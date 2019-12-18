Next!
Booker, Cory. Please present yourself for examination.
As regular readers know, we take a great interest in anything dealing with the economy of Southside and Southwest Virginia. Accordingly, when each of the presidential candidates has released an economic plan for rural America, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to offer a critique.
This has been remarkably easy because (a) some candidates haven’t released rural plans at all and (b) most of the ones who have really don’t have much to say.
President Trump’s policy is to hope that a strong national economy helps everybody. Except it’s not. The economic gap between rural America and metro America continues to widen as economic growth clusters in the latter. “The nation’s 53 large metros represent just 2 percent of all places across America, yet accounted for nearly three-quarters of employment growth since the economic crash of 2008,” City Lab reported last year. “Below the surface, red and blue local economies are worlds apart on enduring, fundamental measures that determine their future prospects and their biggest economic challenges,” the New York Times reported last month. Those divides are likely to widen. Just five metro areas — San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Washington and Boston — “account for more than 80 percent of total venture capital investment and 85 percent of its growth over the past decade,” City Lab says. “That’s spatial inequality on steroids.”
There’s always been an economic divide between city and country, of course, but the point here is that this divide is now increasing. Here’s a way to visualize the problem: Once there were economic connections between urban and rural areas. If factories in Detroit prospered, they burned more coal from Appalachia. Now that connection has been broken. Silicon Valley isn’t buying algorithms from digit factories in Martinsville.
Trump has offered nothing to address the fundamental problem: How do we build a new economy in rural and small-town America? However, most Democrats haven’t either. Ideology isn’t really the driving factor here. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden come from different points of the ideological spectrum, but none of them address this “spatial inequality” — the technical term — either. They essentially take their regular economic plans, sprinkle in the word “rural,” and wrap a bow around it. Not good enough.
The only candidate we’ve found so far who seemed to have a good understanding of the problem is Pete Buttigieg. But he’s had his turn. Today, we look at Cory Booker’s plan. The New Jersey senator recently released his plan for “Building Wealth and Opportunity in Rural America” so let’s see what he has to say and whether it’s any good.
Spoiler alert: We also find it wanting. There may be some good ideas here — including some Republicans might want to steal — but it mostly feels like a lot of words that wouldn’t really change the fundamental dynamics in the rural economy.
For instance, Booker would “guarantee access to rural broadband.” Problem: Everybody says this now, both left and right. At least Buttigieg and Warren propose specific dollar amounts; Booker doesn’t. We’d grade this as “incomplete” at best.
Booker, to his credit, says some interesting, even important, things: “We can’t just be talking about taxing wealth; we need serious proposals for building wealth, too.” We’d like to hear more Democrats talking about the latter. Ultimately, government isn’t going to rebuild the rural economy, private investment will — if it happens. The question is what government can do to encourage that. Booker has a section called “unleash new investment into rural communities” — great verb, just not much detail. His “unleashing” is based almost entirely on the recent tax overhaul that expanded “opportunity zones” — places with certain tax breaks. It’s true that Booker helped author that provision, which he says “has been touted as perhaps the most ambitious economic development tool to come out of Congress in a generation, and has the potential to drive billions of dollars of private capital off the sidelines and into small businesses, affordable housing, and infrastructure in rural areas.” All that’s true. Opportunity zones have the potential to do so, but it is mostly unrealized potential. But we’ve also had opportunity zones — sometimes called enterprise zones — for decades now, and their results have been mixed at best. That’s because they’re based on 20th century thinking in a 21st century economy — tax rates aren’t the only things driving corporate decisions. Case in point: Amazon could have picked lots of places with lower taxes — New Jersey offered a staggering $7 billion in tax incentives — but chose high-cost Northern Virginia because it has a deeper talent pool.
Booker does, at least, have something to say about that. He’d waive tuition and fees for two years of community college — which would probably do more to upgrade the skills of the rural workforce than anything else. Sanders and Warren have proposed free four-year college but that wouldn’t necessarily have a specific benefit for rural communities — we already have graduates moving away in search of jobs. Ironically, free four-year college might accelerate that out-migration if something’s not done to create more jobs in rural communities (never mind the cost to the federal treasury). And that’s the real problem with Booker’s plan and all the others: There’s not much here to do that.
The most interesting part of Booker’s plan is where he calls for “a national competition to designate at least 50 small- and medium-sized cities for major investment.” It’s unclear what form that “major investment” would come in, but Booker hits on a somewhat controversial theme that is popular in many economic development circles. Namely, the best way to “save” rural America isn’t by investing directly in rural areas but in the nearest cities. In practical terms, that means don’t invest in rural Southwest and Southside, but invest in places like Roanoke and Lynchburg. If they’re economically healthy, the nearest rural areas will likely be, as well. The more distant rural areas are simply on their own. Booker doesn’t say that, and probably can’t, but that’s at least part of the theory behind targeting small cities.
Our bottom line: Booker’s plan still ranks well below Buttigieg’s but on a par with Warren’s and higher than those of Biden and Sanders.
