483,810 voters. What if Republicans gave up on that state and moved all those voters elsewhere? They could flip New York — with 29 electoral votes, the second-biggest Democratic state — and still have voters left over. The Democratic margin in New York was 1,736,590 votes. In Virginia, it was 212,030 votes. Heck, in tiny Vermont, it was 83,204. Simply with a fleet of U-Hauls, and some Californians willing to endure a New England winter, Republicans could control Bernie Sanders’ home state.
Now, obviously none of this is going to happen. But people do move —for their own reasons, not instigated by political parties. And those migrations do sometimes make a difference politically, sometimes making states more Democratic, sometimes making them more Republican. But if you see either party investing in moving vans, then you know something is up.
