Today is March 14 — or as some prefer to call it, Pi Day — in honor of that strange little mathematical constant known as “pi.”
If you remember your geometry in school, you know that pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter — which is only important if you’re building things or navigating distances. You may not like math but you hope the math likes you — assuming you don’t want that bridge you’re driving over to collapse or your GPS device to tell you to drive the wrong way.
The mystery of pi is that it’s like the road in the famous Robert Earl Keen song — it goes on forever. Pi’s apparent infinite nature has been a source of excitement to mathematicians down through the ages — and sometimes frustration to those who like their math in nice, neat numbers.
The great Archimedes computed pi to three decimal points. Isaac Newton calculated pi to 15 spaces and thought himself quite decadent for doing so. “I am ashamed to tell you to how many figures I carried these computations, having no other business at the time,” he said. Today people with time on their hands use computers. Last year a Google employee named Emma Haruka Iwao set the world record by calculating pi to 31,415,926,535,897 places — that’s 31 trillion and some. Sharp-eyed readers will also notice those numbers match how pi begins. Iwao’s clever record didn’t stand a year. In January, Timothy Mullican, a cybersecurity specialist in Alabama, ran pi out to an even-steven 50 trillion places. He started running the computation on his personal computer in April 2019; it didn’t finish running until January 2020. That’s a lot of the little dial spinning ‘round and ‘round. Even then, at 50 trillion places, there’s still no end in sight.
Math geeks love this kind of thing — others not so much. In 1897, the Indiana state legislature tried to pass a bill to officially define pi as 3.2, period, end of discussion. The measure began by declaring itself as “A bill for an act introducing a new mathematical truth . . .” The truth, it seems, has always been considered a bit fungible by politicians. Since the Indiana legislature had no committee dealing with “mathematical truth,” the bill was referred to the House Committee on Canals, which also went by the inglorious name of the Committee on Swamp Lands.
Remarkably, the swamp lands committee endorsed the bill and, perhaps even more remarkably, the Indiana House voted unanimously to pass it — proving that a scientific illiteracy among the ranks of politicians is not a recent phenomenon. The Indianapolis Journal reported, without fear of contradiction, that “this is the strangest bill that has ever passed an Indiana Assembly.” Senators, baffled what to do with the bill, referred it to the Committee on Temperance. Yes, there was such a thing then. And then another remarkable thing happened — or maybe it’s not so remarkable, considering that politicians were involved. The temperance committee endorsed a new definition for pi.
Now, before we ridicule politicians — 19th century or otherwise — too much, let’s reveal just why Indiana legislators had been induced to write a new formula for pi. It seems that a country doctor who liked to fiddle with math had come up with the idea. Edward Goodwin also had the idea that he’d let Indiana use the formula free in its official textbooks, while he’d charge a royalty to anyone else who used his number. We don’t mean to be uncharitable, but it sure looks like this fellow was trying to snooker the Indiana legislature into helping him make a fortune — although it’s unclear how he’d ever collect that royalty, never mind that his math was off. The website Mental Floss says the legislators had succumbed not to corruption but to gullibility: “Most of the legislators didn’t really understand what was going on in the bill; they just knew that by approving it the state would get to use a new theory for free.”
Just as the state Senate was on the verge of passing the pi bill under the belief they’d be saving taxpayers a bundle, a Purdue math professor named C.A. Waldo happened by the state Capitol on different business. An excited legislator asked Waldo if he’d like to meet the mathematical genius who had found a new way to define pi. According to a delightful account compiled by Alex Lopez-Ortiz, a computer science professor at the University of New Brunswick in Canada, Waldo responded thusly: “He declined the courtesy with thanks remarking that he was acquainted with as many crazy people as he cared to know.” That evening, Waldo “properly coached” the senators about the foolishness they were about to commit. Lopez-Ortiz writes: “That the bill was killed appears to be a matter of dumb luck rather than the superior education or wisdom of the Senate.” So much for Indiana declaring a new “mathematical truth.” That means it’s probably safe to drive over the bridges in that state today.
For what it’s worth, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory only uses 15 places of pi when it calculates the trajectory of deep-space satellites. Close enough for government work, as the saying goes. Fortunately for readers, this editorial will not go on forever, but we’ll mark Pi Day in our own way:
3: That’s how many localities west of the Roanoke Valley are gaining population — Montgomery County, Radford and Floyd County. All the rest are losing population.
1: That’s how many years we are away from the next governor’s race in Virginia, although, to be fair, it’s already begun behind the scenes.
4: That’s how many seats on for Roanoke City Council will be on the ballot in November — technically three regular council seats and one for the mayor, who is elected separately.
1: That’s where Montgomery County ranks in the number of places where commercial deliveries by drone are authorized: first in the United States. Google’s drone arm, Wing, started experimenting with deliveries there last fall.
5: That’s how many localities in Virginia will get to vote on casinos under legislation approved by the legislature: Bristol, Danville, Richmond, Norfolk and Portsmouth.
9. That’s how many teams in the Appalachian League that Major League Baseball proposed to eliminate — only Pulaski would survive. This proposal may now be dead, but it’s hard to tell.
2. That’s how localities in Virginia are losing population at double-digit rates over the past decade — Buchanan County at -11.6% and Dickenson County at -10.1%.
That’s pi to six places, so further than Archimedes got before he stopped. Happy Pi Day.
